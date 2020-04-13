Brookfield Infrastructure: Finally An Opportunity To Invest In This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Income investors should look further into this company to see if it fits their investment plan and risk tolerance.

Thesis

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) had been on my radar for a while due to its track record of high-quality cash flows, high return on equity and a diversified, global portfolio of essential assets. It is now finally available to invest in through a normal c-corp after the creation of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) and avoid the tax complications of investing in a limited partnership. The creation of BIPC worked like a unit split and should not result in any changes to underlying cash flows or net asset value. It should also help Brookfield Infrastructure to be included in Russell and MSCI indices, which would provide a potential boost to the stock. With a global portfolio of essential infrastructure assets that produce stable cash flows, I believe it to be a great BUY for decades to come. For dividend investors this is a great pick for inflation-beating income as the company is aiming for distribution growth in the range of 5-9% on top of an already high yield.

The cash flows are well diversified by region and by sector. No region makes up more than 30% of cash flows, and by sector the largest component is utilities at 32%.

Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation

What makes the cash flows predictable and stable is that 95% of total cash flows is either contracted or regulated. As 75% of EBITDA is indexed to inflation, the company is largely protected in case inflation should increase. The company expects the impact of a possible recession to be insignificant at around 5% of Brookfield Infrastructure's FFO.

Dividend

The creation of BIPC will have no adverse effect on distributions. The dividend will be the same for BIPC. Based on the recently paid quarterly dividend of $0.5375, BIPC shares are yielding 5.6%. Brookfield targets a payout ratio between 60-70% of the funds from operations. The distributions have been raised for 11 consecutive years with an impressive CAGR growth of 6.6%. The latest raise was 7% which falls into management's goal of increasing the dividend at a rate between 5-9% yearly.

Looking at the current yield of 5.6% that is expected to grow in the mid-to-high single digits, it is an interesting proposition for income investors.

Balance Sheet

S&P assigns a credit rating of BBB+ to Brookfield Infrastructure. The balance sheet has no debt maturing in the next 5 years and the average debt term to maturity is 8 years. Brookfield Infrastructure uses non-recourse financing for its assets which means that the debt issued is linked to the particular asset that it finances and in case the borrower runs into trouble, the lender can only go after that particular asset of the company and not others.

Valuation

For 2019, BIP generated FFO of $3.4 per unit. The price of BIPC at the time of writing is around $38. That represents P/AFFO of around 11 based on last year's funds from operations.

The current dividend yield of 5.6% is 22% higher than the Brookfield Infrastructure's 5-yr average yield of 4.58% which suggests undervaluation.

Risks

Brookfield Infrastructure's segment that will suffer the most in an economic downturn is the transport one. Toll roads, ports and rail transport will face reduced traffic as the economy slows down. The company predicts that 5% of cash flows will be affected in the case of a recession. Brookfield Infrastructure recently lost out on the bidding war for Cincinnati Bell, which would have boosted cash flows. But this frees up funds to make other deals during current economic conditions. Brookfield also received a $24.8 million break-up fee from Cincinnati Bell.

Non-Canadian investors will also be subject to withholding tax and should check with a local tax professional on the amount of tax that will be withheld. For my personal taxable account, the amount withheld would be 15%.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure's income-generating diversified assets are a great investment for income-seeking dividend investors. With a diversified portfolio of critical infrastructure assets, the cash flows that fund the dividends are in the large majority stable and predictable. I rate BIPC a "BUY" at current levels.

