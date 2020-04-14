A.O. Smith Is In Hot Water, Over-Priced And Failing On Their Growth Plans

The short report issued by J Capital Research has been spot on so far. If the rest of their thesis plays out, AOS will see a 50% stock decline.

If the current economic woes cause a recession that approximates the housing crisis, AOS is trading well above intrinsic value based on their own WACC.

Just because something has gone down in price does not make it a bargain. Many stocks were wildly over-valued before the downturn happened. The decline has made them in some cases merely less over-valued. My intent with todays article is to explore one of these companies, A.O. Smith (AOS). My valuation analysis will include a comparison to how AOS fared in the last recession, and how much they are reasonably worth today if the trajectory of this economic slowdown approximates the 2008 debacle. I will also include some information regarding the short report that was published against AOS last year, and what we have learned since then, with ensuing effect on intrinsic value. Bottom line up front: In spite of a sharp share price decline in the past year, AOS is still over-valued. Forward returns will lag the market. The short thesis has not yet had time to fully play out, but I expect AOS to have terrible financial results in the near term. I peg intrinsic value between $18-$25. If the stock appreciates to $45, I will short.

Valuation

My tactic of late to value companies has been to track what happened to their revenue and margins during the course of the last recession and copy/paste those changes onto a forward looking time-line, 2020 and onward. I performed this analysis with AOS, my worksheet shown below:

*Data compiled by author

Again, the fluctuations in both revenue and margins exactly reflect what happened from 2008-2018, just with a new start point using numbers from 2019.

A word about some of the assumptions:

1) I kept CAPEX at 3.17% of sales throughout the time period, which was their average over the past decade.

2) I used a growth in perpetuity rate of 2%. That means that AOS can grow FCF by 2% every year forever beyond 2030.

3) The margins shown represent profitability levels AOS has never achieved. Their best cash generation year on record featured a margin of 16.6% back in 2016. In 2019 it was down slightly at 15.2%. Because AOS has improved margins over time and I mirrored the same trajectory, and because the starting margin I used in 2019 was way higher than the starting point in 2008 (15% vs. 8%), that results in future margins that are head and shoulders above anything historic. As high as 23%. Again, I am assuming that in the next decade AOS makes the same operational improvements that result in margin expansion as they did in the 2008-2018 period. That is being rather generous, in my opinion.

4) For the discount rate in this exercise, I used AOS weighted average cost of capital. According to GuruFocus that number is 7.95%. In using their WACC, the resulting intrinsic value number represents the highest price at which AOS should pay to buy back their own shares, or $37.48. It is at that level that shares can be bought with the expectation that the return on investment will be at least 7.95%, meeting their cost of capital. Honestly they should go for a lower stock price so that the return exceeds the cost of capital.

The discount rate is the required minimum rate of return. If investors are aiming to generate returns along that same 8% zone as AOS WACC, then the intrinsic value for those investors would be the same. But I can't think of too many people that are aiming for an 8% annual return. That is worse than the long-term average of the market. Buying an index fund would bring far better results.

For me, my minimum required rate of return is 12%. Putting that in as the discount rates puts AOS way out of my buy zone based the current share price of $40.21. All else remaining the same, AOS would have to drop down to $33.90 for me to be a buyer. But even if the stock did drop that much, I still wouldn't buy. I don't think that AOS will ever be able to get cash margins above 20%. This amid other fundamental problems having to do with the management of the company.

Short Report

On May 16th of 2019, J Capital Research presented their short thesis on A.O. Smith that sent shares tumbling down 7.8% immediately, from ~$48 to ~$45. By the end of that month they had hit as low as $40.50, another 10% down. AOS has defended themselves with strong language, calling the allegations 'unfounded and misleading'. I read the report, and it is thorough. J Capital really dove into granularity, so much so that it is nearly over-whelming. I highly encourage everyone to read it, if nothing else to see how to put together a durable short thesis. For the sake of this article, allow me to draw out the main point.

J Capital alleges that A.O. Smith's reported China numbers have been inaccurate for a while now, and that the business in that region is struggling. AOS has long touted China as the next big growth market, and the market has responded by awarding AOS with a 5-year average P/E ratio of 25 in anticipation of healthy growth. When that growth didn't materialize according to published guidance, they started engaging in sales machinations to create the appearance of growth.

AOS has an affiliate in China call Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain, here-after referred to as UTP. While the relationship between UTP and AOS is public knowledge in China, UTP shows up no where in AOS conference calls or SEC filings in spite of the tremendous dollar amount of business that flows between the entities. AOS is accused of selling high volumes of units to UTP at a 10-15% discount, and then UTP turns around and sells what product they can to AOS distributors. This allegedly allows AOS to stuff UTP with tons of inventory, creating the appearance of strong sales, which inventory UTP warehouses. J Capital further alleges that AOS made loans to UTP at ~2% interest, well below market interest rates for the region, which loaned cash UTP then uses to offer financing to AOS distributors at 18% annualized. UTP collects a handsome 16% from this spread. J Capital refers to this as "distributer-financed channel stuffing." Obviously, the relationship is mutually benefical. AOS gets to sell a bunch of product absent actual end user demand, which bloats sales, and UTP sits on it while making money on what product they can sell via financing.

Like I said before, the J Capital report is over-whelmingly detailed. There is so much more to the short thesis than my short summary. There are also other matters having to do with sham acquisitions, problems with the business model in India (which AOS has also claimed to be a huge source of future growth), accounting anomalies, and more.

Of particular note is the alleged falsification of cash balances held at foreign subsidiaries. In spite of only 28% of total company revenue coming from China in 2019 (and less than that in prior years), 99.6% of all reported company cash and marketable securities are being held in China. For virtually 100% of a companies cash balance to be sitting overseas when 72% of their business is here in North America seems fishy.

Some of J Capitals claims are easy to test now that AOS full year 2019 results are out. First and foremost, J Capital was right in regards to their call for a severe miss in China sales numbers:

China revenue will fall by as much as 21% in 2019 vs management’s claims of a 6-8% decline.

Turns out, they were right. From the AOS 2019 10k:

China sales declined 23 percent in U.S. dollar terms and 19 percent in local currency terms.

Oops. Furthermore, if we look at inventory, it looks like even stuffing UTP with product hasn't helped enough. Every year since 2012 they have moved through less inventory. Alongside collection of receivables taking more time, one must call into question the verility of their operations:

*Image from Morningstar

Taking into account all the issues undergirding the short thesis, J Capital put a price target on AOS of $22.68. Interestingly, way back in October of 2018 I published a piece wherein my DCF analysis put fair value of AOS between $18-$25. Between the incredible leg-work that J Capital did and my own analysis, joining them with a short position is starting to look interesting. Especially if AOS stock price keeps appreciate leading up to earnings release on May 5. After bottoming at $33.80 on March 20th, shares have recovered well, going up nearly 19%. If shares reach $45 in the next few weeks, I will short AOS.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, we may never know the truth about what shady things AOS did or did not do. Corona Virus has given them a very real get out of jail free card. Even if every single allegation that J Capital made is true, AOS can easily sweep stuff under the rug and blame it on the massive impact of COVID. They can say huge inventory build up is because of China being effectively shut down for weeks. They can rectify their bloated cash balance numbers by claiming costs in the absence of revenues, also due to the shutdown. It's all too easy to mask with this black swan event.

Apart from that, even in the absence of the short report and all its implication, my DCF analysis shows that AOS is currently over-valued even using a low discount rate. Again, using AOS WACC of 7.95% as the discount rate, shares are only worth ~$37 if the economic impacts of COVID resemble the 2008 housing crisis. Recessions are rough on businesses like AOS. Rather than replace old water heaters, people will repair their old ones to extend the useful life. People will fore-go lifespan replacements too in order to save money. Additionally, new home and business starts will not be as numerous. So new construction demand for water-heating products will take a hit. AOS revenue declined 13% in 2009 and 25% in 2010. They weren't quick to recover. It wasn't until 2014 that revenue recovered to surpass pre-great recession levels. If the future looks anything like that, AOS is in for a hard ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.