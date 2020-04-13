Amazing Amazon: The Benefits Of Having This Company In Your Portfolio

It is not clear where we are right now, at the new beginning of a bull market or at the beginning of the meltdown.

It gives the impression that even with the COVID-19 volatility, the shares hardly lose value compared to both, the broader market and, so-called, defensive stocks.

Introduction

After about 10 years on the bull market, we are now in a period where some say we are now in the part, and others say we are just about to meltdown. Amazon (AMZN) has made more than 2,500 percent profit for investors during this period. It also entered the period of high volatility, which began in the last week of February, with a forward P/E ratio of about 70. But anyone who believes that the market-wide downturn has also affected Amazon is sorely mistaken. Investors should be grateful to have Amazon in their portfolio. Whether we are at the beginning of the meltdown or the beginning of a new bull market, investors will probably have drawn one of the better options with Amazon.

In bad times, things show their true face

Bad times reveal the true character of people. This "wisdom" can be applied to investments at will. For example, it can be said that in a bull market, it is not an art to make a profit, it would be art not to make a profit. In a bear market, it is exactly the opposite. Another wisdom follows from this, namely that the main point of investing is not to suffer losses (a 50 percent loss requires a 100 percent increase). And so, after a decade, COVID-19 has now enabled investors to review their portfolio to see how companies react to such a systematic shock and what the "true face" of the investments is.

As of now, it appears that Amazon could be considered a faithful companion through any crisis. Compared to the outbreak of the crisis, the company has hardly changed at all. Instead, after a great race to catch up, the wide market has now only just reached the point where Amazon had fallen the deepest. So, the intermediate high of the markets is the bottom of Amazon.

But even if you look at other companies, especially those that were also ennobled as defensive and price-stable (e.g. MSFT, KMB, JNJ), Amazon performed remarkably well.

Don't just look for profit!

It is quite impressive that a company with a forward P/E ratio shows such price stability. Even conventional consumer goods companies that are considered particularly price stable, and Microsoft, have underperformed Amazon. Investors who saw Amazon as a bubble that could burst at any time were, therefore, proven wrong by Amazon's performance. Careful due diligence would have revealed why this is not a valid reason to go short. Profit is the wrong metric to evaluate Amazon. As I said before in another analysis:

the equity ratio at Amazon is distorted by the fact that the company deliberately keeps profits as low as possible. Amazon's equity grew through accumulated profits and this is why Amazon accumulated only a very small amount of equity capital relative to their business and, then, this accumulated equity capital is compared to profits which are also wildly understated.

In this respect, the P/E ratio is not an argument for not choosing Amazon as a price-stable investment for turbulent times. You may look at other metrics, e.g. ROIC (annual) has risen continuously since 2014 to over 15 percent. Furthermore, how efficiently Amazon operates can be also seen when comparing the growth of FCF with the expenditure that Amazon spends to grow. Although spending has been growing since 2016, FCF has grown significantly faster during the same period, showing that Amazon can use its spending to increase cash flow. The fact that Amazon does not give away any expenses here, you can also see that the revenue increases with the expenses.

We stand at a fork in the road

COVID-19 has surprised and overwhelmed markets and governments (some more, some less). It is also completely uncertain in which direction things are currently moving. There are certainly signs of some light on the horizon. In China, normality is returning, and in Europe too, discussions are revolving more and more around the question of exiting the restrictions and less around tightening them. Conversely, a wave of bankruptcies with incalculable consequences could spill over the markets after the virus wave.

Amazon is probably one of the few companies that should be a good option for investors in both alternatives. After all, one thing has already become clear and will remain so if the crisis lasts any longer: Amazon's business addresses the future. The company owes this to its horizontal and vertical growth.

And a possible meltdown and hence the worst-case scenario will only accelerate the future. This applies to both the retail segment and the cloud business. As far as the retail segment is concerned, the world will become more digital, logistics will become even more automated, the distribution of products, the organization of this distribution, and participation in culture will also be digital. Retail will, of course, still be important offline. I have already written about this offline/online shift in shopping elsewhere.

Overall, I believe that the changes in consumer shopping behavior will lead to extreme distortions in the retail segment. The simple satisfaction of needs is shifting more and more to the online sector. On the other hand, this will create a counter-reaction and the desire for a real shopping experience. I, therefore, think it is wrong to speak of an apocalypse of offline retail.

That said, it is precisely this shift that makes Amazon a defensive company, as it increasingly satisfies the primary needs of the population. The primary satisfaction of the needs of simple popular culture will also take place online. It is not without reason that Amazon is trying to establish itself as a producer and distributor of entertainment products such as films, series, and games. In the cloud segment, too, many people, as well as companies, are made aware of how much more efficient technical aids, analysis tools, etc. are. In the short term, companies may, of course, be reluctant to place orders. In the medium to long term, however, this crisis, especially if it worsens, will only accelerate the process of digitizing data and entire companies. In this respect, investors should take Amazon's announcement to hire new employees as a bullish signal. The fact that the company is looking for thousands of new employees at a time when unemployment figures are exploding shows that Amazon will emerge from the crisis as a winner.

Conclusion

It is probably the dream of every investor: a company that generates enormous profits in a bull market and, in times of crisis, ensures that these profits do not fade while the market staggers. Amazon has outperformed the market since the great recession. However, the high valuation has put a big question mark behind price stability. It was also not clear how crisis-proof the business model is. But Amazon will emerge from this crisis as a winner, even if it worsens. Investors who are put off by the high valuations based on profit should not be put off by this, because for Amazon, profit is the wrong metric. It makes more sense to look at cash flow based numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.