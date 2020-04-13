Lantronix Has Fallen Too Far, Too Fast

In the process of writing, there has been a quite massive surge in the share price, returning to more reasonable valuations.

While we share some of these concerns, a business update should at least allay some of these fears, although cash remains perilously low and might very well require action.

We thought we spotted an opportunity in Lantronix (LTRX), as the shares, like so many others, had fallen too much. However, during the writing of the article, much of that corrected in an even faster recovery.

The shares are still not back to their levels earlier in the year, but that's entirely understandable given the impact on the coronavirus pandemic on their business and those of their customers.

While we think the shares are fairly valued at these levels, further dips can be bought as the acquisition of Intrinsyc promises additional benefits. Keep in mind, the company might need finance though.

Lantronix produces stuff like trackers, gateways, modems, ethernet modules, and the like, and a SaaS platform (Mach 10) to tie it all together for the industrial IoT market, from the November 2019 presentation:

Lantronix has been a steady growing company, but there is some deterioration in the GAAP operating results in the past couple of quarters:

However, since these are GAAP numbers, the deterioration is more apparent than real as much of this is the result of the acquisition of Maestro in July last year for $4.9M in cash and the acquisition of Intrinsyc, which closed on January 16 this year.

We discussed the rationale for both acquisitions in an earlier article, but there is progress. The Maestro acquisition is integrating nicely and they closed the Intrinsyc acquisition two weeks after the close of Q2.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

Revenue was up 9% y/y, but this is mostly due to the Maestro acquisition. Non-GAAP EPS was still positive at $0.03, flat y/y (there were $850K acquisition and severance related cost in Q2, and then stock-based comp making up the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP).

Legacy products (like modems) disappointed a bit, which matters as these tend to be a higher margin. Immediate recovery isn't likely either (Q2CC):

For the last three quarters, we have been cautiously optimistic Lantronix legacy products would return to prior revenue levels as compared to a year ago. To date, we have not yet seen it and have adjusted our outlook accordingly, at least until the broader economy improves more significantly.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Lantronix expects net revenue of $18 million plus or minus 10% and non-GAAP EPS between $0.02 and $0.06. For Fiscal 2020, Lantronix expects net revenue growth between 30% to 35% and non-GAAP EPS growth between 0% to 10%.

This 30-35% revenue growth for FY2020 is an increase from previous guidance, but EPS growth is guided flat to +10% due to the above-noted disappointing development in their legacy products.

As expected, the increased revenue is mostly due to the closing of the Intrinsyc acquisition on January 16, and, of course, this outlook (given on February 12) has been scaled back to $15-17M in revenue due to the coronavirus impact (PR):

Since that date, we have experienced supply chain shortages more severe than initially expected as our overseas contract manufacturers have struggled to get back to full capacity following the extended Chinese New Year holiday, the rapid spread of the virus worldwide, and the growing number of quarantines related to COVID-19. While quarter to date we have seen no material order cancellations, demand has slowed as our customers struggle with the same disruptions.

That's actually not too bad, although there is a catch (see below). On the other hand, the guidance doesn't include anything for revenue synergies, and these could become quite interesting over time.

For instance, management was keen to point out that Intrinsyc has few boots on the ground in EMEA so their sales could really benefit from the established sales network of Lantronix. The new combination is quite complementary (Q2CC):

Intrinsyc brings complementary, high-end, intelligent, edge computing technologies, embedded product design and software capabilities that will expand our embedded hardware portfolio, software engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning and rapid prototyping capabilities.

And from a financial point (Q2CC):

Intrinsyc has an impressive track record, having grown at a 26% compound annual growth rate since 2014, while consistently delivering strong EBITDA margin performance. As we leverage their solutions into our global platform, we see continued double-digit growth capability, but with improved profitability as a result of the increased scale of the combined entity.

Management is targeting $2M in annual cost synergies.

Margins

These are GAAP numbers. Gross margins are dipping a little as a result of the Maestro acquisition (it's roughly $10M of revenues generate lower gross margins). There was a jump back up above 50% in Q4 on product mix, but (Q2CC):

Now obviously, we're folding in a business that's not doing 51 points of margin. So expect combined business to end up in the 40s at some point this quarter, and then we'll make steady improvement on driving some efficiency there.

Their software platform is another potential factor improving gross margins, and it is continuing to grow its pipeline, adding 7 new customers (for a total of 27) which are now in the PoS (proof of concept) stage. The company also integrated the acquired D2Sphere software into its SaaS platform.

Non-GAAP operating costs were down sequentially but still higher than expectations.

Cash

Here are some reasons for investors to worry as the company's cash generation, which was never substantial, has turned negative. Operational cash flow was a negative $3.8M in H1, although that was in part due to working capital changes (a $1.35M decrease in accounts payable and a $0.67M increase in accounts receivable), so the picture isn't quite as negative.

Added to the cash flow problem is that the company had $15.3M in cash at the end of Q4, but used $11M of that in January to pay for the acquisition of Intrinsyc.

With the coronavirus pandemic further complicating the situation, the company will likely have to go to the markets. It already did that in Q2 as its long-term debt increased from zero to $4.4M and short-term borrowing also going from zero to $1.5M, but these might be bridge loans for the acquisition of Intrinsyc.

These debts are quite modest, but its cash position is cause for concern. The company also issued 4.3M shares to the holders of Intrinsyc stock to further pay for the acquisition:

Valuation

Quite frankly, we started to research and write this as we surmised the stock might have fallen too far too fast, but now that we're almost done, the stock shot up with dizzying speed:

That's almost a double from the lows in late March, apparently, the market suddenly realized they were not going to go out of business after all, pretty amazing. The stock market moves faster than we could write. Earnings aren't going to be much in the coming quarters, and from a sales perspective, the shares are reasonably valued:

One can say that they are fairly cheap given the likelihood that the two acquisitions have materially improved its earnings power, but then again, the economic environment has changed quite a bit recently.

Analysts expect a (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.06 this fiscal year (ending in June) and $0.23 in fiscal 2021.

Conclusion

While some of the reasons for writing this article disappeared with amazing speed (like a whopping 30%+ rally on Wednesday, April 8 alone!), undercutting our buying rationale.

We think that even with a (fairly limited) financing, the shares were cheap at $2 but so did a good many other investors the last couple of days, working away a market mispricing, stuff that can easily happen to smaller companies in the midst of a market panic.

The company should do well under more normal circumstances, but even with the pandemic still raging, the damage seems to be more limited than we feared if the management update pans out.

While recent gains will have to be digested, we see some further recovery later in the year.

