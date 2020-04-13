Nio: The Will To Survive

When I last looked at Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (Nio) (NIO), the company was going through the worst part of the coronavirus. Sales were very low and the company was looking for new sources of funding. Nearly two months later, Nio looks like it is back on its feet for now, but there is still a long way to go before the stock likely becomes investible.

As the chart below shows, total vehicle deliveries for March were almost back to January levels. There was great improvement shown over February, and the company was actually able to come in at 3,838 deliveries for Q1. That number was above management's guidance in mid-March for 3,400 to 3,600, reflecting a nice back half of the month. Overall, Q1 deliveries were down more than 53% from Q4, partially due to seasonality, but mainly due to the coronavirus.

While the company said that its backlog has been increasing since February, it did not give any guidance yet for Q2. The last few quarters have seen very late earnings reports, so it's possible we won't see full Q1 results until May or even June. I would hope that April deliveries can at least get back to the October/November area at the least.

At the moment, Nio is at a critical point in its history. This month will see the release of the new and improved ES8 SUV, which is the larger and more expensive of the company's two vehicles currently on sale. Later this year, the company will launch its EC6 SUV coupe, its third mass market vehicle. Nio will look to gain a bit of traction before Tesla (TSLA) launches its Model Y in China next year, which likely will provide some stiff competition for Nio.

The biggest issue for Nio in the short term remains its financial situation. At the end of 2019, the company had less than $152 million in cash and investments on the balance sheet, with more than $1.15 billion in total debt. The company has had a couple of funding rounds so far this year, like an early March one in the amount of $235 million. A lot of debt that's been recently issued is due in the next year or two, and most likely it will be converted to equity since Nio is in no shape to pay these debts back. Hundreds of millions of dollars fit this convertible profile, meaning dilution will likely soar from here.

As for Nio shares, they remain towards the lower end of their yearly range as the chart below shows. While the company's deliveries should be trending up in the coming months, investors are still worried about large losses and tremendous cash burn. Nio will need more capital in the short term, so expect more debt and or equity to be issued. That is likely to cap upside in shares for a while, until the company gets its financial situation in order. In the end, Nio will do all it can to survive, but there's still a long way to go before this stock can get a buy recommendation from me.

