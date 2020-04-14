Nintendo: Switch Momentum Is About To Fade Away

The company has no real catalysts in sight and its stock offers enough margin of safety to justify holding a short position in it.

It has been three years since the launch of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) flagship console Switch. While the console continues to show outstanding results, as its sales are annually increasing by single and double digits, its momentum is about to fade away. The looming global recession caused by COVID-19 is only one of many things that will disrupt Nintendo’s ability to create shareholder value in the near future. The upcoming release of the new generation of consoles, the full-scale launch of cloud gaming services and the poor monetization of Nintendo’s mobile titles are one of the few reasons why we are bearish on the company and hold a short position in it.

The Current Situation

In recent years, Nintendo’s console Switch has been one of the most popular consoles of the current generation of consoles. Earlier last year, it even surpassed Microsoft’s (MSFT) console Xbox One in terms of sales. However, we strongly believe that console sales are about to reach its peak and the company will not be able to show such an outstanding performance as it did before in the near to long-term.

While Nintendo managed to grow its net sales and operating profit in the first 9 months of the current fiscal year by 2.5% Y/Y and 19.5% Y/Y, respectively, the growth rate slows down. In the first 9 months of the previous fiscal year, the company’s net sales and operating profit were up 16.4% Y/Y and 40.6% Y/Y, respectively. The slowing down of the annual growth rate signals that the momentum is fading away.

It’s true that amid the worldwide lockdown, Nintendo will be able to show a decent performance in late Q4 - early Q1, as there’s currently a high demand for its console. However, we believe that sales will deteriorate by the end of the 2020 fiscal year and the reasons will be discussed further below.

Along with other gaming companies, Nintendo has been weathering the recent market turmoil relatively safe. Currently, its stock trades close to its 52-week high, while its major valuation multiples like Forward P/E and EV/EBITDA are below the industry’s median ratios. However, despite all of this, it’s very risky to call the company a safe investment, especially considering its current market price and our inability to predict how bad the current lockdown will affect the global economy. Also, Nintendo is about to face several challenges that, in our opinion, will make it harder for the company to create additional shareholder value in the long-term.

No Catalysts in Sight

At the end of the current year, the gaming market environment is going to be disrupted by the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox. It’s most likely that consumers will rush to acquire the next generation of consoles and will have less purchasing power to buy a relatively old Switch console or some gaming titles for it. Since the company is not going to release a new version of Switch sometimes soon and the upcoming releases of Metroid Prime 4 and Legend of Zelda: BotW 2 are already priced in, there are no real catalysts to push the company’s stock higher.

In addition, despite having one of the greatest portfolios of IPs, Nintendo also has been failing to gain traction in the mobile gaming market and year after year, it fails to successfully monetize its titles outside of the console market. Currently, the mobile income accounts for less than 5% of its overall sales and in the first 9 months, the income from mobile titles increased from 33 million yen only to 36 million yen year-over-year. As one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, its global mobile market share is less than 2% and it’s highly unlikely that Nintendo will gain any additional market share in months to come. Despite having millions of mobile downloads of its major gaming titles, the revenue that they bring is too small to consider the company a strong competitor in the mobile space. The truth is that the current mobile business model is falling apart, and changes are needed to improve the situation. But we don’t see that happening sometimes soon with the current conservative leadership.

Considering all of this, we believe that it would be insane to purchase the company at the current price considering the market environment and no real catalysts in sight. The recent bump of the company’s stock price that was caused by the shortage of Switch consoles is a temporary thing. As Nintendo continues to struggle in the mobile space, Switch momentum slowly fades away, as its growth rates are declining, and the competition intensifies. We don’t see any reasons why the stock will go further from its current levels, especially in the current uncertain market environment with a high level of volatility. We also believe that at the current price, Nintendo’s stock offers enough margin of safety to justify holding a short position in it.

Conclusion

The bottom line on Nintendo:

Switch has been one of the most successful major projects in the history of Nintendo in the latest decade.

However, its momentum is about to fade away amid the intensified competition from Microsoft and Sony ( SNE ) that will launch their next-generation consoles later this year.

In addition, the failure to successfully monetize its mobile IPs makes it harder for Nintendo to create any meaningful value outside of the console market.

The company has no real catalysts in sight and its stock offers enough margin of safety to justify holding a short position in it.

