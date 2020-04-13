Dividend Aristocrat Round-Up (Going Long AT&T And Coke) For April 6-10

Real estate aristocrats rallied this week as the Federal Reserve stepped in to bolster the credit markets.

Let's start with the list of top and bottom weekly performers and top and bottom yields

Top performers

Meredith Corp. (MDP): +59.67%

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT): +56.46%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): +29.52%

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR): +28.22%

Essex Property Trust (ESS): + 26.99%

REITs and real estate issues dominate this week's gainers. The reason is the Fed stepped into the market in numerous ways, which are documented here.

Bottom Performers

Weyco Group (WEYS): -2.27%

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JW.A) (NYSE:JW.B): -1%

Hormel (HRL): -.08%

Procter & Gamble (PG): +.23%

Gorman-Rupp (GRC): +.55%

There's not much common ground on this list. However, notice that the worst performing stock was only down 2.27%. That indicates not only the breadth of last week's advance but the overall strength of the market.

Top Yields

Tanger Factory Outlet: 20%

Meredith Corporation: 13.79%

Helmerich & Payne (HP): 13.79%

Exxon (XOM): 8.07%

AT&T (T): 6.77%Ne

Bottom Yields

West Pharmaceutical (WST): .39%

Tootsie Roll (TR): .93%

Ecolab (ECL): 1.05%

RLI Corp. (RLI): 1.05%

Sherwin-Williams: (SHW): 1.09%

Next, let's turn to our watchlist:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), and AT&T led the list higher. Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Procter & Gamble were the "bottom performers." But each has already done pretty well over the last few weeks:

KMB dropped to the $110 price area in late March. Its total fall from the recent high of $148.2 was 25%. Since then, the stock has rallied nearly 19%. Prices are now above the 10- and 20-day EMA which will pull them higher. While the MACD is still negative, it's rising. KMB was one of the first aristocrats to rally because it supplies consumer staples like toilet paper. Here is a link to my first write-up of the company.

PG's chart is similar to KMB's, as is the reason why it rallied sooner than other aristocrats. Here's a link to my write-up on the company.

I think the likely path for both these companies is they'll consolidate gains around the 200-day EMA level.

This is - without any doubt - the most challenging environment to write about investing. I've noted several times (and will continue to do so) that my traditional methodology of using long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators (a la Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore) doesn't apply to an economy that is focused of preserving the public health instead of the production and sale of goods and services. I subscribe to James Bullard's analysis that we should treat the 2Q20 as a National Pandemic Adjustment Period. But that makes investment analysis an incredibly difficult proposition as the linkage between the macroeconomic background and individual company performance as temporarily offline.

Over the last two weeks, the market has whipsawed between extremes. Two weeks ago, the market was setting up for a large move lower. Yet last week, the market rallied strongly on the first wave of "positive" virus news, the prospect of additional stimulus, and a Federal Reserve that is back-stopping the entire credit market. That doesn't mean the upcoming economic numbers - which will be the worst we'll see in our respective lifetimes - aren't bad or cause for serious concern. But for now, last week's rally is probably best viewed as the market interpreting viral shutdown as limited to the second quarter of 2020.

It's for this reason that I think going long Coke and AT&T is appropriate. But I want to add this very important caveat: this is a very unique time. If an investor is not suited for high volatility and extreme changes in market sentiment, don't invest in individual companies right now.

Let's move on to the trading recommendations starting with Coke - which I first profiled here. Here's the chart:

Prices formed a rising wedge pattern in late March and early April (the red trendlines). Prices broke out of that last week and approached the $49.5 level (the blue line). While the MACD is still negative, it's rising, indicating momentum is turning more bullish.

Next, let's take a look at AT&T (which I wrote about here):

T's chart shows a consolidation pattern that lasted between mid-March and the end of last week. On Friday, the stock broke out of its pattern by printing a large, upward-moving candle. Prices are now above the 10- and 20-day EMA on rising momentum.

As buying opportunities, I'd rate T over KO because the former is just breaking out while the latter has made its move higher over a few days.

That's it for this week. See you next week.

Disclaimer: I don't have a professional relationship with any reader. This is not specific investment advice for anyone. Read people who disagree with me. In other words: BUYER BEWARE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.