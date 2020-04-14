Equity Lifestyle Properties - A Wildly Overvalued And Overleveraged REIT

Intro

As I was scrambling to come up with interesting trades these past few weeks to hedge some of my sinking REIT shares, (sounds familiar right?) I was searching in the back of my mind for anything that I looked at but rejected in the past few months as too leveraged or overvalued. Generally, if you asked me a few years ago what is an overleveraged REIT I would have defined it as one with leverage or debt/capital ratio of greater than 60%. That would roughly correspond to my tolerance for BBB- rated companies as acceptable. I am not so young and careless anymore, so I generally seek more conservative investments, and I also felt even before this crisis began that a BBB+ rating would be my minimum requirement for looking at the stock or bonds of any company. If you are familiar with the REIT universe you will already know that what counts as overleveraged REIT is different in different sectors. For example in a "stable" sector like self-storage or in a "hot" sector like data-center or cell tower 50% or 60% debt/capital ratios have been well-tolerated. On the other hand, in an economy sensitive cyclical sector, such as hotels or retail, we see that companies with leverage greater than 40% are punished with lower valuations.

Keep in mind also that financial people like to define things in the best possible light for themselves, and so an ordinary person investing in a business putting up X dollars and borrowing X on top might call it 100% leverage but financial people call it 50% leverage, and if the business sells stock and the stock is worth 2*X then the leverage goes down magically to 30%. But more on those mind tricks later.

The company

With that let's get to the subject of the day, the Equity Lifestyle Properties REIT, (ELS). This is a company with a $12 billion market capitalization which is the landlord to 413 sites all around the US. The sites are mostly Manufactured Homes (MH) and some Recreational Vehicle (RV) sites as well. For a company with such a large capitalisation and mouth-watering returns (up 144% in five years) it flies remarkably low on the radar of the REIT investing public. The company is led by the legendary Sam Zell who is reputed to be a shrewd and experienced real-estate investor and developer. According to Wikipedia he cut his teeth specifically in residential housing starting in the 1960s. As is traditional in the US, the company does not own the houses or the RV vehicles but instead collects the rent on the underlying land. Occasionally owners cannot pay rent and abandon the property, in which case the landlord gets to keep the house and resell or rent it out to the next tenant. The industry has come under extreme criticism for its practices in squeezing out vulnerable people out of their homes by jacking up the rent, and hoping that the cost of moving the MH will prevent the tenant from moving. On top of that, while MH are in theory movable property there are risks to even trying as the house may be damaged during transportation. We are talking inexpensive houses worth $60k-80k with the cost of moving itself in the thousands of dollars.

Ignoring that, let us see first if this business really is as profitable as they say.

An insanely overvalued REIT?

The shares were trading in the 70's until recently, fell down below $45 during the March crash, but even so have recovered and are once again trading in the 60's:

ELS recorded FFO of $2.11/share for 2019, and a dividend of $1.37. This amounts to a Price/TTM FFO of over 30x and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is not very exciting and makes you wonder about what the stock buyers are thinking. But that does make it a short candidate by itself.What caught my eye, however, is the capital structure of this company. Outstanding debt is around $2.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the $500 million range, while equity capital is $1.3 billion. The debt figure does not include another $738 million in operating partnership units, as far as I can make out, and according to GAAP these units are just another type of equity. The company paid out $17 million in profits to the holders of these units in 2019. I do not know if related parties hold these or not but if you are paranoid you should add back these amounts to debt, because holders of these units appear to have a first claim on income making these units somewhat like debt. Even excluding the OP units, debt to EBITDA comes out to x4.8 which is very high, though not exceptional for a REIT.

The 2019 annual report states that the OP Units are $72 million and not $738 million, the number which I got from their investor presentation. I would subjectively rate the investor presentation as rather sloppy for such a large company, and this inconsistency between numbers shown in the presentation and numbers in the SEC report is rather concerning. It is possible that it is an innocent mistake, or maybe even my mistake, but the $738 million is definitely included in the Enterprise Value calculations which results in them being able to boast the rather optimistic sounding 15% debt to total-capitalisation figure. Keep in mind that the $17m paid to these Units represents a 23% return for them, if indeed the $72m figure is correct. I invite the CFO or IR representative to tell us which is the correct figure, whether these units are held by related parties, and how is the profit calculated for these units, while apparently amounting to a 23% return per annum.

Lets take a little different look. The company owns approximately 155,000 sites and squeezes out around $1 billion in revenue from it. Occupancy averages 95%+ year round for these sites. These are not all the same, some are MH and some RV but the average rent comes out to $550 per month, for the land and services that they provide. Operating expenses eat up about three quarters of the rental income so that net income comes out to annual $250 million. FFO was around $400 million for 2019. For an investment of capital of $4.1 billion this seems like a reasonable enterprise but not exceptionally profitable.

The private market value of the kind of properties that this REIT owns is probably closer to x10 FFO. So why was this REIT trading at a price to FFO of x35 just before the current selloff? Simple. Demographic winds. With baby boomers retiring, the number of people looking for something to do in their free time is going up by 3 million plus every year. This has led to increases in same-store revenue for this REIT of 4%+ every year, for many years.

This REIT is followed by a fair number of brokerage analysts, Evercore, BMO, Citi, Baird and Green Street (a shop specializing exclusively on REIT research!). I have no access to their research notes, but those guys tend to be sane people giving investing advice to other sane people, so it is fair to assume that they do include phrases like "debt load appears to be manageable for now" along their buy recommendations. Still, make no mistake: the attraction here is the stable 4%+ growth in rents.

The Crunch

Regardless of all that, we are now in the middle of cataclismic events. Everything has fallen, but anything related to travel is simply annihilated. Airlines, travel agencies (Booking.com (BKNG) ), hotel REIT, nursing homes (VTR, LTC) are all down between 25 and 50%. Wait, what - nursing homes? Yes, these are not related to travel but because senior citizens are most vulnerable to the coronavirus and because the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington (link) had the first major cluster of cases in the US.

These past weeks, we have had extreme level of stress in the fixed income universe. Everything has sold off. They are now nursing their wounds. Some of my lower-financial strength stocks have dropped by more than 50% in just a few days after the real panic started around March 11. So the stress is real, and unlike the stock market selloff which can reverse on a dime the damage in bonds is more indicative of the coming nuclear winter for speculative investments.

Which brings us back to Equity Lifestyle. After starting to write this article and diving deeper into research it seems that Moodys or Standard and Poors do not rate this company. To give you an idea, a typical credit rating for a company with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.8 is a B1/B+ or four notches below investment grade. Usually we would refer to it as junk. For comparison, a hotel REIT with similarly large market cap, Host Hotels (HST) is rated a Baa2 by Moodys, equivalent to BB at S&P based on its much more manageable debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.7. That is still not investment grade but it is substantially lower than most REITs. In fact, Host Hotels is a respectable member of the S&P500, but Equity Lifestyle is one the largest if not the largest company out there that did not make it into the S&P500 despite its huge market capitalization. Makes me wonder if there is something the S&P500 committee knows but we don't? At least in the hotel REIT universe, we see a definite stratification based on credit metrics, debt/assets and debt/EBITDA. The hardest falling REITs in this bear market are those with the highest debt loads. Also, nearly all of the senior housing REITs fell hard because all of them have very large debt loads. Less indebted REITs fell less hard, but ELS would count as highly indebted even within that universe.

Bottom line? Equity Lifestyle finances its $4B in properties with approx 60% debt. The common equity to total balance sheet assets is only 30%. By buying these shares one is paying $9 dollars for each dollar of underlying equity. In good times this is perhaps justifiable based on the growth profile, management savvy and operational excellence but under current conditions more sane valuation metrics will prevail.

But the worst is yet to come...

Why am I mentioning senior housing and hotel REIT alongside ELS? The reason is of course that these guys market their MH and especially RV locations as a perfect place for seniors. We are gradually entering a total lockdown where people will be sitting at home for a prolonged period of time, probably into June. Equity Lifestyle is doubly vulnerable because their RV segment is not just subject to the general travel slowdown, but to senior citizens hiding out in their cave more thoroughly and for longer than the general population. Make not mistake: owning a senior recreational RV site is now worse than owning a hotel and a senior housing facility separately.The share of revenue from RV is less than half, around 35%. The rest is senior MH housing, which is of course vulnerable to general economic malaise too, but is not acutely suffering right now. Personally, I think no matter the clever management and attractive promotional photos of seniors playing golf and beach volley, nobody in their right mind should pay more than x10 FFO for what is recognizably subprime housing.

Recommendation?

Well, if you own them it is a high conviction sell. With shares down less than 10% from the beginning of the year there is no upside, only downside. Am I shorting them, yes, but I do not view this as a very sure bet. MH segment is 65% of revenue and will provide them with "stable" income. The "stable" part is in quotes because people likely have caught on to the relentless increases in rent at these sites, so the only direction for occupancy to go is down. Rents up, revenues up, occupancy down is not a great recipe for success, but that is what these guys are doing. However, with ELS not having any wide following in the media and not having any credit ratings for Moodys and S&P to downgrade there is no visible catalysts in sight. Still it is only a matter of time until some journalist visits one of those RV sites to see how seniors are doing and writes a story for the local newspaper for all to see that the place is empty.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ELS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.