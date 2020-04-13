Qualcomm: An Epitome Of Quality

Litigation risks are high, but Qualcomm appears to be fighting off the FTC in their most high profile case.

When compared to competition, the company has better returns on numerous metrics, and is priced at a steep discount to competitors.

Qualcomm is one of the highest scoring companies on my Quality Score, so I dig in deeper here.

While Qualcomm (QCOM) may be off its 52-week lows, the company still presents ample opportunity for long-term investors. Using my Quality Score, Qualcomm scores a 96 out of 100 possible points and is tied for second place. I want to explore why this fabless semiconductor manufacturer scored so high and why Qualcomm's price will soar to new heights on the back of 5G and WiFi 6e.

5G, It's Not Just Phones

Pull up any analysis of Qualcomm, and no doubt, 5G will be a hot topic. Many analyses point out that cellphones will be going through an upgrade cycle in the calendar year 2020, which will include all new chipsets from Qualcomm, thus more revenue. What many fail to point out, however, is that 5G is much, much more than just cellphones.

See, the capabilities of 5G will make it a necessity in any network buildout for the foreseeable future. Anywhere a connection is needed, for any reason at all, 5G will be the technology choice (outside of ultra remote locations).

Sure, 5G will begin on your cellphone, but in a few years, it'll be used by many for broadband connectivity at home. That's right, no more wires. Wireless connectivity will also usher in a wave of competition amongst carriers (bringing with it a desire to offer the latest and greatest).

Image: Qualcomm's C-V2X

5G will be the technology of choice for next-generation vehicles. Such technology will allow vehicles to communicate amongst themselves and with the environment around them. That's not speculation either, Ford (F) is already committed to implementing it. Dubbed cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), Ford says all of their vehicles will be equipped by 2022.

Image: Verizon's 5G Home Broadband Network in Houston, TX

Home broadband via 5G? That's happening already too. Verizon (VZ) has a pilot program in Houston, Texas, offering up to 940Mbps for $70 a month. The pilot area is still, admittedly, quite small, but Verizon is partnered with Qualcomm to help build this network out.

Wi-Fi 6e Is Just As Important

5G connectivity is touted as a utopia, but we're talking many more years before we're all connected seamlessly. Instead, a more near term technology, also being integrated by Qualcomm will help continue to set their Snapdragon chipsets apart.

Your Wi-Fi today likely includes two access points, a 2.6Ghz, and a 5Ghz, Wi-Fi 6 will add a third access point to that list, and that's all there is to it from a consumer point of view. From a slightly more technical POV, Wi-Fi 6/6E expands upon the spectrum used by Wi-Fi today. This new band will allow for faster speeds, a higher number of simultaneous connections, and will improve upon efficiency overall.

In the near term, we'll still be getting our internet delivered by wire, and we'll still be trying to connect to Wi-Fi in hotels. Wi-Fi 6 improves upon that experience, even if it does lack the buzz that 5G has, it's still a significant communications improvement. Qualcomm is already taking advantage of this tech, ensuring its Snapdragon platform has the latest and greatest.

Dominant Market Position Backed By 130,000 Patents

Turning to the business now, I'd be remiss if I failed to draw attention to what keeps Qualcomm on top: 130,000+ patents.

This patent portfolio helps make up one of three Qualcomm segments, Qualcomm Technology Licensing ("QTL"). QTL grants licenses to others looking to use portions of Qualcomm's intellectual property portfolio. These patents, as you'd expect, cover all aspects of communications.

Segment Revenues Percent of Total Qualcomm CDMA Technologies $14,639 60% Qualcomm Technology Licensing $4,591 19% Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives $152 1%

Table: 2019 Revenue Breakdown by Operating Segment (excl. Nonreportable segments)

In its last report (10-K PDF), Qualcomm mentioned it has more than 300 licensees taking advantage of the patent portfolio. The result, a segment that made up 19% of Qualcomm's 2019 revenues.

Risks Include COVID-19 Delays And Litigation

The 130,000+ patents mentioned above are frequently at the center of litigation surrounding Qualcomm's monopolistic tendencies. Litigation is so prevalent at Qualcomm that I am honestly surprised that it isn't its own segment. "Litigation," the term, is mentioned 55 times in Qualcomm's most recent 10-K filing.

Image: KFC Bucket of Chicken

In a more recent high-profile case, Apple alleged that Qualcomm was attempting to use its patent portfolio to set up a monopoly on premium modem chips. Interestingly, Qualcomm's business practice was likened to a KFC that refuses to sell buckets of chicken without a consumer having a license to eat said chicken. This case was eventually settled.

While Qualcomm and Apple may no longer be battling in the courtroom, at least for now, other cases do trudge on. A major one that all investors should pay close attention to is FTC v. Qualcomm. In the case brought forth by the FTC, Qualcomm was found guilty of anti-competitive behavior, for much the same reasons Apple brought forth and was ordered to share critical 5G intellectual property with competitors.

The Ninth Circuit courts issued a stay on the above injunction in August 2019, but this case is far from over. While I am not a judge, it does seem likely that Qualcomm may have the upper hand going forward because their technology is of utmost importance to national security (thus, the punishment may not be in the nation's best interest). That, and the decision made by Judge Koh in the initial ruling has been described as "disastrous," and an "utter failure."

Court cases aside, we should also highlight COVID-19 here in the risks section. At the time of writing, things appear to be getting better, but we shouldn't discount that delays in, well, almost everything will occur. If the delays continue, or if our economic recovery is lackluster, the 5G rollout path will suffer.

I think it's apparent that we're not going to escape COVID-19 unscathed in a financial sense at this point. The question remains, though, "how will Qualcomm fair?" This is not necessarily an easy question to answer given the numerous macro unknowns. Still, using best judgment, it would be difficult for this macro headwind to topple Qualcomm, or to lay waste to their 5G plans.

Sure, it might postpone their financial goals a little, but 5G will come, Apple will release a new iPhone, and vehicles will be upgraded to the latest & greatest tech. I hate to use my concluding remarks, but it bears repeating multiple times, the last mile of the internet will be wireless, and Qualcomm will be there at the forefront.

Quality, Margins, and Dividend Security

The Quality Score, which brought me to looking at Qualcomm as an investment opportunity, comprises of three key components: Piotroski Score, Cash Return over Invested Income ("CROIC"), and FCF/Sales. These three metrics are compared against the industry, segment, and the market as a whole to form a final "Quality Score." Here is how some of Qualcomm's closest peers stack up.

Quick Note: The three components used rely on past TTM data. Things may change drastically as companies report in their next quarters.

Company Quality Score Weighted Momentum Score Qualcomm 95.0 3.08 Broadcom (AVGO) 83.7 2.36 Intel (INTC) 68.3 3.99 NVIDIA (NVDA) 80.3 6.62 Texas Instruments (TXN) 80.3 2.76

Scores: Calculated by Ash Anderson using data provided by IEX

Turning now to margins and profitability, Qualcomm performs admirably when compared to the peer group above. On a gross profit margin basis, they're second to Broadcom, while on a return on total capital basis, they beat all peers. In cash from operations, they are middle of the pack, so there's room for improvement there, but that improvement would come with a surge in 5G related growth.

Company Gross Margin EBIT Margin Return on Capital Cash from Operations Qualcomm 65.22% 34.28% 25.96% $8.05B Broadcom 70.59% 17.78% 3.86% $9.89B Intel 58.56% 58.56% 13.48% $33.15B NVIDIA 61.99% 26.07% 13.59% $4.76B Texas Instruments 63.71% 39.50% 24.40% $6.65B

Data: Obtained from Seeking Alpha's Peer Comparison Tool

Finally, I'd like to draw attention to the dividend. Qualcomm recently raised its dividend to $0.65 per quarter [ LINK ], a 4.8% increase from $0.62. With a forward yield hovering over 3.5%, you're getting a pretty hefty bonus over, say, a 30yr Treasury.

The dividend, which was raised during the COVID-19 turmoil, is secure with a payout ratio of around 70%. Things, of course, could be better, but given the prospects of this firm, and the security of their intellectual property, I think they'll be just fine.

Cheap Among Peers

Data by YCharts

From the chart above, we can see that Qualcomm, on a P/FCF basis, is slightly more expensive than Broadcom. Intel and Texas Instruments command slightly higher multiples, while NVIDIA is too much of an outlier to be fully considered. The average P/FCF among these peered firms (excluding NVDA) is 14.8.

Data by YCharts

Likewise, on an EV/EBIT chart, Qualcomm is trading below all peers, but the spread here is much more distinct among them and closest peer, Broadcom. The average, again excluding NVDA as it is truly an outlier in all cases, is 22.1.

Data by YCharts

Finally, EV to Revenues. Again, we see that Qualcomm is trading below all peers, and almost half of the closest peer, Broadcom. The average here is 5.74.

For Qualcomm to be trading this low versus peers, the outcome would, in my opinion, have to look very grim to a layman onlooker, but it doesn't. Qualcomm may have some headwinds from lawsuits and COVID-19 slowdowns, but these are things that it will overcome.

The metric I most like to use to put a defined price tag on equity is P/FCF. The peer group above averages 14.8, which would value Qualcomm $87/share, a 20% increase over today's prices.

In Closing

I said it in our risks section, but I think it bears repeating, the last mile of the internet will be wireless, and Qualcomm's technology will be at the forefront.

As much as it is a negative for small to mid-sized businesses, tough economic times lead to market leaders gaining more strength. Buyers opt for the most secure option (if they're buying at all), and Qualcomm offers that security in the fabless semiconductor and telecommunications space.

While this company does have a massive dark cloud hanging over its head in the form of FTC v. Qualcomm, I think those dark days will pass, and this cash-cow will continue to compound for investors over the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.