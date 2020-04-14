Federal Realty: A Dividend King On Sale For A Limited Time

Although not immediate, we do see a strong price appreciation opportunity that translates into annualized returns of around 19%.

Even with a 10% reduction in FFO per share, Federal Realty has plenty of capacity to continue paying and increasing its dividends.

Is a REIT with a 52-year dividend growth record safer than a REIT with a 27-year record?

I just finished up stress-testing research for the list of 28 dividend kings that the appropriately named Dividend Kings covers.

These elite companies have increased their dividends for at least 50 years in a row. That’s impressive.

Less impressive is how there were only five in the green based on year-to-date total returns. The entire group has returned an average of -14.7%.

Included in that group is a single REIT, Federal Realty (FRT), which has a 52-year payout growth streak. It also “boasts” the:

Third-worst total return performance (-32.3)

Second-widest price to funds from operations (P/FFO) ratio discount to five-year average (-73%)

Second-highest dividend yield (4.9%).

I recently interviewed the CEO of Realty Income (O), where he explained that the company’s “dividend is sacrosanct to who we are.” Nicholas Ward and I coproduced an article along those lines the other day.

A reader replied: “There’s no dividend that’s safer than the company whose trademark is the ‘dividend company.’” I do understand the point. However, I’m not willing to be anything but honest, no matter the sarcastic retorts I might receive in the process.

In addition, such comments can give me fodder for new articles, which I appreciate. So, building off that, if a REIT with a 27-year dividend track record is exponentially safe no matter the market environment…

How about a 52-year streak?

Let’s tackle that question here…

The Basic Business Model

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Founded in 1962, its mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth by investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

FRT's expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland, and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Its 104 flexible retail properties are located in eight strategically selected major markets, each one transit-oriented in first-ring suburban locations. And its long-term rent growth potential is fueled by:

Superior income and population characteristics Significant barriers to entry Strong-demand characteristics.

As viewed below, FRT has superior demographics (relative to its peers):

Density is directly correlated to its durability metrics, as its portfolio achieves the highest cash rents in the sector. They’re about 60% higher than its peer-group average.

Here are a few other factors to keep in mind:

$29.05 annualized base rent (or ABR) per square foot as of 12/31/19 8% trailing 12-month (TTM) rent growth on comparable leases 95% leased comparable portfolio as of 12/31/19.

But Wait… Everyone’s at Home

If you’re asking, “What good is it to have the best real estate on the planet when everyone’s home?” that’s fair.

So let’s address it…

At iREIT on Alpha, we’ve updated our models and reduced our FFO estimates for shopping centers in our coverage spectrum. Many retail categories have seen government-mandated closures, including casual dining restaurants and service retailers like salons and fitness. And most every landlord is dealing with:

Near-term risk in rent relief

Higher debt

Reduced leasing activity

Reduced development activity.

Knowing this, FRT’s business model includes the following:

Residential – 11%

Office – 9%

Fitness, health, beauty – 9%

Discount Apparel – 9%

Full-service restaurant – 9%

Full-service apparel – 8%

Grocery – 7%

Home furnishing – 7%

Entertainment – 5%

Limited-service restaurant – 5%

Other – 21%.

In terms of its residential exposure, we do see greater risk to near-term cash flow, earnings – given weakening demand/pricing power – concessions, and uncertainty over rent deferrals. Though we believe most of the rent concessions will be deferrals rather than forgiveness.

Also, FRT has incremental development lease-up and earnings risk. As for its office portfolio though, the company doesn’t have exposure to coronavirus epicenter New York City.

It’s therefore likely that its tenants will be able to get back to work sooner than later.

Moving Down the Federal Realty List

In terms of retail, Federal Realty’s top 25 tenants account for 27% of its total ABR. And many of those companies, such as Kroger, Giant, CVS, and Home Depot, are necessity-based businesses.

FRT does have exposure to LA Fitness. But, to our knowledge, the gyms are still paying rent.

We’ve maintained that many essential retailers remain open for business as grocery sales have boomed. And most pharmacies and many quick-service restaurants continue to operate and pay rent.

It’s even our understanding that, despite the posturing, companies such as TJ Maxx and Ross have paid their April dues.

Also, many of the smaller retailers and restaurants are working to apply for small-business administration grants. Typically, rent relief is granted to tenants as they apply for support.

All told, we’ve modeled a 5% decline to FFO – which, in our opinion, is generous given the fact that shopping-center owners are insulated with so many necessity-based tenants.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see below, we’ve molded FFO per share of $5.90 which translates into a payout ratio of 70%. In other words, even with a 10% reduction, Federal Realty has plenty of capacity to continue paying and increasing its dividend.

Although the company does have high retail exposure, our analysis shows its underlying real estate to be strong. And the temporary interruption shouldn’t have a long-term impact to its underlying business model.

Cash Is King

There’s a reason Federal Realty’s increased its quarterly dividends for 52 consecutive years – the longest REIT record. Let me explain.

FRT has one of the most disciplined balance sheets in the sector. And it’s one of just six A-rated REITs in America alongside:

Simon Property Group (SPG)

(SPG) Public Storage (PSA)

(PSA) AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

(AVB) Realty Income (O)

(O) Camden Property Trust (CPT).

In addition, its balance sheet is by far one of the strongest in its industry, as illustrated below:

Its net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) runs at 5.5x.

Its fixed-charge coverage ratio holds steady at 4.2x.

Its weighted-average debt maturity remains above 10 years, putting it near the top of the sector.

The weighted average interest rate on its debt is all effectively fixed and stands at 3.8%.

Furthermore, with its balance sheet’s strength, our minds remain at ease about its ability to navigate any unforeseen short-term hurdles.

The company ended 2019 with over $127 million in cash on its balance sheet – up from just $64 million a year ago. And management said it has no outstanding balance on a recently expanded $1 billion credit facility.

FRT is funding future capital needs through a balanced opportunistic approach

Excess free cash flow ($70-$100 million annually) Non-dilutive, tax-efficient dispositions Opportunistic common equity through ATM program Unsecured notes Preferred equity.

It’s because of these highly-disciplined initiatives that Federal Realty has been able to provide consistency through cycles: a 6% FFO per share compound annual growth rate from 2010 to 2019, and more than 5% targeted FFO per share over time.

And, as viewed below, this FFO performance is unmatched among its peers:

You can probably see by now how it’s been able to generate 52 consecutive years of dividend increases.

While we’ve become less enthusiastic with regard to many other shopping-center REITs, we’ve maintained bullish sentiment with regard to FRT and its highly coveted dividend record.

We’re Buying This Fortress

Many of the stocks included in the Dividend Kings’ list enjoy fortress balance sheets that can withstand financial shocks, such as what we’re experiencing right now.

After carefully analyzing Federal Realty in greater detail, I’m now reassured that it can manage current disruption without any dividend damage. It helps me sleep well at night knowing I own one of the most defensive REIT names.

Most all shopping-center REITs are currently valued like they’ll permanently lose on average more than 30% of their net operating income (NOI). Yet FRT is likely to see a much less drastic bottom-line correction, suggesting that now could be an ideal time to capitalize on the opportunity at hand.

At last check, shares have returned -32% year-to-date. That translates into a discount of 30% to our Fair Value target. And so we’re taking a position today in our iREIT on Alpha “Cash Is King” portfolio.

Although not immediate, we do see a strong price appreciation opportunity that translates into annualized returns of around 19%. Keep in mind that includes the 4.9% dividend yield – which is deemed as one of the safest, based on historical, current, and future outlooks alike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.