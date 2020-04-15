Royal Dutch Shell May Never Be This Cheap Again

The stock is trading a price not seen in decades. It may never be this cheap again.

During any storm a portfolio needs a safe ship that will get to port with the dividends no matter the conditions. Royal Dutch Shell (OTCPK:RYDAF) (OTCPK:RYDBF)(RDS.A)(RDS.B) with its AA financial strength probably fits the bill. This company is very unlikely to cut its distribution even in the current situation. There's more than enough room for any needed debt. Should management decide that a dividend cut is necessary, this will be one of the last companies to cut and probably one of the first to restore the dividend. Investors can count on a generous return from current levels without the risk that many smaller companies pose. Once the crisis is over, the company can remain a core position to provide years of low risk income for the risk-averse investor.

Earnings per share were $1.88 for fiscal year 2019 when compared to $2.88 in fiscal year 2018. However the underlying cash flow did better than the earnings because cash flow from operating activities (before changes in non-cash working capital accounts) declined in the 20% range.

The Structure

The company has a dual class of common shares to cope with various tax scenarios. Investors need to investigate this tax setup before they decide which shares to purchase.

Difference between A shares and B shares

For US holders, any withholding tax creates a potential foreign tax credit. There are possible ways to avoid the withholding. But this needs to be verified with your tax adviser before you invest.

Dividends for RDS.A and RDS.B are generally paid in US dollars based on prevailing exchange rates. The calculations for conversion are on the website. Investors need to do considerable research on these shares before they commit to purchasing either share. No one wants an unpleasant surprise at tax time.

Investors also need to be aware that this company was incorporated in England and Wales but does business in The Netherlands. Therefore, a complete review of the accounting is indicated because the accounting will have material differences with US accounting. That can be material when one tries to compare the results of this company with the results of companies in the United States.

The last consideration is that liquidity should be more than adequate for those shares that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Therefore, this article will not spend any time with the pink sheet symbols. Nonetheless for those interested in doing the work, the pink sheet symbols may offer a bargain at times due to the lack of liquidity. Patience and limit orders would be recommended here. Some brokers may allow clients access to other exchanges. That may provide still another way to purchase shares at a bargain price. This company is listed on many major exchanges. The current crisis often brings about an order imbalance somewhere that the agile investor (or trader) can take advantage of.

Value

In this market, just about anything the investor looks at is incredibly cheap. The market has dumped everything into the same doghouse as though the whole market will go broke. This crisis certainly looks as daunting as any I have seen in my lifetime. However, we are very likely to get through this with a whole lot less bumps and bruises than the market currently imagined. Clearly the second quarter will be ugly. But that's not enough to damage the structure of a company as large and diversified as this one.

This stock has clearly taken a “dive” compared to historical pricing. But that loss of value is far less than many competitors. On the other hand, the chances of seeing a single-digit price earnings ratio in the future are very slim.

But the cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital for fiscal year 2019 are more than one third of the current market value of the stock. That's incredibly cheap for a supermajor oil company.

Financial Strength

This company has several advantages over most oil and gas companies, including most midstream companies, because it's far less leveraged. That AA rating may have a negative outlook. But it's a far better place to begin than much of the industry. The diversification of its businesses gives it as much protection as an average midstream company. This company is not only well diversified within the industry, it also has fantastic geographical diversification that's hard to duplicate. The result is that earnings are far less volatile than the very volatile gas and oil industry would indicate.

Profitability

Shell is not only profitable but that ratings implies less earnings volatility. Mr. Market has really not considered that when the stock price was unceremoniously dumped along with the rest of the industry. Yet management’s most recent forecast shows an above average performance for free cash flow. Any adjustments to that forecast as the current crisis continues are likely to be among the lowest in the industry.

(Currency in Euro’s unless otherwise indicated)

Source: Royal Dutch Shell PLC 4Q19, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Diversification: Key to Royal Dutch Shell’s Resiliency

The thoroughness of the diversification cannot be over-emphasized. Not only does this company own a lot of midstream, but also a lot of downstream. It also has recession-resistant businesses such as convenience stores. This is a company with a toehold in the rapidly-growing Chinese market. That diversification will enable this company to easily make it through the current crisis with a minimal amount of damage.

Some examples of this diversification would be the ownership of the midstream assets to service the downstream lines of businesses. Generally the midstream business makes good money regardless of the industry cycle. Similarly, the Oil Products group includes Shell convenience stores. This part of the company also is recession resistant. As oil price fluctuates, the upstream business is set to generate less income, but at the same time, the downstream business can act as a hedge by its ability to generate more income. This can of internal hedging is crucial to navigate most economic environments.

Green Energy

For those who want a “green strategy,” this company like all the majors has investments in renewable energy. The emphasis for this company is electrical power generated by wind, but other investments have been made. Just about every major company in the industry has invested in “transitional” energy lines of business. Shell is no exception to that rule.

The Year 2020

The 2020 forecast will likely be re-evaluated as this year proceeds because most of the world is in uncharted territory when it comes to the latest virus. Therefore, frequent updates will be the rule this year. But a flight to safety is clearly called for at a time like this. This company is definitely cheap when compared to the cash flow of the previous fiscal year.

Resilient Cash Flow

The company generated $47 billion in cash flow from operating activities in fiscal year 2019 (before changes in non-cash working capital accounts). Of that cash flow about $12 billion was generated in the fourth quarter. Much of the industry saw weakness in the fourth quarter. Shell reported only $600 million less cash flow from operating activities when compared to the previous year. That compares favorably to many companies in the industry and in other industries. The lower cash flow volatility is a prime reason for the higher financial strength rating of the company and a benefit of its diversification.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell Fourth Quarter 2019 Operations Update

Cash flow for the full year dropped from $53 billion in 2018 to $42 billion in 2019 after taking into account changes in non-cash working capital accounts. But notice the remarkable resilience of cash flow from operating activities before the non-cash working capital adjustments. Cash flow from operating activities before non-cash working capital adjustments really only varied about 5% from the previous year in a very volatile industry.

Of that cash flow, nearly half of the cash flow was free cash flow. More importantly the cash flow margins were well past 10% of reported revenue. That's an astounding figure in many industries. This is part of the reason for that AA financial strength rating (even with the negative outlook). Free cash flow is projected to increase significantly this year as the company cuts back on capital projects to pay debt and “hunker down” until the current industry conditions improve. That balance sheet, even if the rating gets lowered as a result of current industry conditions, will still allow for a far faster recovery than many competitors.

The free cash flow will most likely ensure that the dividend will be paid this year and it will allow the company to make an accretive acquisition should the opportunity present itself. As shown above, the dividend itself was roughly one-third of the cash flow. That's a fairly typical measure. As management prioritizes cash flow expenditures in the current year, dividends will likely be a very high priority.

In the current fiscal year, the dividend is likely to rise to 50% of projected free cash flow. That's still a relatively safe amount because capital expenditures will be cut to a minimum and the stock repurchase program has been suspended.

Many of the “supermajor” companies periodically grow by acquisitions. It's a good way for them to cheaply increase oil and gas reserves. This company has both the cash flow and the balance sheet strength to make an accretive acquisition an excellent possibility.

Breakeven

Generally, the most profitable part of the business is the Deep-Water projects. Those large projects often have very low breakeven points and will generally cash flow even during times of low prices like now.

Far more important is the ability of the company to upgrade products through vertical integration. A competitor like Suncor (SU), for example, upgrades its oil to products like asphalt and jet engine fuel. The asphalt (in particular) is a very recession-resistant product because governments everywhere need asphalt all the time to keep roads up. Not only that but those two products command higher prices than the bitumen produced by the company. This clouds the breakeven discussion as the breakeven depends far more on the final product produced rather than the price received from the bitumen production.

Shell can upgrade oil to gasoline for its convenience stores (as another simple example). In fact, the major product of Oil Products sales shown above is gasoline or diesel fuels (distant second). Therefore, Shell makes money as long as the “upgrade” more than compensates for the low energy prices. Breakeven for the company depends more on the price of gasoline and other consumer products rather than the price of oil and gas.

Similarly, Shell makes engine oil and lubricants. This part of the business likewise has a base business that remains fairly steady and has a sizable consumer exposure as well. Shell gasoline has been formulated to be easier on car engines. In return for the higher price, consumers can look forward to less auto repairs as well as better gas mileage. As someone who travels a fair amount, I did an experiment on a car that “required” high octane gas (and more) but “would run” on the cheap stuff. It was a rental so I put shell gasoline in the tank (at the right octane level) and had doubled the miles per gallon before I returned the car. I quickly found out that the more expensive gasoline was actually a lot cheaper when you drive a lot as I did for years. My auto repair garage confirmed that.

Last but not least, the refining margins or product upgrade capability often serve as a “break” on oil price volatility. Eventually competition does force a price adjustment to the final user, but in the meantime, that diversification provides some profitability insulation in a notoriously volatile market. The upgrade margins remain to offset lower oil and gas pricing.

One last example of how the recession resistant is mixed in with the commodity products.

Malaysia: We operate a GTL plant, Shell MDS (Shell interest 72%). Using Shell technology, the plant converts gas into high-quality middle distillates, drilling fluids, waxes and specialty products.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell Operations Update for the fourth quarter 2019

Even the midstream business has opportunities for outside business. Shell often sells excess midstream capacity to other users under the same terms and conditions as many midstream companies. That same reasoning goes for nearly every single step of the vertical diversification process.

Therefore, the numbers shown above for the oil and gas business will vary. But of that $20 to $25 billion shown as oil and gas cash free cash flow, anywhere from (very) roughly 1/3 to 1/2 of the business is steady business. Vertical and horizontal diversification allows the cash flow to move from one place to another. Only when the final sale is made will this company show a profit or loss. Most of the time that will be a profit. The volatility that many know in the industry takes place within the various company business units. It's not generally visible to the average investor.

Oil prices will definitely affect the company as do natural gas prices, just to a smaller extent than an undiversified smaller competitor. When this is over and WTI prices head to $60, then profits here should probably soar and the dividend could well be significantly higher than current levels.

The Dividend

Net debt was more than $70 billion. But that is less than two times cash flow. Given the lower volatility of cash flow. Clearly the cash flow compared to the enterprise value of the company (roughly $200 billion) is a bargain. Management has now suspended the share repurchase program. It may be re-instituted later under more favorable conditions.

Note that the accounting used by Shell changed in the current fiscal year. Long-term debt is actually much closer to 1x cash flow. The rest of that long-term debt would actually be classified as capitalized leases (or other form of capitalized long term payments) in US accounting.

Mr. Market is anticipating a rough year where the dividend may not be covered. But for a company of this stature it will generally take more than one year of excess dividend payments before there's a dividend cut. Should the current challenges prove worse than anticipated there will be a whole lot more (and worse) suffering from much of the industry before this company is affected materially. Investors need to remember that several divisions of this business are recession resistant. Others will be affected by the current crisis. But overall, cash flow will be less volatile for a company like Shell than for much of the industry (or really almost any industry).

Share Repurchases

The company has temporarily cancelled the stock repurchase program. That's another use of free cash flow that's now “on hold” until temporary conditions improve. The immediate goal will probably be another $10 billion repurchase to finish reversing the dilution effects of an acquisition. However, the balance sheet strength is paramount. Therefore repurchases will wait until the “good times" return.

Risk Adjusted

There are companies that offer greater returns. But many of those companies have limited abilities to cope with the current situation. This company is structured to be “the last one standing.” Should the worst happen and the distribution cut occur, it will very likely be restored among the first. Furthermore the company is known for growing when many others cut back. So, the chances of this stock not only returning to historical levels but exceeding those historical levels are excellent. This stock offers that rare combination of capital appreciation and income for the risk averse (income oriented) investor.

Conclusion

Mr. Market is clearly anticipating a lot of trouble this year and the reasons are clearly evident. However, this company has the balance sheet and the credit lines to withstand that kind of trouble. In the meantime, any new investors are likely to see at least a doubling of the stock from current levels plus that dividend. That's an extremely rare return for a company of this stature. Then again, companies with the financial strength rating of Shell are known for holding their value and growing under some extreme industry conditions.

Historically, the markets return 7% annual returns lover the long term. Therefore, when a company like Shell offers a 10% dividend plus the chance for a great “bounce-back” return, income investors need to realize that this is the best the market can offer for chance to beat average returns. At these prices, Shell common stock can be considered for a core portfolio position as the stock will provide great returns far into the future.

Once the crisis is over and the market returns to more normal valuations, the stock of these financially top-rated companies will be far higher than the current levels. We may never have the opportunity to buy and earn a safe high income with significant upside from this highly-rated company. Now is the time to buy low.

