Southwest Airlines: A Low-Risk Option, But Not The Preferred Airline For A Sector Rebound

The stock doesn't offer the best upside potential when air travel rebounds as the legacy airlines all saw substantially bigger losses.

The airline is the low-risk play in the sector due to the best balance sheet in the industry.

Even after a couple of days of stock rallies, the airline sector remains extremely beaten down due to the global economic shutdown that has virtually eliminated air travel. Southwest Airlines (LUV) has long been the strongest airline in the sector, but such stocks are the ones to own going into a market crash and not necessarily the best to own during a market rebound. The stock remains a low-risk way to play the inevitable rebound in air travel demand, but not the best way to participate in a rally.

Lowest Risk

During a tough economic environment, the net cash position is a big factor determining the outcome and relative safety of a stock. Southwest Airlines has the only positive net cash position of the major airlines. The legacy airlines of American Airlines Group (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) all have substantial debt loads above $8 billion before reporting Q1 numbers. Even the relative solid balance sheet of JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has $1 billion in net debt.

Southwest Airlines is the clear leader in the airline sector heading into the virus shutdown with $1.4 billion in net cash. The ramifications of the March quarter still aren't known and Southwest was relatively unscathed for most of the first quarter with the initial impacts to passenger traffic only outside of the U.S.

By early April, the airline took down $2.33 billion under its credit agreement to add to the net cash balance heading into current quarter. In addition, the key here is that the airline had $4.1 billion in cash to provide extra liquidity heading into the global shutdown.

Southwest Airlines should easily obtain loan grants for the worker-protection plan to cover the salary costs. Last Q2, Southwest spent $2.1 billion on employee costs out of a revenue base of $5.9 billion that the Treasury should cover.

With operating income of nearly $1.0 billion in that quarter, Southwest Airlines had about $2.8 billion in other operating expenses with a prime focus on $1.1 billion spent on fuel. One doesn't need complex math to see that fewer flights will substantially cut these other expenses where fuel, maintenance and landing fees will plunge.

Assuming the remaining costs are below $1.0 billion per quarter and the government grants cover the employee costs, the airline has plenty of cash and liquidity to not even need government loans. Clearly, Southwest Airlines has lower risk not needing to borrow money, but investors need to realize such factors are already priced into the stock.

Best Performer

Since the first signs of the pandemic on January 20, airline stocks have collapsed. Right now, Southwest Airlines is the best performing of the legacy airlines and JetBlue Airways. In fact, Southwest Airlines has a wide gap between these other airlines having losses larger than 50%.

Outside of a scenario where an airline is structurally harmed via the global shutdown, these other airlines should rebound substantially more. The only major concern is whether the government takes equity stakes for aide or any airline is forced into some dilutive financing.

The current signs are the government taking minimal 2-3% equity stakes for the government grants with the Treasury allowing airlines to submit their appropriate compensation provisions for payroll support. Anything this minimal won't structurally alter the investment equation here and the risk was always small with the Democrats and aviation unions pushing for payroll support without an equity cost.

JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker placed implied equity values of $70 on United and $50 on Delta based on a 75% recovery of EBITDAR in 2021. Based on these assumptions, United has 155% upside with the stock at $27.50 and Delta will jump 115% with the stock at $23.25 while Southwest Airlines only has 71% upside to reach recent February highs. The average analyst only has a $46.50 price target on Southwest Airlines providing for a limited 36% stock gain.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors can do far better in the airline sector than Southwest Airlines here. Anybody thinking passenger demand will rally to 75% of 2019 levels should look elsewhere. The stock will rally with the sector, but the legacy airlines outlined by JPMorgan clearly provide far more upside potential considering the equity dilution risk appears off the table.

Southwest Airlines is the low risk play here, but the stock also offers the smallest sector returns off the bottom.

