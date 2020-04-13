Why Endo International Is A Good Trade

At a market capitalization of around $850 million, Endo International (ENDP) failed to recover as well as its peers. Investors continue to shun companies reliant on generic drug sales. Even Mylan (MYL) is struggling to “bottom,” though it held the $14.00 level in the last month. Teva (TEVA) is a generics giant with high debt. Its stock rebounded in the last month. With money flowing into biotechnology firms working on a treatment for the novel coronavirus, ENDP's stock may continue to underwhelm investors.

With Endo ignored by the market, what positive catalysts might investors look for in 2020?

Fourth-Quarter Results and 2020 Outlook

Endo International’s Generics division reported a drop in revenue. The other segments failed to lift overall results. Overall, neither revenue nor adjusted EBITDA changed from the previous year:

Source: Endo International

In 2019, Endo posted double-digit growth in its Branded Specialty portfolio and Sterile Injectables business. Conversely, generic competition resulted in a 2% year-over-year decline in its total Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenue. For full-year 2020, management forecast revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range. This takes into account the competitive pressure in its established brands.

Below: ENDP performance compared to Mylan and Teva.

Data by YCharts

XIAFLEX revenue grew 27% in the fourth quarter, helped by strong seasonality. For 2020, sales of this product will grow 20%. This is helped by continued investment in the product, a Phase II study, and a proof of concept on plantar fibromatosis.

Revenue from Endo’s Sterile Injectables business will grow in the low to mid-single digits. Vasostrict, which is used to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock, will lead the growth in this segment. Management expects Vasostrict revenue growth in the mid to high teens percentage range in 2020.

Limited Upside

Endo’s Q4 GAAP EPS loss of 92 cents is down from the $1.18 a share loss in Q4/2018. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS barely changed at 74 cents. In 2020, the company expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA unchanged from 2019. But adjusted diluted net income per share will fall to $2.15-$2.40:

Source: Endo International

Given the high gross margins for Sterile Injectables and Brand Pharmaceuticals, the Y/Y trends are disappointing.

Endo has an unfavorable balance sheet. It had net debt of around $7 billion at the end of 2019. It had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of ~5.3 times. On the Stock Rover quantitative research report, the site flagged short float at 17.7% and goodwill at 38% of its balance sheet.

Potential Catalysts

Endo needs to continue simplifying its business. It may accelerate sales by expanding its Sterile Injectables portfolio. Though it continues to invest in its Specialty portfolio to spur growth, seasonal strength later this year should lift revenue. Management said that “the higher second-half 2020 revenue reflects the expected timing of 2020 new product launches, as well as the impact of historical purchasing patterns in the branded specialty business.”

The opioid litigation is an ongoing headwind for ENDP's stock. The company said on the conference call that it “remains open to a constructive resolution and defend as needed.“ In January, it settled with the State of Oklahoma for $8.75 million. After incurring $80 million in opioid-related legal expenses last year, investors should expect no further erosion on its cash levels. Endo ended 2019 with around $1.5 billion in cash.

Fair Value

Investors may reasonably expect Endo to beat 2020 revenue projections by reporting no growth this year. If revenue grows by at least 4% from 2021–2024 in a 5-year DCF model, then the stock has a fair value of $4.00.

Assume the revenue projection:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec Revenue 2,914 2,914 3,031 3,152 3,310 3,475 % Growth -1.10% 0.00% 4.00% 4.00% 5.00% 5.00% EBITDA 669 670 758 788 927 1,043 % of Revenue 22.90% 23.00% 25.00% 25.00% 28.00% 30.00%

Data Courtesy of finbox.io

With the stock trading at only 6% below its fair value, investors may want to avoid buying Endo International at current levels. If market selling pressure accelerates and shares fall by 10% or more, speculators may consider trading the stock for a quick profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.