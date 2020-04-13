Pinterest Isn't Investible Yet

Pinterest (PINS) is approaching its 1-year anniversary as a public company. Often labeled as a social media website, the site functions closer to a visual search engine.

The company went public before its monetization methods really matured; leaving both some intrigue and risk for the common shareholder.

Before we dive into what the future might hold, let's take a look at the current state of financials.

Financials

Pinterest just closed out its first year with over $1B in revenue, a 51% increase over the prior year.

Source: 10-K p. 52

Like many young tech companies, it finances a large majority of its growth by compensating employees using stock-based compensation.

Source: 10-K p. 52

GAAP rules require PINS to recognize this compensation dollar-for-dollar on the income statement, despite it not technically requiring the company to fork over cash.

As a shareholder, or potential one, I take both GAAP and adjusted EBITDA figures with a grain of salt. It's not entirely accurate the company "lost" $1.36B in 2019 - however, on an adjusted basis, there's a cost to the common shareholder for the company "paying" employees with stock.

Ultimately, you hope in the future the company can strike a balance between stock-based compensation and GAAP results; however, it will likely be some time before the company can achieve this.

One thing that's exciting about Pinterest is that it's a company still in the early stages of monetizing the platform. Currently, it earns revenue mainly through Cost-Per-Click ads - in a similar fashion to most social media and search engine websites.

However, I believe Pinterest could pursue deeper monetization integrations given the nature of the website. However, as I will cover later since Pinterest is still in the early innings - other websites have proven you can afford to wait until it actually executes on these measures before buying shares.

Checklist To Go Long

It's not just my opinion Pinterest is in the early innings of monetization, here's what the CEO said on the last conference call:

We're still in the early innings of shopping, and we're building a lot of the foundational components ... but we don't expect that to create a discontinuous change in our revenue for next year. CEO Ben Silbermann

Given this reality, I've created a checklist of tasks Pinterest will need to prove before I would buy shares of the company.

1. Deeper Integration Of Shopping

At the moment, PINS shopping integration is somewhat rudimentary. A merchant can upload products via a standardized feed - which, ultimately, redirects Pinterest users to a merchant's website to complete the shopping experience.

While certainly a good feature to have, I'd like to see PINS take it to the next level by creating an end-to-end marketplace offering similar to Etsy (ETSY), Shopify (SHOP), or even Facebook (FB). This would create a seamless integration into the Pinterest platform, allow the company to collect more shopping data and improve the methods of monetization (processing commissions, store subscriptions, etc). It also would differentiate the company's revenue from other social media sites that rely largely on Cost-Per-Click, or CPC, type ads.

2. Video/Live Steaming

The natural progression for PINS is to integrate more video, and the company is taking steps in that direction. Video keeps people on the site longer and adds new monetization methods for advertisers.

3. International Monetization

One could argue that Pinterest's best domestic user growth days are behind them. The US consumer is somewhat saturated with websites/apps - there's only so much time in a day one can spend on any given platform. The company's Y/Y Monthly Active User metrics seem to illustrate this:

Source: Pinterest Shareholder Letter

The positive news is while the rapid-growth days of MAUs in the US are over, the company is monetizing the user base at a greater rate Y/Y.

Source: Pinterest Shareholder Letter

Another positive for bullish investors is that international users are still growing at a rapid rate, and it appears monetization of these users is still in the early stages, as revenue per user is $0.21 versus $4.00 for US users.

Source: Pinterest Shareholder Letter

The trends are all positive for Pinterest investors. However, I wouldn't be surprised if these numbers hit a speed bump in 2020 due to the coronavirus. In fact, the company pulled FY20 guidance - despite seeing positive Q1 results.

Looking forward, Pinterest appears to be in the very early stages of monetizing its user base. Compared to other social networks, the $4 per active US user and $0.21 per international user is relatively small in comparison:

Twitter (TWTR)

United States = $62.71 per mDAU

International = $12.52 per mDAU

Data Source: Author Calculations via Twitter

Facebook

United States/Canada = $34.84 per ARPU

International* = $5.46 per ARPU

* = Europe, APAC, Rest of world

Data Source: Author Calculations via Facebook Slide 4

You Don't Need To Be Early

Facebook

When Facebook IPO'd in May 2012, the company was still figuring out how to monetize mobile users. Two years after the IPO, the stock had nearly doubled - however, you could have still bought in then with more certainty FB was going to successfully monetize mobile.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

Twitter

Twitter paints a more cautionary tale, with the stock price consistently trading below the IPO price, even after the company has monetized the platform in far greater ways than in 2014 when it went public.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

Shopify

Shopify paints an almost identical picture as FB. Approximately two years after the IPO in May 2015, the company had doubled in price. However, as we can see, there was still plenty of upside left in the stock.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

Now, let's take a look at the Pinterest chart:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'm not a technical analysis wizard by any means, but the Pinterest chart isn't one I would want to buy into at the current moment. The price action is showing little demand as the shares steadily drop. Additionally, given where Pinterest management feels about the monetization and the fact shares are being given out like candy to employees for compensation - I don't see a catalyst on the immediate horizon that will drive shares upward in a "V" formation causing me to miss buying the stock.

Ultimately, my point is not to compare PINS to Facebook, Twitter, or Shopify necessarily; however, I believe these companies provide a blueprint for investors to follow with PINS shares. There's some financial reward to be an early investor - however, there's even more upside (with less risk) if you wait until Pinterest proves its monetization efforts will be successful.

Conclusions

Pinterest is still in the early days monetizing the platform - even the CEO admits that. Everything from user growth to revenue per user is trending in the right direction - but at some point, the company's CPC ads are simply just another offering for advertisers.

If Pinterest shares were to explode to the upside, it's going to require significant investment and innovation on the monetization side. Management has proven it can take step 1 - but can it execute on the much harder phase that's coming?

I believe a common shareholder can be patient and watch from the sidelines, as share-based compensation and global slowdown fears should keep a name like this in check.

Any sign that the company is innovating in the 3 areas I mention (e-commerce, international RPU, and video) and it might be time to actually buy in. However, I believe you'll have several quarters to monitor the situation. Put Pinterest on your watch list and monitor the company, as this could turn into a highly profitable company one day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.