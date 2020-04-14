Beyond Meat: The Coronavirus Might Sink This Stock

Though Beyond Meat has sufficient liquidity, the company's negative free cash flows may also be concerning for investors.

Outside of the coronavirus, Beyond Meat may also be signaling that its gross margin expansion is slowing down, making it difficult for the company to meaningfully expand its profitability.

Beyond Meat will find it difficult to meet its growth targets, calling for 64-71% y/y growth, when more than half of its revenue comes from restaurants.

Beyond Meat (BYND), one of the first companies to popularize the fad of plant-based meats, may be one of the biggest casualties of the coronavirus. Investors have pulled back their confidence on the stock amid a shuttering of restaurants and other out-of-home food service providers across the United States, sapping demand from a major channel for Beyond Meat's products. For a company that relied so heavily on brand-name restaurants advertising its "Beyond Burgers" on their menus, the crisis hits Beyond Meat just when the product was taking its stride.

Relative to highs above $120 notched in mid-February, Beyond Meat shares have shed more than 40%; the stock also remains more than 2/3 below highs above $240 reached in the company's post-IPO fever last year.

Yet despite these magnificent losses for Beyond Meat, I believe the stock has much further to fall. Beyond Meat is still valued at just shy of $5 billion in market cap, which I believe to be excessive for a company with such slim gross margins and over-reliance on eating trends (which have proven to be fickle in the past). Resist the temptation to catch a falling knife and invest elsewhere.

Beyond Meat will find it difficult to meet expectations this year

Let's touch on Beyond Meat's biggest issue: as a growth stock that commands a high valuation multiple (we'll dive into valuation later on in this article), investors are expecting Beyond Meat to keep up with its previously rapid pace of growth. Exiting the fourth quarter of 2019, Beyond Meat's revenues grew at a stunning 212% y/y, helped by the various new restaurant and foodservice channel partners that the company has signed on.

When the company released its fourth-quarter earnings and issued guidance for 2020 in mid-February, management still expected its rapid growth rates to sustain in the current year. Beyond Meat has guided to 64-71% y/y growth in revenues to $490-$510 million:

Figure 1. Beyond Meat FY20 guidance Source: Beyond Meat 4Q19 earnings release

Now two months after the release of this outlook, however, the reality of the coronavirus has darkened over the economy, especially in the restaurant and foodservice sector. Unfortunately, this is the channel to which Beyond Meat has the largest exposure, triggering a wave of recent downgrades across Wall Street.

Let's be more specific. In 2019, 51% of Beyond Meat's revenue was generated from sales restaurants and foodservice:

Figure 2. Beyond Meat FY19 revenue mix by channel Source: Beyond Meat 4Q19 earnings release

What makes this picture even worse for the company is that, between the retail and restaurant channels, the restaurant channel was growing at a far faster pace, up 223% y/y in the fourth quarter and 312% y/y for the full year. This suggests that restaurants are the primary driver for Beyond Meat's revenue growth - which owes to the company's signing of major brand partnerships with the likes of Taco Bell, Tim Hortons, and Subways, many of these deals signed just last year.

Obviously, we live in a very different world now, with many of these restaurants either shuttered or operating for takeout only. And yes, some Beyond Meat bulls may argue that demand may shift from the restaurant channel into grocery stores and retail - but it won't be enough to make up for the loss of revenues from restaurants. A salient Wall Street Journal article published last week reported how, even though grocery stores have stepped up their orders of wholesale milk, the loss of business from restaurants still forced dairy farmers to dump large quantities of unused milk. This illustrates that losses in food product sales from restaurants won't necessarily convert on a 1:1 basis into demand from grocery aisles.

Given the shuttering of restaurants across the country and the fact that restaurants are the major contributor to Beyond Meat's growth, investors have to ask if they're really comfortable with management's target of 64-71% y/y growth - especially when two or more quarters this year may see negative growth, at least in the restaurant channel.

Limitations on profitability growth

There's one other disappointing figure in Beyond Meat's guidance for 2020: the company is only expecting gross margins in the range of 33-35%, and for EBITDA margins to stay flat to 2019.

One of the biggest catalysts behind the Beyond Meat bullish thesis is the idea that plant-based meats are cheap to produce, and will eventually become a high-margin product for Beyond Meat (after all, people pay the same amount or more for a Beyond Burger than for a regular meat burger).

Beyond Meat had already notched a 34.0% gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 (+900bps y/y), suggesting that although the company had achieved nearly ten points of gross margin expansion in 2019, gross margin expansion would hit a ceiling in 2019.

In addition, Beyond Meat also called for adjusted EBITDA margins to remain flat at the 8.5% from 2019, further suggesting that the company's future prospects for exponential profit growth are slim and limited to the growth in revenues:

Figure 3. Beyond Meat adjusted EBITDA Source: Beyond Meat 4Q19 earnings release

Beyond Meat is also still cash-flow negative. In FY19, Beyond Meat burned through $47.0 million in operating cash flows and spent another $23.8 million in capex, totaling a free cash flow burn of -$70.8 million. That represents an 18% y/y increase in Beyond Meat's FCF losses in FY19, despite the staggering revenue growth in 2019 as well as more than thirty points of Adjusted EBITDA expansion.

Figure 4. Beyond Meat cash flows

Source: Beyond Meat 4Q19 earnings release

The good news is that Beyond Meat still has sufficient liquidity to absorb these losses, unlike many other small/mid-cap companies that are still being punished in the current small-cap market rout. Beyond Meat has $276.0 million of cash on its balance sheet and a relatively small balance of $30.5 million in debt (there's no availability left to draw on its revolver, however, according to Beyond Meat's 10-K). In spite of the ample cash balances provided by Beyond Meat's IPO, however, Beyond Meat's sustained cash flow losses - plus the fact that it's signaling its gross margin expansion has hit its upper limits - may unnerve investors in a jittery market.

Valuation and key takeaways

The discussion of Beyond Meat's limited growth prospects and poor margins/cash flows brings us, inevitably, to the core question: is Beyond Meat worth its current valuation? At current share prices near $72, the company has a market cap of $4.47 billion; after netting out the $276.0 million of cash and $30.5 million of debt on its balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $4.22 billion.

Let's assume, generously, that Beyond Meat can actually hit its midpoint guidance targets for FY20 of $500 million in revenue at an 8.5% adjusted EBITDA margin, or $42.85 million in Adjusted EBITDA. This signifies that Beyond Meat is currently trading at 8.4x EV/FY20 revenues and 98.5x EV/FY20 EBITDA. For a company that is so threatened by the coronavirus' impact on restaurants, plus the fact that gross margins are expected to continue hovering in the low 30s, this is an excessive valuation.

We're concerned that Beyond Meat is a brand that relies on popularity and momentum, and the virus heavily cuts off Beyond Meat's path to growth. It's also concerning that while there are many proven benefits of less meat and more plants in the diet, more and more articles are surfacing portraying Beyond products as heavily processed and high in saturated fats, potentially scaring away a portion of the health-conscious market.

Don't catch a falling knife here.

