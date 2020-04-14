MSCI: Large Opportunity In ESG And Analytics, Buy On Market Weakness

MSCI's stock (MSCI) has returned over 400% in the past five years due to its excellent cash flow generation, steady revenue flow and increasing margins in the investing industry. MSCI products, including its indexes and ETFs, are used by many asset owners, managers, and investment professionals globally.

The stock is highly correlated with the market as a portion of its revenue are directly tied to the AUM of its products which fluctuates with the markets. But, the need for indexing, performance attribution, ESG and factors in investment processes provide more and more demand over the cycles. That's why we see the stock climb to new highs after steep market sell-offs.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

4Q19 results wrap up

MSCI delivered a beat on the topline and the bottom line (on a non-GAAP basis). Total run rate grew 14.2% yoy to $1,635M with Index segment leading organic growth at 17.3% yoy, accounting for 58% of the total.

In terms of subscription run rate, Index increased 11.3% yoy organically, and within this segment, Factor and ESG grew the strongest at 25.4% yoy. Factor and ESG is now 9% of this segment, increasing from 8% in 4Q18. Analytics grew 7.2% yoy.

4Q19 AUM reached $934M, increasing from $815M in 3Q19 and $696M in 4Q18, with $56M inflows on a sequential change and $91M inflows on a yearly change.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 16% yoy with a margin of 54.2%, increasing 170bps yoy. Much of the improvement in margin has been due to the robust adoption of higher margin Factor/ESG products. Adjusted EPS increased 27%.

Buy a company with a robust financial model

MSCI has the key ingredients of a good financial model which boasts high recurring revenue with good retention rates, improving operating efficiency and high, stable cash flow generation.

1. Recurring revenue is ~97% of total revenue during 2015-2019 and that includes both asset based fees and subscription revenue. In 4Q19, total recurring subscription run rate reached $559M vs. asset based fee of $396M. A growing part of recurring subscription fees is helping reduce revenue volatility due to changes in AUM (ETFs, non-ETFs, futures/options) from market fluctuations.

2. Retention rate is stable about 92%. Around two thirds of subscription run rate growth come from new clients and upsells to existing clients.

3. High operational efficiency with adjusted EBITDA margin at 54.6% in 2019 compared with 44.8% in 2015. This is because the business is highly scalable. Effective tax rate has been lowered to 17.6% in 2019 from 34.2% in 2015.

4. Free cash flow generation is steadily growing, hitting $656M in 2019 from $257M since 2015.

Attainable long-term growth targets

For almost every product line they have, the businesses are margin accretive with revenue growing faster than expenses.

Revenue Growth Rate (ex. ABF) Adj. EBITDA Expense Growth Rate Index Low double digit High single digit Analytics High single to low double digit Mid to high single digit ESG Mid twenties Low to mid teens Real estate Mid teens Low to mid teens MSCI Low double digit High single digit

Source: Company, Himalayas Research

Overall, the company is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid teens with EBITDA margin in the 55-60% range.

Important growth drivers: ESG and Analytics

ESG is becoming an important factor in investing, particularly in respect to climate change, which is increasingly used in the investment process as capital flows remain large and the globalization of the investment industry.

Given that the existing penetration rate is about 30% among asset managers globally, much of the growth would come from new clients. This is expected to grow to about 50% in 2021E. New use cases among existing clients would sprout within their organization as they scale up ESG integration efforts which leads to upsell opportunities.

Analytics product is strongly positioned to take advantage of $20B+ TAM

MSCI's analytics are extensively used by asset owners, asset managers and intermediaries globally to solve a broad range of investment issues. The content, data and analysis help clients in their portfolio construction, performance attribution and risk assessment.

There are many ways for MSCI to reach the global $20B+ TAM which includes:

1. Greenfield opportunities - investment innovation (e.g., factor investing, ESG), regulation (e.g., liquidity), and increasing adoption of best practices and technology (e.g., asset owners becoming more sophisticated)

2. Replacing client internal spend on internal software development or outsourced managed services.

3. Displacing niche providers by offering single asset class products or narrower products addressing specific problems like performance attribution.

2020 guidance

The company only guides expense items as they do not predict asset changes which is essential to their asset based fee income.

Free cash flow is guided down 7% mainly due to the increased capex in 2020 due to higher investment into the tech platform and absence of certain tax benefits.

Adjusted EBITDA expenses are projected to grow 7.5% in 2020. This compares to 6.8% in 2019. The number of ADS linked MSCI ETFs have grown considerably so as it is helping the topline grow, the expenses are also increasing to support this.

These figures are broadly inline with their long-term targets.

Conclusion

MSCI is a solid buy because of the growing importance of ESG and factors in investment processes which will create a large opportunity along with their analytics offering. Asset owners/managers are increasingly becoming more sophisticated and will demand more of such tools. Globalization of the investment industry, capital flows and indexing are creating a surge in demand for MSCI asset-linked products (e.g. passive ETF buying) and subscription fees (more seats within an organization).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best-effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.