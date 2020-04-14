Retirement: I Do Not Trust This 'Relief Rally'

Those planning for retirement have seen their portfolios crushed the past few months; refrain from buying into this relief rally.

The "relief rally" we are seeing is coming despite continued negative news around the globe and is not being supported by any fundamentals.

The current COVID-19 crisis we are living through today has seen many retirement portfolios slashed by 30+%, which is devastating for those who were nearing retirement or even those already in retirement. Valuations have been slashed, dividends cut or frozen, have cutoff even the passive income so vital to retirees.

Since we have turned the calendar to April, we have seen the broader market rally nearly 15% on no real news. To me, this appears more like a “Dead Cat Bounce” which is a short recovery amid large downturns that give false hope to investors, which can cause the average optimist investor big dollars.

After all, what news are we recovering on? COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a rapid pace, the death toll continues to rise, shelter in place restrictions are still going, and 10% of the workforce is unemployed as over 16 million have filed for unemployment insurance in just three weeks. What positive news are we rallying so hard on?

Beware Of This “Relief Rally”

The move we saw in stocks since the beginning of April has been a sigh of relief for many investors, and some stocks have moved aggressively to the upside, but does that seem right. Maybe the March lows were a little much, but this strong of a bounce-back does not seem warranted based on the continued negative news.

Source: World Health Organization

As you can see, the number of cases continues to double in just nine days while the death rate continues to rise, with global deaths increasing nearly 135% since April 1. US cases are no different, but the death toll is rising much faster than the rest of the world, as the US is the epicenter of the virus at the moment, primarily New York.

I know when it comes to investing we must all look ahead, and I am an optimist at heart, but these facts above do not give me solace that businesses will be returning to a form of normalcy anytime soon. I do believe this too will pass, but for the foreseeable future, I am in the camp that believes this rally is an opportunity to sell securities that may be heavily impacted.

Take Disney (DIS) for example, the company has rallied nearly 30% from their March lows. 30% for a company with all their profitable segments almost entirely closed. Here is a look at their segments.

Chart created by author

Parks & Resorts: All theme parks and hotels are entirely closed, even in China. All cruise ships are docked.

All theme parks and hotels are entirely closed, even in China. All cruise ships are docked. Studio Entertainment: Their entire film slate has been moved back four to 12 months. Mulan and Jungle Cruise were expected to be released March 24 th and July 24 th , respectively. Mulan was delayed to Jungle Cruise’s opening date and Jungle Cruise was moved back a full year. The dominoes fell from there for the remainder of the film slate

Their entire film slate has been moved back four to 12 months. Mulan and Jungle Cruise were expected to be released March 24 and July 24 , respectively. Mulan was delayed to Jungle Cruise’s opening date and Jungle Cruise was moved back a full year. The dominoes fell from there for the remainder of the film slate Media Networks: The company relies heavily on sports for their advertising sales and all major sports are completely suspended for the foreseeable future.

The company relies heavily on sports for their advertising sales and all major sports are completely suspended for the foreseeable future. Direct to Consumer: This segment includes the likes of Disney+, which has been a bright spot for the company, but due to the fact it’s still in its infancy years and the company continues to invest heavily in the platform and rollout, it is not expected to carry any of the load lost from the other three major segments.

This is obviously just one example, but the morale of the story is to truly be wary of jumping in on a rally not fundamentally supported. If we saw cases begin to drop and businesses releasing information detailing the effects are not as impactful as once thought, that would be support for a rally, but we are just not there yet.

A Return To A Sense Of Normalcy Will Take Time

Unemployment continues to skyrocket with 10% of the workforce now unemployed and that number expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks. My suggestion, if you are looking to buy because there are quality names out there that have fallen a great deal, is to ensure you comb through the financials at debt levels and cash on hand to ensure the company can properly weather this storm. Evaluate the true impact this slowdown will have on the company’s earnings prior to jumping in.

Even when shelter in place restrictions are lifted and a sense of normalcy returns, how many consumers are running to jump on a plane or sit in a movie theater after all this? The leisure and hospitality sector has been heavily impacted and will take quite some time to return to normal, as such, these are areas I would recommend retirees steer clear due to the fact they are unstable.

As a retiree, it is important to discover reliable businesses that are not only able to return to a sense of normalcy quite quickly, but maintain a strong balance sheet. Cash rich companies will be able to weather this storm much better than those with less cash on hand, unstable cash flows and high leverage ratios.

The WSJ published an interesting article last week looking at previous bear markets that saw strong declines similar to what we are living through in this bear market. One angle they looked at was how the VIX played a role in those past bear markets. The average lead time of the VIX’s peak to the eventual bear market low was roughly 90 days.

Another angle they looked at was the time between a bear market’s first leg down and the eventual bottom of the bear market. On average, the number of days between these two points was 137 days looking at the past 11 bear markets that were similar to the one we are currently in.

Retirees Should Tread Carefully

Again, I am not an expert, but just want to give my retiree followers my opinion so they can properly assess their portfolio. I believe we will see another leg down due to the continued rise in unemployment and once the impact on companies is clearly defined through earnings releases.

Retirees are vulnerable in markets like these as they do not have the time to make up these major losses that have been incurred within this bear market, as such, only high-quality individual stocks should be held in these portfolios, but even those names were hit hard in recent weeks.

The media is a tough watch these days and can be a bit confusing as one day the sky is falling and the next we are on our way to recovery. The most important thing you can do during these times is to ensure your current holdings still line up with your strategy. This rally has been much needed, but do be careful, as we may see more declines in the coming weeks and months. This may be an opportunity to trim any positions that have bounced off the March lows.

There are numerous opportunities out there trading far below fair value, but there are some value traps. Personally, I have been taking a closer look at some high-quality REITs that have been hit hard, but maintain strong business models, tenants, and portfolio of properties that will recover.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.