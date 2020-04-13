Noble Corp. Provides Shocking Fleet Status Report

The absolute majority of these developments are negative - the current crisis is already dealing a heavy blow to the offshore drilling industry.

Noble Don Taylor

Noble Corp. (NE) has just published its fleet status report which is full of developments. Without further ado, let's look at what happened to the company during the first phase of the current crisis:

Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux got a new contract in Vietnam from an undisclosed operator. The rig will work from early June 2020 to late July 2020 at an undisclosed dayrate. Jack-up Noble Mick O'Brien got a contract extension from Qatar Gas and will now work until late August 2020. Drillship Noble Tom Madden was put on standby on April 2, 2020, for a period of up to 90 days. Dayrate was reduced to 50% of operating dayrate. The standby period will not count against the contract term. The rig is currently working in Guyana for Exxon Mobil (XOM). It is part of Noble Corp.'s deal with Exxon Mobil. Drillship Noble Sam Croft got dropped out of the Exxon Mobil deal. Rig's one-year contract was transferred to drillship Noble Don Taylor. Thus, the only contract that Noble Sam Croft has is its current contract with Apache (APA) in Suriname which ends in June 2020 and has one option well. It will be very hard for the rig to get a follow-up job in the current market environment. Drillship Noble Don Taylor received the contract which was transferred from Noble Sam Croft. Drillship Noble Bully II got cold stacked, joining Noble Bully I. This is not a surprise, and both rigs will, ultimately, head to the scrapyard. Semi-sub Noble Paul Romano got cold stacked. Noble Corp. was trying to find a job for this rig for almost two years, keeping it in the warm stacked state. However, the coronavirus crisis killed the rig's employment chances. I expect that Noble Paul Romano will never work again. Jack-up Noble Sam Hartley completed the contract with Total (TOT) in the UK and was warm stacked. As per the comments of many drillers during the previous earnings season, the UK market was softer than expected before the crisis. Thus, it's not surprising that UK jack-ups are failing to find follow-up jobs. Jack-up Noble Sam Turner finished the contract with Total in Denmark and was warm stacked. Jack-up Noble Houston Colbert, which is currently on contract with RockRose Energy in the UK, may end its job in mid-April instead of late May 2020 as the client informed Noble Corp. about the potential end of the current drilling program. Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser, which is on contract with Exxon Mobil in Australia until August 2020, is expected to be on standby from mid-April 2020 for a period of up to 365 days. The dayrate will be reduced to $47,000-50,000. Jack-up Noble Regina Allen will work for BHP (BHP) in Trinidad in Tobago until May 2021 instead of the previously expected contract end date of March 2021. Also, the fleet status report indicates that this contract now has 3 one-well options. Jack-up Noble Hans Deul completed its contract with Spirit Energy in the UK and was warm stacked. Jack-up Noble Scott Marks, which is on contract with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) until early July 2022, got a request for dayrate reduction. Jack-up Noble Roger Lewis, which is on contract with Saudi Aramco until early March 2022, got a request for dayrate reduction. Jack-up Noble Joe Knight, which is on contract with Saudi Aramco until late October 2022, got a request for dayrate reduction. Jack-up Noble Johnny Whitstine, which is on contract with Saudi Aramco until mid-March 2022, got a request for dayrate reduction. Jack-up Noble Joe Beall finished its job in Saudi Arabia and got retired.

This is a complete catastrophe. There are no other words to describe the situation. Noble Corp. should draw what's left on the credit facility and start negotiations with creditors because the company needs a comprehensive restructuring. Noble Corp. cannot carry the weight of its huge debt in current conditions, and the company will suffer massive cash burn going forward if it does not eliminate the debt load and the corresponding interest payments. Chances for common equity survival in this scenario are almost non-existent.

