Go For AT&T If You Are Looking For Income

The Warner Media segment will take a huge hit and the #StayAtHome narrative may further accelerate cord-cutting, but at the same time, HBO Max could also benefit from this.

AT&T is a premier go-to destination for investors looking for generous income given that it provides essential services and with most of its business proven to be recession-resistant.

The coronavirus pandemic has already triggered unemployment claims as we have never seen before. More than 16M Americans have now applied for unemployment benefits, and while the CARES Act adds a total of $600 per person per week to the state-regulated benefits, it is debatable to what extent this impacts a household's average purchasing power.

What's clear though is that we are facing uncertain and challenging economic times and for those fortunate or far-sighted enough to have surplus liquidity available for investments, dividend-paying stocks are right at the top of the priority list in order to secure a safe and reliable income even during these times.

For that endeavor to succeed though, it is key to select dividend stocks that will continue paying their dividend even amidst the most challenging times. Those could either be companies with vast liquidity reserves or for those businesses that offer essential services such as food, electricity, health care, communications, or any type of remote entertainment.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

My biggest portfolio position is AT&T (T) based on cost basis and Apple (AAPL) based on market value, and while I couldn't have expected that they will witness the outbreak of a pandemic in 2020, I can sleep very well at night from a financial point of view.

Both stocks are part of my automated savings plans, but AT&T's current yield of almost 7% is go-to destination if you are looking for safe income.

What's going on at AT&T?

Normally, I would review the business performance of the last quarter and management's commentary on that during the call, but in these times, backward-looking numbers have even less relevance to assessing the stock. Valuing a stock has become virtually impossible since we don't know how long businesses will remain interrupted, how many businesses will go bankrupt, how many employees won't be able to return to their jobs, and frankly, we don't know how the economy will look like in a month, in a quarter, or in a year.

What we know though is that before this crisis, AT&T was in a good position. Although declines in its legacy cable business have been accelerating, I never really viewed these numbers as concerning given that they were mostly the result of promotional roll-offs which added very little to bottom-line profitability. AT&T's video subscriber base has been in free fall over the last two years, but the good thing is that AT&T managed to stabilize full-year EBITDA for its Entertainment Group segment in 2019. On top of that, aware of the changing trends in consumer behavior, AT&T made the very bold step to jump into the video streaming segment on its own and is slated to launch its HBO Max streaming service at the end of May.

With people stuck at home for many weeks in most parts of the world, other streaming services are very likely to have seen their subscriber numbers leapfrog if we base this on the developments observable at Disney+ (DIS) and extrapolating that to the entire sector. In record times, Disney+ surpassed the 50M-subscriber mark on a global basis which was also boosted by the recent launch in India which added 8M alone. Still, it appears obvious that the pandemic also helped boost numbers to a considerable extent with people looking for any type of remote entertainment. How sustainable these numbers are is a different question, but, in the best case, it could fast-track Disney's streaming plans. Disney+ launched in Europe in mid-March right at the height of the outbreak which was certainly perfect timing if you want it to call it that way.

For AT&T, when it launches its own streaming service at the end of May, the situation may be different in Europe and the U.S., but with most other forms of entertainment like sports, cinemas, night clubs, cruise lines, and travel likely to remain shut down for an extended period, I believe it will still feel a boost in initial subscriber numbers. With production of content shut down as well the industry, people will be thirsty for new content and while there is likely to be an initial oversupply in content from productions completed before the outbreak, there will be a big void to fill at a later stage. This will be the time where customer churn will be highest and where customer loyalty and a company's willingness and ability to satisfy customer needs will make the difference.

I fully believe AT&T has this content in store. It may not be popular and well-known as Disney's content with all its Disney characters and the Marvel superhero universe, but it is high quality and should appeal to a wide and broad customer base:

We're excited to launch HBO Max coming off the tail end of one of our strongest awards seasons ever with new and exciting breakthrough offerings leading the way. We captured an industry-leading 34 Emmys and six Golden Globe awards. Joker had more Academy Award nominations than any other film, highlighting our deep and diverse theatrical content.

Source: AT&T Q4/Earnings Call

HBO Max is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States. The new service is expected to generate about $5 billion in U.S. revenue by 2025.

AT&T has closed 40% of its stores and has switched to emergency mode for those still open in order to serve healthcare workers, first responders, and customers. Still, even though business at AT&T's physical stores may substantially drop, the company is still providing essential services to its customers since mobile and internet subscriptions are now more important than ever. I really like AT&T's current strategy with its commitment not to overcharge customers during coronavirus as well as automatically increasing mobile hotspot data by 15 GB a month for each line on an unlimited plan with a tethering allotment. This is smart since it is not actively trying to sell something to consumers, but at the same time, they become aware that if they choose to upgrade to unlimited, they will get tangible benefits.

Looming on the horizon is also a massive technology-upgrade cycle of when 5G will start its mass roll-out which could lead to a surge in data usage which will add lots of profits to AT&T's higher margin wireless plans. The coronavirus may now lead to a delay in this timeline, but, ultimately, 5G device adoption will drive the upgrade cycle.

What's in it for dividend investors?

The best part about AT&T and my main reason for making it a large position is arguably its dividend and its high level of dividend safety backed by record cash flow generation.

In 2019, AT&T has revised its free cash flow and asset monetization guidance multiple times and, eventually, finished the year with record free cash flow of $29B and asset sales more than twice as high as expected around $18B. This has fueled substantial debt reduction with the annualized net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 2.5 at the end of 2019. Since closing the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T has now repaid $31B in net debt and is targeting a further $11B to $21B by the end of 2022.

Source: AT&T earnings releases; author's illustration

That target will likely need to be reduced now, but given that AT&T also suspended its accelerated share buyback program - this saves $4B during Q2 - AT&T has a big safety cushion which allows it to pay the dividend while, at the same time, continuing to service and repay debt.

The recent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve should also help AT&T long term as they can now refinance debt cheaper as long as they can maintain their rating.

By the end of 2019, AT&T had roughly $12B in liquidity. It received a further $4B from preferred stock issuances in February and saved at least $4B on buybacks. On top of that, it forged a $5.5B term-loan agreement to further protect its liquidity position.

We don't know how far off its initial $30B free cash flow guidance actual results will come in, but with at least $20B in available liquidity on top of whatever free cash flow AT&T will generate in 2020, the dividend, which amounts to roughly $15B, seems more than safe unless FCF will be sustainably reduced for years.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T's current price of around $30.5 is already some distance away from its COVID-19 low of just about $26, but it still offers generous income from a company that is offerings essential services and where some segments could even benefit from the current situation which should help to at least partially offset the massive hit Warner Media will have to take with production suspended for an indefinite amount of time.

In my view, AT&T is one of the safest high-yield income stocks out there right now and a go-to destination to at least park some of your capital until the overall picture becomes clearer and less uncertain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice, but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.