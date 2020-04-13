Twilio: Coronavirus Is Near-Term Speed Bump, Not Long-Term Crisis

The long-term picture continues to remain solid for the business and investors will be well advised to look past short-term issues.

Twilio's share price has come down fairly steeply in the last few months in concert with other software as a service businesses.

The business has fallen from the recent highs from near $128 and now trades in the $90 range as investors reassess the company's near term prospects amongst concern that the usage of Twilio services will experience a fairly sharp deceleration in the near term.

This makes some rational sense in the context of the business that Twilio provides and the type of customers that it supports.

Near term coronavirus impacts will be meaningful

Twilio's communication platform as a service provides the API capabilities for application developers to embed core voice and text functionality to enable communications for various application developers and service providers that are using Twilio's platform.

A significant volume of Twilio's usage comes from very common daily use cases which have now effectively been shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the consequential movement restrictions that have been placed across a large proportion of the population who are now in lockdown.

Some very common use cases which drove significant volume for Twilio included such things as receiving text confirmations from a restaurant application once a dinner reservation has been made as well as being able to click to call customer service from an airline reservation application. With restaurant dining having effectively ground to a halt, and airline usage now at a temporary standstill, it can be seen how Twilio's near term usage and monetization will be impacted as a result of the 'coronacrisis'.

Twilio also counts large customers in the ridesharing vertical, with Uber (UBER) accounting for close to 5% of revenue in recent quarters. While Twilio's dependence on Uber has declined in recent times, Uber's pronounced decline in ridesharing activity over recent weeks will also no doubt impact Twilio's near term revenues.

Twilio can best be thought of as a toll taker on the digital services economy more broadly and when usage of these underlying services are broadly impacted, Twilio's usage and monetization will also suffer.

Negatives offset by certain positives

While large sections of Twilio's customer base have experienced negative consequences from retrenchment in economic activity and growth more broadly, there are other aspects of Twilio's business that will be somewhat resilient from declines in demand.

Twilio will be a beneficiary of the trends in work from home. As enterprises push their workers to work from home for some extended period of time, the need for these workers to authenticate themselves with enterprise systems increases. Much of this authentication will occur via a two factor authentication process which Twilio enables via its two factor authentication API.

Additionally, Twilio also enables a fairly robust set of video APIs that have been embedded into developer applications for video communications. Doctors On Demand is one such solution that embeds the Twilio video APIs to allow video consultations to take place instead of in person doctor visits. Twilio also powers the online delivery services of Instacart and DoorDash who each provide online grocery delivery and restaurant delivery respectively. Both services have likely seen significant uptake and usage over the last several weeks.

Finally, digital commerce as a substitute for in person commerce has probably also seen a spike over the last couple of months as consumers continue to look to meet basic needs and consumption in alternative ways. Twilio powers the contact center for Shopify (SHOP) as well as the sales experience for MercadoLibre (MELI). Both services are likely to have handily benefited in recent weeks.

Seeing the forest from the trees

The positives notwithstanding, the near term impact to Twilio from the coronavirus is likely to be quite significant given the fact that it proxies so much services volume globally. The services that will see increased usage in no way offset those that will see quite significant declines, in the very near term.

What is interesting about Twilio though, is the massive potential that exists with the business in the medium term as enterprises innovate their service delivery model with existing customers once normalcy returns. Twilio provides the ability for enterprises to be consistently engaged in all aspects of service delivery from the presale marketing process, through service delivery and post sales engagement and provide customers with a consistent omni channel experience. Some of the innovation and experiences here do not even exist yet, and will be developed by Twilio's customers going forward.

As Twilio delivers new product enhancements and monetizes its new communication modalities, extending its platform beyond voice and text and video, it's highly likely that customers will continue to adopt new Twilio services and increase their spend with the business. Twilio has consistently averaged net dollar retention rates of greater than 130%, which is indicative of customers increasing their spend with the business year on year as they consume new services and add new users.

Twilio's new Flex product, which provides cloud-based contact center services offers a large new addressable market for the business. While Twilio is pioneering many of the new use cases for its services, the addressable market for the business across programmable authentication, voice, video messaging and email services tops $60B. With an army of 6M+ developers developing products and services built on Twilio's core API infrastructure, Twilio is extremely well placed to capture a meaningful share of this addressable market over time.

Investors should look at Twilio, less as a provider of communication APIs and more as the 'toll taker on digital communication services', acting as the broker or intermediary for digital communication services in the way that Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA) function as the facilitator for personal consumer spending. In this context, Twilio has a massive medium and long-term opportunity, irrespective of what the short term may hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.