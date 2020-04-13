Buy Cigna At These Levels

When Cigna (CI) fell to as low as $130 on March 23, the immediate snap-back suggests that investors will continue accumulating the stock. The company bulked up its liquidity ahead of other firms seeking more credit. As the COVID-19 lockdown pushes testing needs higher, Cigna should sustain its current user base.

Last month, Cigna announced that it would wave all copays and cost-share fees for members tested for the virus. The offer is mutually beneficial: those who would not otherwise get tested may end up in the hospital. Such treatment would test the capacity of the already strained hospitals. The average cost of hospitalization at over $20,000 per person would hurt Cigna’s bottom line.

Stock Bottomed at $130, up 14% from when I called the bottom:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Cigna’s fee waiver is through May 31. But as the government extends the lockdown, the health care plan company may offer free tests beyond that date. In that time, its reliance on telehealth validates the run-up in Teladoc Health (TDOC). This suggests that if downloads of Teladoc’s core medical mobile app is any indication, the permanent growth in telehealth will lower Cigna’s overall cost structure.

Significant Growth Ahead

In the last five years, Cigna’s earnings per share grew by 17% compounded annually:

Source: Cigna

In 2021, the company expects EPS of $20 to $21. Cigna owes its strong performance to a 97% retention in customer and clients. In the government business, Cigna said its Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services “most recent stared ratings position as to have 87% of our Medicare Advantage customers enforced our higher plan for 2021 a reinforcement of our strong customer satisfaction and high levels of clinical quality.” So, it expects strong performance of its commercial and government business. This is offset by an unfavorable mix in its new Medicare Advantage life from its US individual business.

Investors may expect job losses will lower Cigna’s customer base. However, if the government is providing the coverage, investors should expect Cigna to meet its growth forecast. The company expects annual customer growth of 10%-15% in the next five years. Medicare Advantage will grow at 13% to 16%. And by 2025, Cigna will have a fourfold increase footprint in individual HMO:

Source: Cigna

2020 Outlook

Cigna forecast adjusted income from operations growing 9%-12% to $6.8 billion to $7 billion. Enterprise will grow 4%-7% while Integrated medical will grow 11%-13%. EPS will be in the range of $18.00-$18.60:

Source: Cigna

The EPS guidance assumes the SG&A expense ratio in the range of 8.6% to 9.1%. Medical care ratio will be 80.2% to 81.2%.

Partnerships will accelerate Cigna’s rate of innovation. For example, it will target the small business market where the employer count is 50-100. It will also consider underserved marketplaces where customers have less choice.

Cigna’s debt reduction of $4.5 billion-$5 billion will lower its expense costs in 2020 and beyond. The debt reduction is balanced against share repurchases. Since CI's stock already rebounded, investors should expect the company to pay down more debt. Plus, the company forecast growth capital of $1.5 billion to $2 billion. This increases to $8.5 billion in 2021:

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

16 analysts offering a price target think the stock is worth $245.25 (per Tipranks). Similarly, in a dividend discount model multi-stage, Cigna's stock is worth $255 with the following assumptions:

Metrics Range Conclusion Perpetuity Growth Rate 2.7% - 3.7% 3.20% Discount Rate 11.1% - 9.1% 10.10% Fair Value $210.41 - $324.96 $255.23

Data Courtesy of finbox.io

Investors who missed the V-shaped recovery will probably not have another chance to get the stock at a big discount. Still, the company is attractively discounted at 13.5 times earnings.

