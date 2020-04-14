UMH Properties: Resilience And Growth

A timing issue has held back FFO/share, but it is on the cusp of substantial growth.

UMH puts significant effort into community building which substantially raises the value of their properties over time.

Manufactured housing offers a value proposition to tenants that should make it the go-to in difficult times.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The Buy thesis

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) has fallen substantially in the coronavirus-related crash from an already undervalued price. We believe UMH will be fundamentally resilient in this environment which, in combination with the deeply discounted price, makes it a top candidate for rebound potential. 4 factors make this manufactured housing REIT well positioned to weather the storm:

Essential nature of properties Value proposition to tenants Network externalities Balance sheet health

Beyond the current environment, we see great potential in UMH's long-term growth prospects with each of the following contributing to FFO/share growth.

Sector-leading same store NOI (net operating income) growth ~$90mm of free capital being put to work Preferred buybacks Vacant land to develop

Overall, UMH represents an attractive growth play trading at an opportunistic valuation.

Positioning in the difficult environment

In the economic shutdown, there is a big difference between the essential and the non-essential. Movie theaters, malls and sit-down restaurants are non-essential and almost fully shut down. We can expect revenues to drop close to zero in some of these industries at least in the near term.

Essential goods and services are still running full steam - grocery stores are making more sales than ever before. Manufactured housing (or MH) fits fully on the essential side of the equation. Nobody wants to lose their home at times like this, so tenants will try their utmost to make rent. For this reason, I believe manufactured housing will fare better than most other parts of the economy.

In addition to the essential nature, the value proposition to the customer should further protect affordable housing. Given the broad economic uncertainty, I suspect many are tightening their budgets. People are downshifting everything that can be downshifted; buying the bagged Honey Nut O's instead of name brand Honey Nut Cheerios. It is the products that offer the superior value proposition that are seeing increased demand.

Manufactured housing provides a better bang for the buck with tenants getting more square footage and quality appliances than would be available through traditional apartments for anywhere close to the price point. Displaced class B and C renters may give serious thought to moving into MH, and those already in MH have no better alternatives as it is the most affordable housing available.

While the sector and asset class are generally well positioned, UMH is uniquely prepared through its commitment to community building, rather than simply providing real estate.

Those who follow my work know that, as a fiduciary, I buy stocks strictly for their total return potential, and sometimes, this means foregoing ESG investing. However, in the case of UMH, its greater good directly contributes to its return potential through network externalities.

Manufactured housing as part of the moral good

Solar, wind and electric cars are often viewed as morally good investments where one can perhaps make money while helping progress the world to a more favorable outcome. That's great, and we believe manufactured housing belongs in this group.

Through the 2nd Market Capital Economic Opportunity Foundation, we see first-hand the difference that a reliable job and reliable shelter can make in someone's life. When someone earns an income and uses it to fund a place to live, there is a tremendous sense of pride and forward progress. It motivates people to keep working hard and better their lives.

With how expensive apartment rents have gotten in America, this sense of pride and accomplishment is on the brink of being unattainable for parts of the blue collar workforce. Manufactured housing brings this dream back into reality by providing safe and uplifting places to live at a very affordable price.

UMH in particular goes to great lengths to ensuring their communities have an aspirational tone. Occupancy often goes down in the first year or so of UMH acquiring a property because they evict bad tenants who are not conducive to a safe and uplifting environment. Over time, these tenants are replaced with hard working men and women trying to move up in the world.

This creates positive network externalities.

I'll define this term as it is usually only used in the tech sphere to describe the network of companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). If you think about a social network, it increases in value with each additional member. One has to be on Facebook because all of their friends are on Facebook. Network externalities refers to the process through which gaining a member increases the value of the network to future members.

UMH's communities have similarly positive network externalities. As hardworking aspirational tenants become part of a manufactured housing community, that community becomes more valuable to future tenants. This is a large part of how UMH can buy these communities at $40,000 per site and increase their value to $70,000 per site. Tenants would rather live in positive communities and are willing to pay a bit more to do so. This is why UMH's occupancy and rental rates reliably go up year after year. It helps to both attract and retain tenants.

Even with all these factors promoting resilience, the severity of the current economic crisis makes it likely some strain will be felt. Unemployment has increased substantially from widespread layoffs and some tenants will be unable to pay rent on time. For this reason, it is crucial that companies have ample liquidity to endure temporary hardship.

Liquidity and balance sheet

UMH is in a position of what I would consider excess liquidity having recently raised $90mm+ in a preferred issuance that has yet to be deployed. Its leverage is conservative at 21.7% debt to total market cap which is well below the REIT average.

Source: UMH

This puts UMH into a position of being able to handle deferred rent with minimal damage. March rent was likely paid in full before the economic fallout hit, but we anticipate a fair amount of deferred rent starting in April. On 4/7/20, I had a call with Sam Landy (UMH's CEO) to try to get a sense for how UMH was going to handle the challenging environment, and he said the plan was to allow good tenants who lost their jobs to defer rent until the crisis ends or they get a new job or unemployment checks. Given the ampleness of unemployment checks from the Cares Act and healthy economic activity in the rust belt, Sam anticipates just a month or 2 of delay on rent from such tenants. The rent would then be paid back over the course of the following 4 months. We see this as a best of both worlds sort of compromise. The tenant gets the rent deferral they need to keep their home and the REIT still gets it rent. Such deferral activity is made possible by the healthy liquidity on UMH's balance sheet.

After the crisis

Given the above factors, UMH will make it through the downturn so then its value becomes a question of what happens after. We see a significant growth runway for FFO/share coming from a combination of putting capital to work, organic growth, preferred buybacks/redemption and development of owned vacant land.

In 2019, UMH issued about $180mm of preferreds.

Source: SNL Financial

Roughly $90mm of this remains unspent. During 2019, UMH had to pay the coupon on the preferreds without getting much revenue from the capital and this caused FFO/share to dip to $0.63.

Any time capital is raised by a REIT, there is a lag time during which the capital is costing money but not yet generating a return. For larger REITs, this lag time is not all that noticeable because it is blended against a large portfolio, but UMH has a market cap of roughly $500mm so a $180mm capital raise causes some significant lumpiness.

The key thing to note here is that 2019 was the downside of the lumpiness and the upside of the lumpiness is coming in the near term. There will be 2 parts to the upside.

A kicking in of the $90mm already deployed The FFO generated by the $90mm yet to be spent

$56mm of the capital was spent In July and August of 2019 on acquisitions in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Source: SNL Financial

Another $36mm was used on 900 new rental units at existing properties for roughly $40,000 each.

Using a 6% cap rate on the acquisitions, that's $3.36mm in incremental FFO.

Rental units are higher return as they are on properties UMH already owns. Average rent is likely around $750/month, so that is about $7.5mm of rent per year for the 900 units, assuming 93% occupancy. NOI margins are quite high for rental units, often around 75% so that is $5.6mm in incremental FFO.

Given that the acquisitions were late in the year, and the rental units were throughout the year, only about 40% of the run rate FFO from this capital deployment hit in 2019. So, of the roughly $9mm of new FFO, only about $3.6mm was recognized in 2019. That leaves an additional $5.4mm from these acquisitions to be felt in 2020 and beyond.

The other ~$90mm can be used for a variety of things, but most likely is the redemption of the series B preferred. It becomes callable on October 20th of this year and has an 8% coupon.

Source: SNL Financial

$90mm of the $95mm redemption is already paid for, so we do not need to account for the expense of the capital. Therefore, the coupon savings will accrue straight to the bottom line. That is $7.2mm of savings annually. The remaining 5mm of Series B can be redeemed through debt which has a cost of about 4% for UMH so that is net savings of $0.2mm.

There is a possibility of redeeming the B series more cheaply through open market purchases as it is trading at $22.50 compared to a par of $25. Sam Landy said he is open to and considering open market purchases, but that preserving liquidity during these uncertain times is also a priority.

Adding the $5.4mm remaining to be felt from 2019 acquisitions to the $7.4mm from preferred redemption that is $12.8mm incremental FFO or about 31 cents per share when divided over 41.2mm outstanding.

Source: SNL Financial

So, while the $0.63 of FFO/share that was recognized in 2019 was disappointing to the market, the weakness of this number was almost entirely a timing issue. Resolution of the timing of capital deployment issue could take the run rate of FFO/share up to $0.94.

In case this number seems unbelievable, let us peel back the curtain a bit on 2019 growth. Full year 2019 same store NOI came in at +6.4%. In the same store pool, NOI grew from $62.489mm to $66.496mm (numbers from SNL Financial). That is $4mm of organic FFO growth or about $0.09 per share.

Given 9 cents of organic growth, does it really make sense that FFO dropped from $0.74 to $0.63? The drop was related to the timing issue discussed above. Once the timing issue is settled through full deployment of raised capital and the acquired/developed properties get a chance to contribute their FFO run rates, the FFO run rate looks closer to $0.94 per share.

Going forward, we anticipate FFO/share growth to continue through a combination of development of vacant land and organic NOI growth.

UMH owns 1691 vacant acres, some of which is already zoned for MH.

Source: UMH

Red tape is a real hassle for manufactured housing, so having some of these acres already zoned is a huge plus. Overall, this vacant land is anticipated to support 2427 new sites. Note that this presentation from UMH was released in early March so it may have been before the full extent of the economic threat of COVID-19 became known. Thus, I anticipate some of the 2020 developments will be pushed back into the other years.

Regardless, this is a substantial amount of growth to be realized at some point in the future.

Sector leading organic growth

Over the past 5 years, UMH's same store NOI has substantially outperformed Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS), making it the sector leader for organic growth.

Source: Data from SNL Financial, graphed in Excel

There will likely be a dip for the entire sector in 2020 as landlords will not want to push rents in a crisis, and occupancy will likely decline marginally due to negative household formation as people move in together to save money.

Ultimately, however, we believe the manufactured housing sector will return to strong growth. It has better fundamentals than other property sectors due to the continually limited supply growth created by the difficulty of obtaining zoning/permitting. When combined with the very low current rents, we see significant upside for the sector's profitability. That said, UMH is a better value than its peers.

Valuation

There is a sizable valuation gap between UMH and its peers. It is 10 to 14 turns cheaper in FFO and severely discounted to NAV while peers trade at NAV.

Company P/NAV P/FFO UMH 68.5% 14.2X ELS 104% 28.7X SUI 98.2% 24.1X

Data from SNL Financial

Over time, as UMH smooths out its timing issue from the sizable capital raise, we anticipate its multiple expanding to 20X. This suggests a fair value of $18.60 using our FFO estimate of $0.93. That is just over 50% upside from the roughly $12 at which it currently trades.

Risks and concerns

There is obviously great uncertainty as to how the economic shutdown will play out. UMH's FFO hit will depend on both the steepness and length of the recession. While we believe they are more resilient than most, revenues will likely take a hit.

More specific to UMH, there is concern regarding their securities portfolio. As of 12/31/19, the portfolio had a market value of about $116mm. Given the composition of it in smaller REIT securities which got hit harder than the rest of the market, we are anticipating an unrealized loss in the first quarter of 2020 of about $40mm-$50mm.

This may already be known to the market as the securities portfolio is rather passive so market participants can easily calculate the price change. However, there could be some sticker shock in the 1Q20 earnings report that could dip the price. The loss is one time in nature, but sometimes, the market punishes these things harshly.

For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Retirement Income Solutions. As a member you will get: Access to Two Real Money REIT Portfolios

Real-Time Trade Alerts

Continuous market commentary

Data sets on every REIT You will benefit from our team's decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Retirement Income Solutions, we don't only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and offer members a chance to participate and grow. We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $240 before it expires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH, UMH.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer