Mayville Engineering Faces Contraction Ahead

MEC will likely face further demand contraction across most of its industry segments in 2020, so I'm Neutral on the stock.

The firm is the largest contract metal fabricator in the U.S.

Quick Take

Mayville Engineering (MEC) went public in May 2019 and raised $106 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

The firm provides contract manufacturing services for a variety of end markets.

MEC will likely experience demand destruction across all of its segments, except with maybe the Military segment.

My bias on the stock is Neutral until at least 2021 at the earliest.

Company

Mayville, Wisconsin-based Mayville Engineering was founded in 1945 to be a “one stop shop” solution for contract manufacturing for end-market customers, such as the heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, agriculture, military, and powersports.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Robert D. Kamphuis, who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously President and CEO of Gilman Engineering and Manufacturing.

The company’s offerings are complemented with aspects throughout the entire product lifecycle, namely front-end collaboration in design and prototyping, product manufacturing, aftermarket components, and ancillary supply chain benefits.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: MEC

The company’s capabilities include metal fabrication, tube bending and forming, metal stamping, robotic welding, robotic part forming, resistance welding, five-axis tube, and fiber laser cutting as well as custom coatings, including high heat and chemical agent resistant coating, and painting.

Below is an example of the company’s product applications across various end products:

Source: MEC

Management states that, according to The Fabricator, MEC has been the largest fabricator in the US for eight years in a row, between 2011 and 2018, and is projected to have had recorded double the revenue of the next largest competitor.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global metal fabrication market was valued at $17 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2018 and 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the rise in demand from automotive and construction industries.

The North American region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4% during the period due to technological advancements and rise in automation in this region.

Major competitors that provide metal fabrication solutions include:

Kaman Corporation (KAMN)

O’Neal Manufacturing Service

BTD Manufacturing

Matcor-Matsu Group

Defiance Metal Products

Mitsubishi (MUFG)

Management believes the company’s ‘one stop shop’ manufacturing offering, long operational history and professional expertise to be key competitive advantages.

Recent Performance

MEC’s topline revenue by quarter has been uneven and has dropped significantly in the second half of 2019 on a sequential basis:

Gross profit by quarter has performed similarly over the past five-quarter period:

Operating income by quarter has been quite uneven, with large swings sequentially:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also been highly variable on a quarterly basis:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, MEC’s stock price has fallen 64.7 percent vs. the U.S. Machinery index’ drop of 16.8 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 6.2 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $116,840,000 Enterprise Value $192,690,000 Price / Sales 0.2 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.37 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 3.73 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $26,780,000 Revenue Growth Rate 46.59% Earnings Per Share -$0.27

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant albeit imperfect public comparable to MEC would be Kaman (KAMN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Kaman (KAMN) Mayville Eng. (MEC) Variance Price / Sales 1.49 0.20 -86.6% Enterprise Value / Sales 1.14 0.37 -67.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.38 3.73 -55.5% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $242,710,000 $26,780,000 -89.0% Revenue Growth Rate 3.5% 46.6% 1238.8%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted the completion of integrating its acquisition of Defiance Metal Products [DMP], a metal products manufacturer for a variety of industries.

However, the demand picture in the second half of 2019 darkened considerably for MEC, especially in the commercial vehicle, agricultural and construction markets.

Management expects the commercial vehicle to be as much as 35% in 2020 and the construction vertical is likely to be down between 8% to 12%.

Bright spots in the firm’s expected revenue include the powersports and military segments.

However, the general guidance above was given at the end of February, before major lockdowns in every U.S. state, so the figures are likely optimistic in light of this.

As to its financial results in 2019, the firm’s acquisition of DMP provided its revenue growth figures and management did not break out organic vs. inorganic growth results.

The firm used the IPO proceeds to reduce its outstanding debt, so the balance sheet appears lightly levered and management expects free cash flow in 2020 to be more than 50% of adjusted EBITDA.

The problem for the company stock is that 2020 will likely be a terrible year, with demand destruction across many of its segments.

For example, management highlighted growth in its powersports segment which is a discretionary purchase. This industry is likely to see a sharp decline in purchases, eliminating MEC’s growth potential here.

The Military segment may be the only bright spot out of the firm’s various end markets.

My expectation is that the rest of 2020 will be a very difficult year for generating any earnings or cash flow, so investors will likely need to wait until 2021’s positive comparables come around to see if there is an upside catalyst to the stock.

And that is if 2021 sees an economic rebound, which I’m not convinced of. Restarting the U.S. economy after the shock of the pandemic shutdown will likely be difficult and unsychronized.

My bias on the stock at its present level is Neutral until we understand the true effects of the pandemic shutdown in the U.S.

