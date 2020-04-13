Fiat Chrysler Is Undervalued And It's Time To Buy

Fiat Chrysler has various catalysts in play with over $9 per share in cash.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is unloved, under owned, and extremely undervalued at current levels. As you will see in the analysis below, this appears to be an opportune time to purchase shares in this market leader.

Shares are down sharply over the last few months, down over 50% from its 52-week high of $16.69. The 52-week low is $6.00 and currently trades at $8.21 per share.

The company was already struggling with sales in North America and Europe. And recent recessionary fears for this cyclical auto manufacturer have certainly not helped matters. In addition, the recent merger news with Peugeot to create the fourth-biggest global car maker helped create another layer of uncertainty.

A few weeks ago FCAU announced it will cease operations across North America "from today through the end of March." This appears to be pushed back even further now. To say the news has not been great recently, is a drastic understatement.

These recent events and considerations have impacted the stock significantly, but that's in the past. What does this mean for the company in the future and does this provide for potential opportunity long-term?

Let's see if the recent downtrend allows for a favorable investment opportunity prior to the merger with Peugeot.

As the deal is not closed yet, and FCAU is the larger company and similarly valued compared to Peugeot, I will mainly focus on FCAU in this article. Whether the merger between FCAU and Peugeot finalizes, we see value in both companies as standalone businesses or combined.

Company description and business model

FCAU is one of the largest automobile companies in the world. It was founded in 1899. Previous management decided over the years that scale should be a primary focus in remaining competitive in its industry. Part of that strategy was acquiring the struggling Chrysler in 2009 and bolstered their market share as a result. They own numerous major brands including Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Lancia, Mopar, Alfa Romero, Abarth, and Maserati. The company spun-off Ferrari a few years ago.

Source: Company Presentation

The strategic initiatives over the years have led to sizable market share in most geographic areas (excluding Asia). North America accounts for a large percentage of FCAU's earnings and was a main driver of earnings improvement in previous years.

Valuation

When investing in any business it's important to visualize your potential return if you purchased the entire company. We tend to focus on variations of the enterprise multiple. However, the company is cheap on a number of common metrics, trading on a P/E of 1.75, EV/FCF of 4 and EV/EBIT of 2. Additionally, the huge cash pile will likely be used to stabilize operations and distribute to shareholders in the form of buybacks or dividends.

The company currently has a market cap of $12.89 billion, with an enterprise value (EV) lower at $10.67 billion. The reason EV is lower is because the company has a large cash position relative to debt, minority interests, and preferred shares. Over the past 5 years, I normalized EBIT by averaging EBIT during that same period, which gives us a normalized EBIT of $5.09 billion. I went even further to account for recessionary period and larger margin of safety - we use $4 billion in our analysis. If we divide this by the enterprise value of $10.67 billion, we get an adjusted EV/EBIT of 2.67x.

Source: Alpha Outcome

Now that we have a conservative estimate of EBIT, we'll look at a range of multiple estimates. As you can see below, even using conservative EV/EBIT of 5-10x shows a potential fair value range of $14.15 to $26.89. Historically, FCAU has ranged from current levels to 9X over the last few years. In addition, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) multiples trade at egregious levels when compared to FCAU across any value metric you look at right now. It's important to remember, we are accounting for low line EBIT figures now and going forward while using these multiple ranges.

Source: Alpha Outcome

Shares are down over 50% in the past 12-months and now trade at 2x EV/EBIT and 4x EV/FCF, and you're getting paid to wait with potential dividends if we see continued recessionary pressures. The company plans on paying a dividend to shareholder for over $1 billion in the spring of 2020, however, this may be delayed due to the recent recessionary concerns.

FCAU is extremely cheap anyway you look at it.

Catalysts

Even the most undervalued company in the world needs catalysts to help trade at a fair multiple or reasonable valuation. Listed below are a few catalysts we see on the horizon:

Share Buyback - The company has over $16 billion in cash. With shares outstanding of 1.56 billion, this give us over $9.00 per share in cash right now. Yes, some will be needed during the recessionary times ahead, but a portion could be used repurchase shares at these low valuation levels. This is a favorable tactic we would be fans of current levels.

Long-term growth globally - Increased demand for transportation is not going away. With global population and GDP figures growing in the future, FCAU is positioned well with its global market share and well known brand. Continued efforts into emerging markets, mainly India and China should help efforts, especially as lower-class continues to migrate to the middle-class consumers.

Activist & Noteworthy Investors Circling - Several prominent investors are invested and continue to stay invested. Among these are Joel Greenblatt, Harris Associates, Baillie Gifford, Conifer Management, Bill Nygren, Pioneer Investments, and Mohnish Pabrai. Greenblatt and Pioneer added to their positions in Q4 2019. These share price levels are becoming more attractive by the day for activist and private equity investors with EV/EBITDA and EV/ EBIT multiples in the low single digits.

Merger Potential - At current valuation levels, FCAU becomes an attractive acquisition target within or outside the auto industry. Obviously with the recent merger going through, it may delay this potential catalyst. However, it still exists now and likely in the newly formed merger.

Special Dividend - As mentioned above, the company has over $9.00 per share in cash. Obviously, they won't use all of this but could provide for a very sizable short-term return if they decided to return some of it to shareholders at some point. This is a low probably event, but important to note, nonetheless.

Business Turnaround (business mean reversion) - As Benjamin Graham said so eloquently, "the market is a voting machine short-term and weighing machine long-term." Profit margins and ROIC revert to the mean over time. We expect this at some point and see potential earnings power in FCAU at $5 per share.

Stock is Oversold (stock mean reversion) - Typically, stocks top, not because of smart sellers or lack of good news, but because of the lack of buying. Conversely, at the bottom, stocks usually bottom short-to-intermediate term because there are no more sellers. We are seeing many of our exhaustion indicators flashing buy signals with high volume selling over the last few weeks. As a result, it would not surprise us in the least to see a sustained rebound in the stock due to its oversold condition.

Filing of U.S. GAAP Financials - If FCAU issued US GAAP financials, the company would then be able to file 10Ks/Qs. In effect, this would expand the group of potential investors, such as various indices, as well as various institutional income, value and growth investors. This could help narrow the valuation gap in short order.

Is it Safe?

To understand the safety of the company, we like to use a few key metrics:

Piotroski F-Score (indicates the company's financial situation) -- 5, indicates the company's situation is typical for a stable company.

Altman Z-Score (measures the likelihood of bankruptcy w/in 2 years) - 1.28, indicates the company may be in distress.

Beneish M-Score (indicated if company is an accounting manipulator) -- 2.59, suggests the company is not an accounting manipulator.

As we can see above, other than the Altman Z-Score, these are good numbers and helps gives us further confidence in the business (especially in relation to its large cash position). With the company showing signs of a stable financial situation and lack of accounting manipulation, we can feel more comfortable investing in this undervalued company.

The biggest risk against our thesis would be continued recessionary pressures in the coming years. We always view risk as permanent loss of capital. We see this as a very low probability event, even through a recession.

Management

Former CEO Sergio Marchionne was known as one of the best operators in world in his industry prior to his unfortunate passing. The company has been extremely shareholder friendly in the past, using, among other things, spin-offs to improve the balance sheet if assets do not fit its long-term strategy.

We expect this to continue with new CEO, Michael Manley. Prior to becoming CEO he operated the Jeep division within FCAU, one of the company's most important brands, from 2009-2018. Unit sales of Jeep Brands rose significantly during his tenure running Jeep brands.

It's important to note that Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF) still owns a sizable percentage of the company still (roughly 30%). Exor is run by John Alkann. For those unfamiliar, Alkann believe in an investing philosophy similar to Warren Buffett and proven himself to be an incredibly savvy investor over time. Alkann continues to be an active chairman of FCAU and one that we trust at the head of the board.

With Manley and Alkann at the helm, they can help tremendously in turning around the low multiples that have plagued FCAU recently.

Investor Takeaway

This too shall pass.

It could take longer than expected for things to turnaround from a business perspective, but the stock will likely bottom and rebound well before we've seen the worst of the recession. FCAU has the balance sheet to ride out this recessionary period.

It is our belief that FCAU will be able to absorb Peugot and the combination of these two highly undervalued auto manufacturers, with additional scaling and cost cutting initiatives, could be a force to reckon with as we come out of what appears to be the early stages of a recession. Do not be surprised to see lower levels in the stock if a recession occurs, however, we would welcome it as an opportunity at lower levels to purchase additional shares.

Even if FCAU merges with Peugot (which is trading at similar valuation levels than FCUA), it could be a great long-term investment. If they do not merge, I believe FCAU will still make it through the recession unscathed. In this case, we may have a "tails I win, heads I don't lose too much" scenario.

An enduring brand in the auto industry with strong market share -- combined with extremely low valuation levels, a strong management team and strong balance sheet makes FCAU an intriguing investment at current levels.

Execution and Portfolio Management

At the end of the day, execution is of utmost importance. There are a number of ways to take advantage of the potential long-term return:

Long Stock - Scale in at current levels. We usually start with 1-2% positions and could scale upward of 5% as long as our thesis has not changed. Options - Buying OTM Calls could be an inexpensive way to participate in the long-term potential as well. The volume is low, but $8 or $9 level calls could be attractive at these levels. Pairs Trade - In addition to going long FCAU, you could pair your long position with shorting other names in the industry such as Tesla (TSLA), Ford, or a significantly overvalued company or industry ETF.

If the stock goes up?

If a position gains a considerable amount in short order (i.e., 50-100%), we look to sell upward of half of the position. At this point, we monitor the company prospects and valuation more closely and start to make the determination to hold or sell the entire position (usually a factor of valuation and/or whether better opportunities exist). Otherwise we will hold the position until a better opportunity exists. We would expect to see some resistance in the $10-$12 range initially.

If the stock goes down?

If the stock continues to go down significantly, we will revisit our analysis of the business.

If the company fundamentals start to deteriorate and we were wrong about the business, it is imperative that we realize we were wrong and sell the position if the business has not stabilized or improved.

Please share your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCAU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.