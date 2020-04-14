COVID-19 Doesn't Burn All Housing Down

Buying at a discount to NAV can be very attractive, but beware REITs which never trade above NAV.

High dividend coverage ratios (low payout ratios) put the REITs in a better position. The better REITs in this sector tend to run significantly lower on leverage.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Not all housing is burning to the ground during the pandemic.

We’ve warned investors in the past about poor housing REITs. We’ve also told investors about the better companies to invest in. Let’s dive into housing REITs.

Housing REITs

Housing REITs should fit quite nicely in the dividend growth section of an investor’s portfolio. The housing REITs tend to have solid management and most have solid balance sheets. There are still risks in investing, but the sector has the right traits to provide long-term steady dividend growth. There's a common misconception we need to address first.

Differences in housing REITs

Many investors believe that buying part of an apartment building would be vastly different than buying part of an apartment REIT. While the two activities have some differences, the fundamentals remain very similar for long-term investors.

With housing REITs, you are buying part of a company whose entire job is to own, operate, and finance housing. There are three main subsectors within the housing REITs. Those three are:

Apartments Manufactured home parks Single-family rentals

We are not going to establish student housing as a subsector because there's one major REIT for the subsector. That isn’t enough to justify a separate classification. Some investors would simply throw student housing in with apartment REITs.

We are not doing that either.

When we talk about the apartment REITs, we are not including student housing.

Single-family rentals

We’re going to start with the single-family rentals. There are three REITs in this space:

Invitation Homes (INVH) American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Front Yard Residential (RESI)

We should highlight that Front Yard Residential already agreed to a buyout. The buyout was for $12.50 per share.

RESI buyout

Front Yard Residential already has a buyout. Shares trade at a material discount to that buyout price to reflect the risk that the deal doesn’t go through. Those risks would’ve been much smaller when the deal was initially signed, but the pandemic could give buyers or underwriters a cause for concern. Consequently, if the buyout goes through, RESI has some upside.

If the buyout doesn’t go through, the share price could plunge dramatically. RESI’s balance sheet was by far the weakest of the three companies. It was not even remotely comparable. As a fun side note, RESI spent several quarters informing investors that their net asset value was around the $18 to $19 range. We ripped into management’s assertions and openly mocked the estimates. We showed a callous level of disrespect for the assertions of an independent party verifying those calculations. When the buyout finally was announced, after additional months of home price appreciation, the buyout landed much closer to our estimates than to management’s assertions.

Based on extensive research, we determined that a solid estimate for NAV would land in the range of $11.79 to $13.01, as demonstrated in the chart below:

Source: The REIT Forum

You may notice that it says “NAV as of Q2 2018.” We did those calculations well before the buyout was announced. The midpoint of our range was $12.40. The buyout price of $12.50 lands very near that mark.

Why did that happen?

Instead of valuing the portfolio based on hopes, dreams, and unfounded optimism, we decided to value the portfolio using a transaction for a very similar portfolio. In fact, the portfolio is so similar that it's literally a major chunk of RESI’s assets.

RESI was the buyer in that transaction.

We rejected the idea that these assets should be immediately reappraised to a higher price than what RESI paid for those assets. Our assertions made some shareholders angry, but clearly we were right. Management eventually agreed to a buyout inline with our estimates.

Over the last half of a decade, they never traded above the “consensus NAV” estimate. We’re using the median estimate for the consensus:

Source: TIKR.com

You can see that NAV kept trending lower. The share price mostly stayed between $15 and $10. New investors kept heading into the value trap. Why was the consensus estimate so high? Perhaps because analysts are scared to contradict a value provided by management. We’ve seen that trend in many sectors.

You might think that REITs regularly trade at a discount to the consensus estimate of NAV. That isn’t the case. Let’s look at another single-family housing REIT:

Source: TIKR.com

INVH occasionally traded at a premium and occasionally traded at a discount. With the exception of the last month, those numbers had never disconnected quite so far. You also might notice that the consensus estimates for NAV gradually rallied higher for INVH. That’s the opposite of the trend for RESI.

INVH

The other two single-family rental REITs deserve more consideration. INVH has a portfolio emphasizing California and Florida:

Source: INVH

At the moment, emphasizing the Northeast would be negative due to the virus. The volume of COVID-19 cases per 1 million residents is generally higher in the Northeast. It would be preferable to have a portfolio located in areas with lower infection rates. INVH and AMH are doing pretty well in that regard. However, AMH also has seen its share price decline less than most peers.

Single-family REITs in a pandemic

All else equal, investors would prefer their REIT to have less debt leverage during a pandemic. There is a material risk of home prices declining. If home prices decline, the net asset value of the single-family rental REIT also would decline. The math is pretty simple. We sum up the value of the assets and subtract the debts, then we divide by the shares outstanding. If home prices decline, then the total value of the assets would be lower whereas the debt and shares outstanding would be unchanged.

Let’s focus on the near-term implications of the pandemic

The homes are relatively spread out. One challenge for owning single-family rentals is that your tenants are not next door to each other. That makes maintenance more difficult. In addition to homes being further apart, they are more diverse. The same floor plan will not be repeated so often. This is a relatively minor issue, but it suggests that replacing field technicians would be slightly more difficult for single-family homes than for apartments. Consequently, we would expect a slightly larger bump in operating expenses. On the other hand, the stay-at-home orders in several states may reinforce the appeal of having an entire house.

The plunge in gas prices also may make commuting less unbearable.

Dividend yields for single-family rental REITs

The last point we need to touch on is the dividend yields. The two main single-family rental REITs have very low dividend yields. In each case, management felt it was prudent to retain a substantial portion of the cash flow to either pay down debt or invest in developing new properties. Investors who only look at the dividend yield will be ignoring the majority of the cash flow.

If you owned a portfolio of 100 rental homes and used part of the cash flow to build another 2-3 houses each year, you would still value that cash flow.

Reinvesting cash flow enhances the growth rate. For instance, consider the rapid growth in AFFO per share for INVH:

Source: REITbase.com

The REIT maintained a very low payout ratio and rapid growth.

Manufactured home park REITs

There are two main strategies for investing in manufactured homes. The first strategy is to focus on buying high-quality properties where people actually want to live. With this technique, you would focus on enhancing the area and developing additional amenities to make the park more appealing. This is the strategy employed by Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI). Both REITs also invest in RV properties.

Source: ELS

Source: SUI

The second “strategy”

The second strategy is to buy lower-quality properties and to purchase mobile homes to place on some of the properties. By purchasing mobile homes, you can drive up the occupancy. This technique leads to extremely high FFO per share. It also makes FFO per share a relatively useless metric.

FFO adds back the depreciation. Manufactured homes depreciate dramatically over time. The land underneath the home appreciates over time. When a manufactured home park REIT owns the land, they have an appreciating asset where depreciation is simply a tax shield. Clearly, we want to add the depreciation value back. That works great for FFO. When the REIT owns the physical building, their asset is actually depreciating in value. That depreciation may be faster than the depreciation recorded on the income statement. Consequently, investors should be wary about adding back depreciation for the physical structures.

Fortunately, only one manufactured home park REIT thought that was a great idea. That REIT is UMH Properties (UMH). As you might guess, UMH also thought it was great to finance their plan with more debt. They also thought it would be great to own a portfolio of REIT stocks rather than to focus on owning manufactured home parks. If you guessed that UMH dramatically underperformed ELS and SUI over pretty much any period, you would be right. That makes sense since they had a much worse strategy.

The ironic aspect is that manufactured home parks have appreciated so dramatically that having excess leverage a few years ago should have amplified gains.

Don’t tell me manufactured home parks provided weak returns:

Source: Yahoo

SUI and ELS delivered massive returns. It was only UMH delivering negative returns. That price includes the return from dividends, so the higher yield on UMH is included. This isn’t simply a case of the last three years either. The next chart starts on Jan. 1, 2011:

That isn’t a case of “the market undervalued UMH.” That's a reflection of UMH being inherently weaker.

How were the high-quality manufactured home park REITs able to deliver such strong returns? It wasn’t just the share price climbing higher. Net asset value per share was climbing as well:

Source: TIKR.com

Since NAV per share was climbing, it should be no surprise that AFFO per share also was climbing:

Source: REITbase.com

The equity REIT is simply a landlord. So how can a landlord increase their AFFO per share so rapidly? The trick is to deliver strong growth in same-property NOI:

Source: REITbase

Manufactured home park REITs in a pandemic

Manufactured home parks are a great investment. We don’t want to do the day-to-day work of operating a manufactured home park. We would rather leave that to the REIT. However, we want to highlight some of the favorable fundamentals for the asset class.

Manufactured home parks are exceptionally resilient to recessions. The main drawback of living in a high-quality manufactured home park is that the physical home will depreciate in value and the rent will increase. Some readers are thinking that the downside is being in a crime-ridden ghetto. Those readers are evaluating a low-quality manufactured home park rather than a high-quality manufactured home park. This is what quality looks like:

Source: ELS

ELS and SUI do not own those kinds of property.

If the recession gets worse, many retirees may choose to sell their single-family homes and buy a manufactured home. The upfront price tag is dramatically lower. It allows them to sell their single-family home and still have the experience of living in a house without paying the higher monthly rent for renting a house. That can be a very appealing proposition for many people. This is especially true if it's a higher-quality property with many nice amenities.

One of the major concerns at the moment is the restrictions on evicting tenants for failing to pay rent. This is a dramatically smaller issue for ELS and SUI than for any other kind of housing REIT. Many of their tenants already are retired. Those retired tenants are less exposed to being laid off. There's a risk that the tenants’ investment portfolios could decline in value. However, that's not a strong case for missing rental payments.

When the crisis ends, ELS and SUI still have a strong position for collecting missed rental payments. In the rare event that SUI or ELS actually needed to evict the tenant, the manufactured home would still be on the property. It would be more difficult for the tenant to simply disappear. The tenant might have debt secured by the home. The home might not be worth enough to satisfy the debts.

Perhaps the bank takes ownership of the home. Congratulations, the bank is now a tenant. The bank could attempt to move the manufactured home, but that would make selling the home more difficult. It also would be very expensive. Owning the land beneath the building can be an incredible business model.

Other assets for SUI and ELS

SUI and ELS also own other assets. One of the main categories for those other assets is RV resorts/RV communities. These assets should be more exposed to the recession than the manufactured home parks. However, there's a bright side. One of the costs of visiting the RV parks is the fuel for your RV. As you may be aware, gas prices plunged. For retirees who want to see the country, low gas prices could be a big incentive.

If you have an RV and decide to travel the country, look into the RV communities from ELS and SUI. I’m not just promoting their parks because I own shares. They have nice parks and a large enough portfolio that you would have several places to stay in most of the states you would want to visit.

We should add a quick clarification. In a manufactured home park, the tenant places a manufactured home on the site. In an RV park, the tenant would buy a membership and travel in an RV between many different sites.

Apartment REITs

Apartment REITs will have an interesting time with guidance for 2020. Like other housing REITs, they will have a much harder time predicting how much of their rent they will actually collect in 2020 compared to 2019. That makes it more difficult to figure out how much revenue should be booked. You might say that they should only book the revenue when cash is in hand. That would be absurdly conservative. Since they will most likely collect the substantial majority of the rents, they should still be booking most of the rent under contract. Due to the restrictions on evicting tenants, more tenants may choose to wait on paying rent to ensure they have additional cash on hand. The big seven apartment REITs are:

AvalonBay (AVB) Equity Residential (EQR) Camden Property Trust (CPT) Essex Property Trust (ESS) Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) UDR, inc. (UDR) AIMCO (AIV)

Those seven should not have a difficult time handling the cash flow issues. They tend to have exceptionally strong financial positions. Even if a significant chunk of renters are a few months behind on rent, it should not have a material impact on their ability to cover dividends.

This is a major difference between the strong apartment REITs and the highly leveraged apartment REITs. Those with higher leverage and excessive dividends will be in a dramatically more difficult position. If we see significant weakness in the underlying real estate, the well capitalized apartment REITs may even find some bargain acquisition opportunities.

Alternatively, if prices remain low, they could use a portion of their free cash flows to buy back a small number of shares each year until prices recover.

The biggest challenge for housing REITs

The biggest challenge for housing REITs, including apartment REITs, is the picture for unemployment. If unemployment does not recover within the next year or two, it would put dramatic pressure on rental rates. While most investors get distracted in other macroeconomic factors, the most important thing for apartment REITs is “per capita” wages. When wages per capita increase in a city, the rent will almost always increase. When per capita wages stagnate, the rent will also stagnate.

It really is that simple.

Everything else is generally temporary blips in the numbers. Do you wonder why California’s rental rates increased so much? Look at the increase in per capita wages.

Now, you might wonder about the impact on restrictions of supply. That's a great point. Restrictions on supply are one of the only other factors to create a material impact. Restrictions on supply can help drive the growth in wages.

Source: ESS

This is a recurring cycle. Wages are adjusted for a higher cost of living which enables the apartment owners to raise rents. The increased rent leads to a higher “cost of living,” which encourages companies to further increase wages in the area. A restriction on new supply won’t always have such a large impact, but it does assist in the cycle. If California dramatically reduced the restrictions on new housing, the growth in rental rates would screech to a halt. Perhaps, ironically, the growth in wages would also slow down significantly.

Toughest Area

The most negative impact on apartments REITs will probably occur in Houston. While investors are focused on the other coastlines, the decrease in oil prices is a significant negative factor for the Houston economy. So long as demand for oil remains more subdued, we would expect Houston to have a harder time growing rental rates and occupancy. That isn’t enough to justify writing off any REIT with exposure to Houston. If the investment was mostly based in Houston, it would be a dramatic concern.

What about dividend safety?

Investors are right to consider the safety of the dividend. It’s another important consideration. If you were buying a rental property, you would care a great deal about your future cash flows. The big REITs we are highlighting tend to have strong coverage ratios:

Source: REITbase.com

When investors are trying to invest directly in real estate, they often want to use very high amounts of leverage. When it works, it looks incredible. When it fails, they go bankrupt. So how much leverage do these experts use?

Source: REITbase.com

The low levels of leverage here are a significant positive factor. It's one of the reasons the sector has been able to generate consistent growth in FFO per share. When companies take on substantially more debt, they are more exposed if the economy takes a turn for the worse. Can you imagine being a landlord today? Being told that you have no recourse for months if tenants don’t pay? Well, what happened to the cash flow for those investors? Think these housing REITs missed a beat? They had ample cash flow to maintain dividends to their shareholders.

Dividend Yields

The dividend yields in the sector remain quite reasonable:

If yields in the 2% to 4% range simply seem too low, remember that the 10-year Treasury yields about 0.76% and these REITs have delivered significant long-term growth in FFO per share.

Final thoughts

The housing REIT sector is rather large when you get into all the subsectors. We’ve pointed out some poor housing REITs along with some great ones. The housing REITs tend to have solid management and many have solid balance sheets. The key is understanding which companies are operated defensively enough to weather any storm we are likely to see.

We believe COVID-19 will continue to give the entire market problems going forward. However, we believe the stronger housing REITs will be able to get through this crisis. Further, strong companies, such as ELS and SUI, should be able to thrive looking at a long-term picture. We're remaining bullish on ELS and SUI.

The REIT Forum utilizes over 5,000 hours per year in research. You can access that research for just pennies per hour. To produce our research, we need to access several expensive data sources. Our total expenses now run over $100,000. If you want to duplicate our service, you'll just need several decades of experience, 5,000 hours per year, and over $100,000 for your budget. We use the time and money to provide a superior experience: It's time to try our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR, SUI, AIV, ESS, MAA, ELS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.