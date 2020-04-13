POSCO: Slow 1H20 Earnings Fully Priced In

The stock has sufficiently priced in earnings deterioration as it trades at 0.3x P/B, even lower than the previous bottoms seen in 1997.

Investment highlights

We expect 1Q20 parent operating profit to come in at KRW347.1bn, which is lower than the consensus estimate. Despite the likelihood of weak earnings, we maintain BUY on POSCO (PKX) because we believe: 1) the stock has sufficiently priced in earnings deterioration as it trades at 0.3x P/B, even lower than the previous bottoms seen in 1997 (0.44x P/B during the Asian financial crisis) and in 2015 (0.32x P/B when global oversupply was at its peak); and 2) expectations for a recovery in demand remain intact as China's stimulus package should infrastructure investments. We now present POSCO with a target price of KRW240,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We forecast KRW7.07tn in parent sales, KRW347.1bn in operating profit, and KRW311bn in pretax profit for 1Q20. We estimate operating profit fell 58% YoY and 5% QoQ. On a consolidated basis, operating profit likely fell 49% YoY but rose 9% QoQ to KRW611.7bn. Because of existing contracts and volume, the impact of COVID-19 on 1Q20 earnings were limited.

We believe operating profit on a non-consolidated basis will decline further in 2Q20 to KRW202.2bn due to price weakness stemming from inventory controls (although China's steel inventory has come off from the peak in mid-March), and declining exports to the US, Europe and Southeast Asia. The stock market is particularly nervous about the historically high level of inventory in China. Since distributors need to secure liquidity, they are likely to push sales with discounts but it should not take long for inventories to come down to normal levels.

Steel demand should pick up as downstream industries overseas resume operations in 3Q20. Steel prices may come under pressure by buyers but with raw material prices showing weakness, the spread between steel and raw material prices will improve in 2H20.

Share price outlook and valuation

Shares have corrected on worries over COVID-19 hurting global steel demand. However, the stock is attractive as it is now trading below the lower end of its historical bands and given the prospect of a recovery in demand and earnings.

We trim our target price to KRW240,000 in line with the downward adjustment of our earnings estimates. Our target price implies 0.46x P/B factoring in sustainable ROE.

