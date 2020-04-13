Noble Corporation's New Fleet Status Report - The Shape Of Things To Come

With the company's bonds trading at a 86% discount to face value, equityholders will likely end up with nothing. Investors should use the recent recovery rally to exit positions.

Personally, I expect the company to draw down whatever might be left under its credit facility and file for bankruptcy protection before or at the time of the August 2020 bond maturity.

Company releases a truly sobering new fleet status report reflecting the new industry reality after key customers announced capex reductions across the board.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday afternoon, leading offshore driller Noble Corporation ("Noble") released its latest fleet status report which will looks like a harbinger for near-term industry developments. Calling the report a disaster almost appears like an understatement given the material changes disclosed by the company:

1. Drillship Noble Tom Madden

The rig is contracted for work on the Liza prospect offshore Guyana until December 2023 under the recently disclosed framework agreement with ExxonMobil (XOM).

The drillship has been placed on standby effective April 2 for a period of up to 90 days with the dayrate reduced by 50%.

2. Drillship Noble Sam Croft

The rig is currently working for Apache (APA) offshore Suriname with the contract scheduled to end in June. The drillship was recently added to the ExxonMobil framework and awarded a one-year contract offshore Guyana which was expected to commence in August.

The assignment has now been cancelled and the ExxonMobil contract award has been transferred to sister rig Noble Don Taylor.

Given current market conditions, the company might very well decide to cold stack the rig after finishing its contract with Apache.

3. Drillship Noble Don Taylor

After the above discussed transfer of the Noble Sam Croft contract, the rig is scheduled to work on the Liza prospect offshore Guyana until November 2021 under the framework agreement with ExxonMobil.

4. Drillship Noble Bob Douglas

The rig is also part of the framework agreement with ExxonMobil and scheduled to work offshore Guyana until September 2021.

5. Drillship Noble Bully II

The rig has now been cold-stacked in Oman. Just like its sister rig Noble Bully I, this less capable drillship will likely end up being scrapped.

6. Semi-Submersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux

The rig was awarded a small contract offshore Vietnam by an undisclosed customer, starting in early June and expected to be completed in late July.

7. Semi-Submersible Noble Paul Romano

The rig has now been cold-stacked in the US Gulf of Mexico.

8. Jackup Rig Noble Lloyd Noble

The world's largest jackup rig has been purpose-built to work on Equinor's (EQNR) Mariner field in the UK North Sea. Originally contracted until November 2020, Equinor recently indicated a potential early release of the rig in early September.

The rig has now been placed on standby effective March 15 for an estimated period of 30 days. Quite contrary to the Noble Tom Madden, the resulting dayrate reduction will only be 3%.

Photo: CAT-J Jackup Rig "Noble Lloyd Noble" - Source: Company Website

9. Jackup Rig Noble Sam Hartley

The rig recently finished its contract with Total (TOT) in the UK North Sea and is now warm-stacked.

10. Jackup Rig Noble Sam Turner

The rig recently finished its contract with Total offshore Denmark and is now warm-stacked.

11. Jackup Rig Noble Houston Colbert

Customer RockRose Energy has informed the company that the rig will soon be released early from its contract in the UK North Sea which was originally scheduled to end in late May.

12. Jackup Rig Noble Tom Prosser

The rig is contracted by ExxonMobil for work offshore Australia until August 2020 but has now been placed on standby for a period of up to 365 days with the dayrate being reduced to $47,000 - $50,000.

13. Jackup Rig Noble Mick O'Brien

The rig was awarded a five-month contract extension until late August by Qatar Gas.

14. Jackup Rig Noble Hans Deul

The rig recently finished its contract with Spirit Energy in the UK North Sea and is now warm-stacked.

15. Jackup Rig Noble Joe Beall

This old rig recently completed its contract with Saudi Aramco and will be scrapped.

16. Jackup Rigs Noble Scott Marks, Noble Roger Lewis, Noble Joe Knight and Noble Johnny Whitstine

Customer Saudi Aramco has requested a dayrate reduction which the company is currently reviewing.

______________________________________________________________

Adding insult to injury, the recently signed framework agreement with ExxonMobil now looks highly unfavorable as dayrates "will be updated at least twice per year to the prevailing market rate, subject to a scale-based discount and performance bonus". Given the new industry reality, dayrates will almost certainly deteriorate materially which would result in the Exxon contract dayrates also moving lower.

That said, it seemingly doesn't even take particular contract provisions for key customers to achieve lower dayrates as evidenced by Saudi Aramco's above discussed request.

Apparently, large parts of the company's 24-rig fleet are going to sit idle towards the end of the year with only eleven rigs currently contracted beyond 2020. Out of these eleven rigs, two rigs are currently on standby while four rigs will likely see reduced dayrates in the near future as the company seemingly has little choice regarding Saudi Aramco's demand.

As a result, the company has decided to withdraw its financial guidance:

In addition, the Company expects that the decline in oil prices resulting from the substantial increase in production by Saudi Arabia and the decrease in demand for crude oil resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will negatively impact the Company's business and results of operations for its full year 2020, but, given the uncertainty surrounding the disruptions, cannot yet predict with reasonable accuracy the magnitude or duration of the impact, or the magnitude or pace of any recovery. As a result, the Company is withdrawing its full year 2020 financial guidance that was provided on its February 20, 2020 conference call. Though the Company has not yet completed its review of results for the recently completed first quarter of 2020, it does not expect that its results of operations will differ materially from its previously announced financial guidance for the quarter.

Suffice to say, Noble is not a viable business under current market conditions and will likely be required to restructure its roughly $3.8 billion in debt obligations under chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code in the near future.

The dramatic sell-off in the company's bonds in recent weeks also reflects market participants' expectations for a near-term bankruptcy filing with the August 2020 bonds now trading below 20% of face value, down from 96% at the time of my last article on Noble in February:

Source: Company Presentation, FINRA Data

With noteholders apparently expecting a massive haircut, there's basically no hope for the common equity in a likely restructuring under chapter 11.

According to Rystad Energy, offshore drillers could see up to 10% of their contract volumes cancelled in 2020 and 2021, representing an aggregate revenue loss of about $3 billion. So far six rig years of contracts have been cancelled, translating to approximately $400 million in contract value. These numbers will only increase as operators continue to slash capex budgets and delay projects:

Source: Offshore-Energy.biz

“More than $22 billion in contract value was wiped off the books as a result of contracts being cancelled between 2014 and 2017. Now, in the infancy of a new downturn, a market that was only beginning to return to a healthy level of contracting activity, contract volumes and day rates has seen its hopes crushed“, said Rystad Energy’s Head of Offshore Rig Market Services Oddmund Føre. If anything was learned from the previous crisis, it was that such struggles can be brutal and can last a long time. Alas, there are plenty of reasons to expect that the battle that lies ahead for drillers will be considerably tougher than the one fought to get through the previous downcycle. Even top drillers will be at risk of failing to meet debt payments and may need restructuring. (...) “Any chances of returning to previous activity and price levels have been torpedoed by the twin effects of the pandemic and the OPEC+ dispute. We expect day rates to be pushed down to opex levels once again as the industry now tries to continue to cut costs and improve its performance in a challenging environment“, added Føre.

Bottom Line:

Noble Corporation's most recent fleet status report is a sobering reflection of the industry's new reality. While at the end of 2019, the company still had $660 million in borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, given current and anticipated future market conditions there's apparently little sense in wasting precious cash for ongoing service of an overly large debtload.

While, in theory, the company could use the credit facility to repurchase some of its deeply distressed bonds at a large discount, such a move would consume a material part of Noble's remaining liquidity while failing to address the company's future capital needs at all. Keep in mind that the company's cash burn will increase meaningfully starting in the current quarter as more and more rigs are sitting idle. Given this issue it makes much more sense to secure a material amount of rather low-interest liquidity by drawing the remaining amount available under the credit facility instead of negotiating a likely more expensive debtor-in-possession financing.

The recent CFO resignation after just three months on the job is just another indication for what's likely up next at Noble Corporation.

Personally, I expect the company to abstain from repaying the August notes and instead file for bankruptcy protection after drawing down whatever might be left under its credit facility at that time.

Investors should use the recent recovery rally caused by the new OPEC+ production cut agreement to exit existing positions as common equityholders will likely end up with nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.