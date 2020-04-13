Apple: Time For Dividend Raise

When technology giant Apple (AAPL) reports its fiscal second quarter results at the end of this month, the company is slated to provide an update on its capital return plan. Thanks to enormous profitability driving tremendous cash flow, the company has been able to return hundreds of billions of dollars to shareholders. Today, I'd like to preview the potential dividend raise as well as provide my thoughts on the status of the buyback plan.

In the graphic below, you can see the company's capital return update as of the January 2020 earnings report. It will be very interesting to see what management did in the period in regards to the buyback, given the coronavirus situation has hurt the business and forced management to pull guidance. When the US/China trade war hit revenues in the December 2018 quarter, the buyback was paused for a short time.

(Source: Apple capital return history, seen here)

Interestingly enough, there have been times when Apple paid out less total quarterly cash than it did in the prior year period due to the strength of the buyback. We haven't seen a major increase in total cash payments to the dividend in recent years. Overall though, the seven dividend raises we have seen have equaled an increase of 10.73% per year on a straight (not compounded) average.

In the chart below, you can see how much Apple's dividend has been raised since the quarterly payment was restarted in fiscal 2012. For reference purposes, the year detailed is when that payment was first started. So when Apple increased the dividend to $0.77 per share last year, I gave that rate the "2019" year below. Actual timing of payments can be seen in the dividend history page linked below, and some of the early years have been adjusted to reflect the stock split that happened during this time.

(*Dividend restarted in 2012, paid at that rate for three quarters. Source: Apple dividend history, seen here)

There isn't a totally clear pattern between the buyback reducing the share count and the year's dividend raise. We get an updated share count with each 10-Q filing, and the most updated numbers go from January to January since we don't have the April figure in yet. Last year, the buyback had reduced the share count by just over 7% (from 1/19/18 to 1/18/19), but Apple's dividend raise was the smallest we've seen since it was restarted in 2012.

That smaller raise was likely because the US/China trade war had knocked down shares a bit, and management wanted to favor the buyback. From January 2019 to January 2020, the share count was reduced by more than 7.2%, the most of the past six years. In the table below, I've detailed what a potential dividend raise could look like, with my prediction range in yellow.

*As of Friday's close.

Some might ask why I went all the way up to 90 cents with the above table. Well, the largest dividend raise we've seen from the company was about 15.9%, so I wanted to cover that number. While I do think we'll see another solid raise, I'm not going above the average increase detailed above because of the coronavirus hurting results. Thus, a raise in the high single digits percentage wise will also keep total cash dividend payments about the same as the prior year period, or potentially up a little if we get a 7 or 8 cent boost.

As the 10-Q filing linked above detailed, Apple had $58.9 billion left on its buyback program at the end of the December 2019 quarter. It will be interesting to see what management did during the latest quarter, given the coronavirus situation as well as share price fall. If the company continues its strategy with favoring buybacks, I'm guessing we'll see another $50 billion added to the repurchase program this month. It remains to be seen how much will be spent over the next year, as Apple continues to get its outstanding share count down towards 4 billion and its net cash position towards zero.

In the end, Apple investors should be looking forward to another steady dividend raise from the company at the end of this month. With cash flow production remaining quite high and the buyback bringing down the share count, I'm looking for another high single digit or low double digit percentage raise. While some investors might want a much larger raise, Apple has shown its preference for share buybacks over time. A new annual yield of around 1.25% may not seem like much to income investors, but it's almost the same as the 30-Year US Treasury bond in this low interest rate environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.