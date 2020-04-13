Bill.Com: Unjustifiably Expensive With Lockup Expiration Upcoming

With a large concentration of revenue to small and mid-sized firms, Bill.com could see higher churn this year in the wake of the coronavirus.

Still, the stock has pocketed roughly 2x gains since its IPO at $42 per share.

To me, the current market selloff yields a wealth of opportunities to invest in beaten-down names. Formerly high-flying market darlings in the tech sector such as Alteryx (AYX), Workday (WDAY), Avalara (AVLR), and others have suffered steep declines from their all-time highs amid a general outflow rush away from growth stocks and into the safety of companies with well-padded earnings and balance sheets.

Bill.com (BILL) has certainly seen its share of the pain. The stock has lost about 35% from all-time highs notched in February - but still, the stock remains up slightly for the year and has earned investors roughly ~2x since its IPO at $22 per share.

To me, Bill.com's relative outperformance this year is unwarranted, especially with the company's huge revenue exposure to small-sized firms. And despite no longer trading in the $60s, Bill.com's heady valuation multiple has barely abated.

Investors should also be wary of the fact that in a few months, Bill.com's lockup agreements will expire - meaning a large swath of the company's shares, previously barred from exchanging hands, will become freely unloadable - a dangerous situation to be in when cash-hungry investors have even sold off gold to raise cash.

Steer clear here - Bill.com has far further to fall.

Bill.com's valuation multiples may be at risk

Let's start with the most concerning facet of an investment in Bill.com: its gargantuan valuation. Readers of my other articles will note that I'm not particularly a fan of growth stocks with huge valuation multiples, as crises like the current coronavirus will often cause their balloons to burst. But even as other previously expensive stocks have come down in valuation (causing me to revise my opinion on stocks like Anaplan (PLAN)), Bill.com's has remained stubbornly aloft.

At present share prices near $42, Bill.com has a market cap of $3.06 billion. After we net off the $383.0 million of cash on Bill.com's balance sheet (which provides ample funding for the company through this current liquidity crisis, though this cash was generated primarily through the IPO and not from profitable operations), Bill.com has a resulting enterprise value of $2.68 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has generated $134.2 million in revenue over the past twelve months. If we assume that Bill.com hits its FY20 revenue guidance of $150.8 million for the current fiscal year ending in June (implying $76.5 million in revenue for the second half of FY20, and 28% y/y growth over 2H19 revenues of $59.9 million), then grows at the same 28% y/y clip through 1H21, we arrive at a forward twelve month revenue estimate of $171.6 million. This would put Bill.com's current valuation at 15.6x EV/FY20 revenues.

We can see, meanwhile, that several other growth stocks with revenue growth ranging from 30-40% y/y have seen their multiples compress to the low teens, or below the double digits:

This suggests that Bill.com's shares have far further to fall. Of course, stocks typically don't fall on their own - Bill.com would need a negative catalyst to take it down, and unfortunately there are many traps waiting in the wings.

Risk of higher churn

The foremost risk to Bill.com, in my view, is that of higher churn. The software sector is typically labeled as a crisis-averse sector because, especially for SaaS companies, all revenue is already contractually bound in, and the retail and travel shutdowns that have gouged the economy have little effect on software companies.

Bill.com enjoys this same benefit, but to a lesser extent because its product is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. The economic fallout from the nationwide shelter-in-place orders is expected to cripple many businesses, undoubtedly some of which are users of Bill.com's products. Enterprise clients rarely ever churn their software because of the amount of red tape their IT departments undergo to implement and replace software, but smaller businesses are at far higher risk of going belly-up and suspending their subscriptions to Bill.com.

Part of Bill.com's huge valuation multiple rests on the promise that the company can sustain its huge growth rates. In Bill.com's most recent quarter ending in December, it generated $39.0 million of revenue at a fantastic 50% y/y growth rate. Even though Bill.com's FY20 guidance implies that growth will decelerate in 2H20, optimistic investors share the hope that Bill.com's outlook is just overly conservative rather than an indication of true deceleration.

Figure 1. Bill.com 2Q20 growth Source: Bill.com 2Q20 earnings release

When Bill.com issued this guidance in its early February earnings call, its present outlook may indeed have been conservative - but now, after the coronavirus has made its impacts more truly felt across the country, it may not be so conservative anymore.

Unlike most software companies, Bill.com does not report churn or dollar-based net retention on a quarterly basis, and will only update these statistics at the end of each fiscal year. John Rettig, the company's CFO, noted as such on the most recent earnings call:

In terms of additional metrics that we disclosed in our S-1, such as net dollar-based retention rate and customer churn, we plan on updating you with these metrics on an annual cadence at the end of each fiscal year."

Not being able to see these metrics amid decelerating growth rates may make investors even more nervous.

We also have to note that Bill.com competes in a very heavily-trafficked corner of the enterprise software market, with many firms offering competing versions of essentially the same software. Bill.com's accounts receivable/accounts payable management platform is hardly unique, and one major competitor is Intuit (INTU) - for whom customers can simply bundle together their Quickbooks software (by far the most popular small-business accounting solution) with an AR/AP management module at a slightly higher monthly cost. Many other startups, such as Expensify, also compete in the space.

Lockup expiration

The second major risk for Bill.com has nothing to do with its fundamentals. As is typical for most stocks when they go public, Bill.com had a lockup agreement in place when it executed its IPO in mid-December. For investors who are newer to IPOs, this means that virtually only the shares issued in the IPO are fully tradeable for the six months following the IPO, with company insiders and early investors usually agreeing to "lock up" their shares in order to stabilize the market for the new issuance in its early days.

You can read the description of Bill.com's lockup agreement in its finalized prospectus.

The below is a snapshot of the most relevant details:

Figure 2. Bill.com lockup agreement Source: Bill.com 424B4 filing

The key piece to note here is that, out of Bill.com's current share pool of ~72.3 million shares outstanding (from its latest 10-Q filing), a whopping 60.7 million shares will become freely tradable (84% of Bill.com's market cap!) for the first time by mid-June.

Lockup expirations often cause stock price gyrations for any new issuance, but perhaps never more so than in the midst of the current crisis. Investors are strapped for cash, and for many company insiders who hold vested interests in Bill.com, the lockup expiration presents a great opportunity to sell a stock that has gained ~2x since the IPO and retains a double-digit forward revenue valuation amid a crashing market.

Key takeaways

If lower growth rates and possibly higher churn don't send Bill.com's valuation spiraling, the upcoming lockup expiration almost certainly will. Stay on the sidelines here until Bill.com finds itself at buyable levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.