A Case For The Lows Being In

I have marked the top of the market in my previous article titled "The Next Recession is Not as Close as You Think."

But to my credit, (if I can take any after blowing that call) I stated the market will go a lot higher than most expect. I still stand by that statement. What I was not able to predict was the '1984' style government take-over of our economy overnight as hundreds of millions of customers were told to stay home. Another scenario of a nuke hitting our country could have caused my timing of that article to be bad as well. Some things just can't be planned for!

Many might argue we were due for this because of the massive amounts of debt we have and that everything was in a bubble. I disagree. 'Sound money' principles would not have stopped us from experiencing what we just went through.

Today, the consensus rhetoric seems to be we will retest the lows, and potentially go even lower.

I want to make a case for the lows having been made already. I know it sounds crazy as the economy is shattered and we haven't even begun to imagine the suffering from the fallout and the horrible economic data we are about to see over the next few months. The consensus seems to be this recent rally is nothing more and a relief/bear market rally. Recent trending articles show these types of headlines:

Stimulus Will Not Prevent The Next Leg Down In U.S. Stocks

Nice Relief Rally, But I Don't Trust It At All

Why I Fear This Bear Market Rally

Another Massive Decline Is Coming

Record Low Sentiment

It might be a bit too cute to say that it makes sense to be a contrarian right now. With the palpable fear in the market in March, one might be willing to sound brave an quote the famous Buffett line to be greedy when others are fearful. It just seems too simple. Yet, the fear was record breaking.

@MacroCharts puts out some VERY good sentiment charts to help us visually see this historic fear in the markets:

Not sure about how you might see it, but the fear in March is worse than any time in my life. Maybe it is due to the fact this crash is rooted in our health, versus it being rooted in a correction from financial excess?

One of MacroCharts' most interesting charts is this next one, showing insiders buying their own stocks in record amounts. While everyone in the world was selling, insiders, who know their businesses best, were buying more than they ever have outside of 2008:

This isn't just a US phenomenon. Take a look at insider purchases in other countries:

Interesting that two of the most COVID-19 ravaged countries in Europe, Spain and Italy, have the highest increase in insider buying .vs the 5 year average. What do those business managers know that we don't?

With everyone and their neighbors selling because they are certain we are heading for a depression and things will never get back to normal on the other side of this (like my roofer telling me how he knows things will never be the same for his business after the lock down ends, even though a roof will continue to wear out at the same pace), insiders around the world can't get enough of their company stock at these prices. Do you want to be on the side of my roofer, or the side of the insider's of these companies?

Going further with the opinion that things will be different when we come out on the other side, they might be for a short period of time but I will argue that these types of predictions are never accurate. After the 2009 housing collapse, people said housing would never be the same. Read some of these comments in The Atlantic:

We Wish Like Hell We had Never Bought - Voices From the Housing Crisis

Go ask your neighbor if they think the world will always be different going forward. I am pretty sure the majority of them will tell you people will eat out less, never go to the movies, shun working in an office, and never attend live sporting events. I am going to throw the penalty flag on that idea. The further the shutdown gets from our memories, the more likely people go back to living the way they always have. All we need is some good news on the virus front, and that market will begin to take off before the lock down is over.

On March 18th, I wrote my clients and stated this in the update:

1 day later, President Trump famously mentioned HCQ in a press briefing, and now the debate is a national one. While many are arguing that Trump is risking people's lives touting a drug with known side effects for decades, the anecdotal evidence is showing hints of hope. Since I am not a doctor, I have no idea if Trump is full of it or not. All I care about is how the market views the news. If this becomes more mainstream, I assume the public will become less fearful, and stocks could soar just from fear being lessened in the minds of investors. A reduction in fear from anecdotal but good HCQ news may already be creeping into the market. Take a look:

Again, I am not a doctor and have no idea if this drug combo is effectively curing COVID-19 patients. All I care about is how the market will react to news of it's efficacy as it is makes it into main street minds. If your neighbor starts touting the drug combo to you, then you know fear is possibly being eliminated from their brains. The market will most likely already have reacted positively before your neighbor does.

A French Doctor who is pretty much the point man on this drug combo, just met with the French President to share the results of his study using the drug on COVID-19:

His results? 1061 patients tested with a 91.7% 'virological' cure rate:

This happened after the market close Thursday before the long weekend. Just imagine what this news might do to the psyche of investors. The effectiveness of the Malaria Drug against Corona Viruses is actually not a 'new thesis' as many are worried about. In this 2005 study, researchers concluded:

'...Chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection...' and 'Chloroquine is effective in preventing the spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. Favorable inhibition of virus spread was observed when the cells were either treated with Chloroquine prior to or after SARS CoV infection.'

When you combine the HCQ news with lower hospitalization rates in the hotbed of the US, I think you have the kindling for a powerful move higher in stocks:

For the first time yesterday, NY Hospital ICU Admissions saw more leave than enter!

I don't know about you, but if the reason we aren't hearing about this is political, you can only imagine the levels we might see in the market when the news finally gets out on the main news channels.

Record Amounts of Stimulus and Pent Up Demand

Many will argue that tens of millions are losing their jobs and the economy is going to see depression level unemployment. While I do not want to marginalize the pain and suffering people are experiencing with their current job losses, new rules regarding unemployment may pay people more than they ever have on the program. More important though, the Payroll Protection Program is a massive positive for these workers. Although it will take some time to process these applications, small businesses (and now mid size businesses with up to 10,000 employees) will be able to take out loans (that will be forgiven if used correctly) to pay employees retroactive to February 15th. This basically means employees will be paid their same wages, even though they might not have work to perform.

Think about that for just a minute.

Because of this program, it's possible individual/employee balance sheets may actually improve over the next few weeks. Think about it. They will be getting the same pay they have in the past, and they will pay their rent and buy food. That is about all they are allowed to spend their money on. My high school son, who has a bad case of 'money burning a hole in his pocket' syndrome, is making the same amount of money by not working, and has nowhere to spend his money. His bank account is higher than it has ever been.

Employees across America will begin to see the same situation for themselves. As more companies get their loans, they will pay their employees who will not have the same outlets for spending that they have in the past. They may pay their rent, buy some food, and see their bank accounts rise. They won't be spending money at the bar, in a restaurant, on gas, or at the stadium watching grown men compete. My bet is they will be sick of staying home, see the increased amount of cash in their accounts, and can't wait to pay for a little enjoyment and hint of the past. I predict the inflation rate will rocket higher in the short term as billions of unspent cash from the government will chase products and services that are currently in short supply because no one is producing them at the moment.

One other note. Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ) got hammered more than the market during the sell off, most likely because investors figured people would not be paying their rent. If they had taken the time to read the 800+ page stimulus bill and put 2 and 2 together, they would realize landlords will eventually get paid through this program. Maybe that is the reason REIT's have outperformed the overall market on this recent rally?

If the market is now bidding up real estate shares because they think landlords won't be hurt as bad as originally thought, can one possibly extend that thought to the rest of the economy?

1933 Is My Playbook

It is not hard to find people overlaying the current market crash with stock charts of 1929, or 1987, or 2007, as if this correction is matching the same path as those. Their conclusion and purpose for comparing them? We still have much further to fall. If you don't believe me, you are not looking hard enough.

There are 2 very important investment statements we need to take into consideration here:

1. Past Performance is Not Indicative of Future Results

2. It's not different this time

Regarding the first one, I am not sure why people compare this crash to others in the past. The Federal Reserve response to this crash is very different than the others in both speed and size. In 2008/09 for example, the market was starting it's drop in 2007. Not until the end of 2008 did the Fed launch QE1. Within months, the market bottomed and never looked back. That is why these overlay analysis charts are so useless:

Market performance in 2007 has nothing to do with the current market and how it will perform this time, especially in light of the Trillions being thrown at the problem.

Others like to argue that we will crash because it's 'not different this time' and for me to argue otherwise is silly. Well, I agree! It's not different this time.....in fact, it is almost exactly the same as 1933!

Yes, I see the irony in first saying we are not similar to 2007 overlays, and am about to make an argument that 1933 is our playbook. 2007 overlays don't matter because the monetary and fiscal response is not the same. When we look to 1933, it is!

1933, in case you didn't know, is the year that FDR implemented the New Deal. American had been in the Great Depression for nearly 4 years, and the unemployment levels had neared 25% during 1933. With the New Deal, FDR implemented stimulus that equated to 5.9% of GDP at the time. The government let the contraction go on for years, thus making the eventual recovery much longer than it could have been. The Great Depression was not declared over until 1939, yet the stock market BOTTOMED in 1932/1933 when it seemed FDR would be elected on his New Deal platform, and never looked back:

So the market bottomed on massive stimulus, even though the Great Depression did not immediately end.

Think about that as well.

If the New Deal at 5.9% of GDP stopped the fall in stocks even before the economy fully recovered, what will the current stimulus of 20%+ of GDP due to stocks before we are fully recovered economically from the COVID 19 crisis?

Conclusion

1. We are seeing positive news finally leaking out about treatments and ICU admissions are falling in the US hotbed states.

2. Record levels of investor fear in March.

3. Record levels of insiders buying stocks across the world.

4. Fed backstopping the economy pretty much everywhere

5. Stimulus/backstop as a % of GDP is 4X greater than the New Deal that halted the 1929 crash.

I'll let you conclude and debate in the comment section what you should be doing. I will tell you one thing...... you have to be a hero to be shorting the market and taking the other side of the Fed and the $5 trillion back stop they have already announced. If you are short...... good luck with that idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.