The OPEC+ Production Cut Is A Farce And The Saudi OSP Announcement Made It More So

The Saudis are now doing the right thing by limiting supplies while enforcing shut-ins via the OSP mechanism.

But despite the pressure on the Russians, the price war is over.

Saudis are still pressuring the Russians by keeping OSP cut to Europe the same month-over-month. This mechanism will force shut-ins.

Welcome to the "farce" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

If we didn't think the OPEC+ production cut agreement was a farce, the Saudi OSP announcement this morning only made this point more valid. Although we must say that the production cut agreement for ~8 mb/d between July and Dec, and ~6 mb/d after Jan 2021 is bullish, the market in the near term won't care.

Over the weekend, we had contemplated the many scenarios that Aramco (ARMCO) would take. The OPEC+ production cut agreement is really just legitimizing the demand loss barrels + shut-in volumes. And so in order to reinforce the shut-in aspect of the production cut agreement, the Saudis would have no choice but to keep the OSP cut the same.

Now if you revisit some of our older articles like this one, if the Saudis keep the OSP the same, the distressed barrels in the market won't be able to compete.

Prompt Brent is at $32/bbl, for example, and with the OSP cut to Europe still, the same, barrels will go for $20/bbl in May. This makes it near impossible for Russian oil producers to compete with this barring quality differences. And in a recent article, we explained that the OSP cut to Europe is really targeted at Russia, and we are already seeing lower export volumes out of Russia to Europe.

Here are the latest MTD:

And with the Russians agreeing to a ~2.5 mb/d production cut, we think this is likely the right amount given the amount of shut-in that's coming.

OSP cut to Asia and OSP raise to US

Now that we know the Saudis are still pressuring the Russians in May, there were also interesting changes to OSP for Asia and US.

The additional cut to Asia was in-line with market expectations. If Aramco had diverged from the expectation, Saudis would have exported less to Asia, which would have damaged market share especially at a time of lower demand. Given how low global refining margins are, Saudis had to make the cut to help out the refineries in Asia.

Instead, Aramco increased OSP to US and now matching the ASCI benchmark. While this increase only takes half of the previous reduction off the table, the margin hit combined with lower refinery throughput means that Saudi will be exporting bare minimum to the US again. We estimate exports are likely to go back down to sub ~300k b/d in May following a surge in April.

Placating Trump - This deal won't save the US energy sector

So, we find it rather hilarious that President Trump is on Twitter touting just how wonderful this deal is.

Rystad Energy estimates that ~1 million people will be out of work from the oilfield servicing sector alone. US frac spread count has already nosedived and likely to fall to sub ~100 in May, the lowest ever recorded. Companies are also starting to pay early termination fees to get rid of rig contracts, so we expect US oil rig counts to fall to a new historic low over the next 2 months. We peg the number likely below 150.

There is going to be serious structural damage done to the US shale industry from this blow-up. And this OPEC+ deal does nothing to stem the structural damage being done. While optically Trump could tout this as a win, the job losses are still coming, unfortunately.

In simple terms - this OPEC+ cut was to placate Trump (e.g. get him off the Saudi's back), and the OSP cut was designed to keep the pressure in place.

But don't mistake this for an oil price war!

After reading all of this, if you came to the conclusion that the oil price war was still ongoing, that's the wrong conclusion.

The Saudis are using the OSP mechanism now to enforce compliance via shut-ins. But what will likely happen is that it will start rejecting additional volumes requested by customers. Aramco will be dropping oil production to ~8.5 mb/d, so exports to the world will likely be around ~6 mb/d. This means that exports will likely drop ~2 mb/d between April and May.

By keeping a lid on supplies while also keeping a lid on price via OSP, Saudis can accomplish two goals with one - balance the market and force shut-ins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.