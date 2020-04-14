The Fed Has Gone Too Far

Companies, especially ones that bought back stock in the trillions over the last 10 years, should be allowed to fail.

Although I don't foresee conditions in the banking sector getting as bleak as during the credit crunch of the early 1990s, the parallels to those events are striking. – Fed Chair Janet Yellen, December 11, 2007

So here's the question. Should the Fed reward companies for not having a rainy day fund, removing default risk in the name of a pandemic?

There’s no right answer here. The economy is a shut-down mess, and there needs to be some financial action both on the monetary side and the fiscal side to help avoid a prolonged depression. These are, however, good questions. After the lessons of the Financial Crisis, should companies not have known that eventually there would be another black swan event? Financial advisors tout that personal savings need three to six months of savings in case something terrible happens, like losing a job unexpectedly, or an illness. How have major corporations not gotten the same message?

It has been irresponsible and outrageous that companies could borrow debt to buy back stock in their own companies. The proportion of buybacks in 2016 and 2017 funded by corporate bonds reached as high as 30%, according to JPMorgan Chase. I can assure you that many of those companies are now holding their tail between their legs, looking for taxpayer-funded money to get them out of a few months of expenses. Do you know what could have helped companies survive something like the coronavirus? Well, saving the $730 billion spent on buybacks last year would be a decent start. Add in the expected $371 billion for 2020, and boom, you got a trillion stashed away to stave off a sharp economic collapse. If they didn’t buy back stock at these types of numbers for the last five years, maybe then the taxpayers wouldn’t have to fund these companies’ bailout packages. How are people not irate?

Source: Financial Times

We learned what “Too Big to Fail” meant in the last financial crisis, but not much was done about it. When push came to shove in 2020, and companies were forced to shut down, the government and the Fed had to step in to provide financial support to the same companies that bought back billions of their stock. How are those buyback purchase prices looking these days, Mr. CEO? At the end of the day, if you can’t survive 6-12 months without revenue after operating for more than 10 years, you should be allowed to fail. You were irresponsible with your spending, and that's how capitalism works. Otherwise, we are going to create massive moral hazard problems coming out of the current coronavirus crisis we find ourselves in.

And now, moral hazard is more of a risk, with the recent Fed action to support risky debt. The reality is, junk bonds (NYSEARCA:JNK) have the name junk because they provide an extremely high rate of yield for high risk. If junk bonds are not allowed to fail in a crisis, do we even have junk anymore? Federally-backed junk bonds. I can’t believe I'm even writing this. Look, the Fed will not buy junk bonds outright. But it will buy exchange-traded funds that own these junk bonds to provide liquidity.

Given that risk is priced with interest rates and the current environment on these high-yield securities, you should have factored in some level of risk when buying them. Luckily for high-yield managers, if they underestimated the level of risk, they’re getting bailed out by the Fed. If that’s not a transfer from taxpayers and future taxpayers to currently wealthy people and companies, I don’t know what is. A recent quote from an investor captures my feelings perfectly:

“If you think people were upset about bailing out banks where the CEOs were making $50m a year, how are they going to feel about bailing out private equity firms where the CEOs make $500m a year?”

Not great is my expectation. The Fed is currently discounting how the politics of these bailouts are going to cause a fallout way larger than the Financial Crisis, especially with how much easier information flows these days. Given how big the populist movement has been in the last decade, do you think this will inflame or calm down those concerns when there's mass unemployment on the streets, but the billionaires are getting bailed out?

That's not a good look for capitalism when the very precepts of a free market are being changed to reflect more communist ways, but only in the sharing of pain for the average taxpayer. Allow the irresponsible companies to fail and provide support for the average person who loses their jobs. Hold CEOs of public and private companies responsible for their actions, not bail them out when things get tough. Enough people talking about a black swan and a recession on the horizon after 10 years of expansion, how were these multinational giants not preparing for it? Let the bad ones fail. The underlying problem of corporate obsession with short-term price performance has put U.S. households at risk in a boom-or-bust economy.

Debt-financed buybacks have fanned the flames before the crisis. Stock buybacks that reinforce short-term thinking and ignore economic uncertainty like the ones made in the last few years should be banned, and corporations (and the people who ran those corporations) who were trying to take advantage of it should be held responsible. Bailing out junk bonds by the Fed. That wasn’t covered in the risk portion of any textbook I’ve read. Perhaps buying alongside the Fed is a great thing for traders in the market. But investors in capitalism? I don't think so. Current risk triggers outlined in The Lead-Lag Report that help determine when to go risk-on and risk-off are sending some interesting signals here ever since the Fed decided to go full socialist.

