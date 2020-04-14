Agricultural Commodities Post-April WASDE

On Thursday, April 9, the US Department of Agriculture released its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The prices of most agricultural commodities had been under substantial pressure going into the April report as the deflationary spiral caused by the spread of Coronavirus around the globe weighed on grain, oilseed, cotton, and meat prices since March.

However, over 7.6 billion people around the world require nutrition each day, and the agricultural sector of the commodities price provides the staples that feed the world. While the world suffered the tragic loss of life to the virus with no treatments or cure, the global population continues to grow at a rate of around 20 billion people each quarter. Each day, more people on our planet require more food. The world depends on bumper crops each year. We are now at the beginning of the annual planting season in the northern hemisphere. The weather across the fertile plains of the world will determine if there will be enough crops to feed and clothe the world. Anything less than bumper crops could cause significant price volatility in the agricultural futures markets.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the commodities covered in the monthly WASDE report.

Thoughts from Sal Gilberte on the WASDE report

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium Family of agricultural ETF products, including CORN, SOYB, and WEAT. Sal’s take on the April WASDE was:

“The April WASDE is the middle child between the March plantings report and the May WASDE new crop year report, and in stereotypical fashion the April WASDE went largely unnoticed by the markets. While the USDA did accommodate and adjust for COVID-19 related grain usage patterns, the big data traders for which traders are looking will come in the May WASDE when we get our first glimpse of expectations for the new 20/21 crop year. Expect next month’s estimates to bring further declines in corn usage for ethanol, higher imports of corn, soybeans and wheat for China, perhaps further production declines for South American grains, and, depending upon the weather, further declines in Russian and Ukrainian wheat production. Expect planted acres for corn to decline, and for soybean and Spring wheat acres to increase in the May report as well. Overall ethanol related corn for ethanol usage patterns will be reassessed by the USDA as time passes and the true effects of travel restrictions on the gasoline markets become more clear. Corn prices are now well under their cost-of-production, which is unsustainable in the long run, but recovery towards more viable price levels will be largely dependent upon future gasoline usage and prices.”

Reduced demand and increased supply in corn while and global stocks fall in soybeans

The USDA told the corn market:

“This month’s 2019/20 U.S. corn outlook is for reduced imports, greater feed and residual use, lower food, seed, and industrial use, and larger stocks. Feed and residual use is raised 150 million bushels to 5.675 billion. This is based on corn stocks reported as of March 1 which indicated disappearance during the December-February quarter rose about 4 percent relative to a year ago. Lower forecast corn used for ethanol also supports larger feed and residual use. Corn used to produce ethanol is lowered 375 million bushels to 5.050 billion based on the latest indications from Energy Information Administration data indicating an unprecedented decline in ethanol production and motor gasoline consumption as a result of COVID-19. Partly offsetting is a forecast increase in the amount of corn used for alcohol for beverages and manufacturing use. With supply down fractionally and use declining, ending stocks are raised 200 million bushels to 2.092 billion. The season-average marketing weighted corn price received by producers is lowered 20 cents to $3.60 per bushel. The global coarse grain production forecast for 2019/20 is up 1.0 million tons to 1,403.8 million. This month’s foreign coarse grain outlook is for larger production, lower trade, fractionally higher use, and larger stocks relative to last month. Corn production is raised for the EU and Belarus, with partly offsetting reductions for Indonesia and Laos. Major global trade changes for 2019/20 include higher projected corn exports for the EU, with a partially offsetting reduction for Russia. Corn imports are raised for South Korea, Turkey, Algeria, and Indonesia, with lower projections for Vietnam, Taiwan, Cuba, and Mexico. Foreign corn ending stocks are raised, mostly reflecting increases for Thailand, Taiwan, India, and Turkey that more than offset declines for Argentina and Mexico. Global corn ending stocks, at 303.2 million tons, are up 5.8 million from last month.”

Source: USDA

The USDA projects falling demand and higher inventories in the US and around the world. The decline in crude oil and gasoline prices should cause the demand for corn-based ethanol to decline substantially.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the price of corn was at the $3.3225 per bushel at the end of last week, just above the recent low and current level of technical support at $3.2550 on the May futures contract.

The USDA told the soybean market:

“U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2019/20 include lower exports, seed use, and residual use, higher crush, and higher ending stocks. Soybean exports are reduced mainly on strong competition from Brazil. Lower seed use reflects plantings for the 2020/21 crop indicated in the March 31 Prospective Plantings report. Residual use is reduced based on indications in the March 31 Grain Stocks report. Soybean crush is raised on higher soybean meal exports and increased domestic disappearance. Domestic soybean meal use is forecast higher with an expected reduction in available supplies of DDGs resulting from lower ethanol production. With higher crush only partly offsetting lower exports, seed, and residual use, ending stocks are projected at 480 million bushels, up 55 million. The season-average soybean price is forecast at $8.65 per bushel, down 5 cents. The soybean oil price is projected at 30.0 cents per pound, down 1.5 cents reflecting increased production and ending stocks. Soybean meal prices are unchanged at $305 per short ton. The 2019/20 global oilseed outlook includes lower production, exports, and stocks compared to last month. Global soybean production is reduced 3.7 million tons to 338.1 million on lower production for Argentina and Brazil. Argentina’s production is lowered 2 million tons to 52 million, reflecting dry conditions in the main growing regions during the latter part of February into early March. Soybean production for Brazil is lowered 1.5 million tons to 124.5 million due to dry conditions in Rio Grande do Sul while the crop was in pod-filling and maturation stages. Global soybean exports are lowered 0.4 million tons to 151.5 million. U.S. and Canadian exports are lowered while Brazil’s shipments are revised up due to a competitive exchange rate and ample exportable supplies. China’s imports are raised 1 million tons to 89 million, reflecting higher Brazilian shipments. Global soybean ending stocks are 2.0 million tons lower than last month as lower stocks in Brazil are partly offset with higher U.S. and Chinese stocks.”

Source: USDA

The news for soybeans was slightly better than in the corn market as the USDA reported a rise in US stockpiles, but a decline in global inventories because of falling Brazilian stocks.

Source: CQG

May soybean futures edged higher in the wake of the April WASDE report to the $8.6325 per bushel level at the end of last week, just above the midpoint of the recent trading range.

Source: CQG

The chart of the new crop November soybean futures contract divided by the new crop December corn futures contract shows that the spread was at the 2.4950:1 level at the end of last week. The long-term average at 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel in soybean value shows that at the current level, farmers in the US are likely to plant more beans than corn. The oilseed offers a superior economic return as we are now in the planting season.

Record high global stockpiles in wheat

The USDA told the wheat market:

“The outlook for 2019/20 U.S. wheat is for lower exports, reduced domestic use, and increased ending stocks. The NASS Grain Stocks report, issued March 31, implied less feed and residual disappearance for both the second and third quarters than previously estimated. Total 2019/20 feed and residual use is trimmed 15 million bushels to 135 million. Wheat exports are also cut 15 million bushels to 985 million on a slowing pace and prices that have become uncompetitive in many international import markets. By class, Hard Red Winter and Soft Red Winter are reduced 10 million and 5 million bushels, respectively. The changes result in a 30 million bushel increase in estimated all wheat ending stocks to 970 million. Despite the larger ending stocks, the projected season-average farm price is raised $0.05 per bushel to $4.60 on updated NASS data as well as surging nearby cash and futures prices, partially resulting from the global COVID19 pandemic. The 2019/20 global outlook is for slightly higher supplies, but reduced trade and utilization. Global production is lowered fractionally with several small mostly offsetting changes. Global exports are lowered 0.9 million tons, led by a 1.5-million-ton reduction for Russia, which was directly offset by an equivalent increase for the EU. The Russia change is based primarily on newly imposed government export restrictions. The EU is raised on less competition from Russia as well as expectations of a continued strong pace of exports. Several smaller export reductions are made; notably a 0.4-million-ton reduction for the United States and a 0.3-million-ton reduction for Pakistan. Global imports are reduced 0.3 million tons each for Brazil, Japan, and Uzbekistan; a 0.3-millionton increase for Morocco is partially offsetting. Aggregate world consumption is lowered 5.1 million tons following updates to several countries. The largest reductions are 2.0 million tons for China, 1.9 million for India, and 1.0 million for the EU. With supplies higher and use down, projected 2019/20 global ending stocks are raised 5.6 million tons to a record high 292.8 million.”

Source: USDA

Stocks rose in the US, and global inventories are at a record level. Meanwhile, the USDA increased the price projection for wheat and said that global production and consumption fell.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May CBOT wheat futures illustrates that they edged higher in the aftermath of the April WASDE report to the $5.5825 per bushel level last Friday. Wheat was trading above the midpoint of its recent trading range at the end of last week. The spread between CBOT soft red winter wheat and KCBT hard red winter wheat moved towards the long-term norm on April 9 as it was trading at a 64.50 cents per bushel premium for the CBOT wheat. Meanwhile, the long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT futures. The diversion in the spread reflects the lack of consumer hedging by bread manufacturers in the US, but it moved towards the norm at the end of last week, which was a supportive sign for the price of wheat.

Bearish picture in the cotton market

The USDA told cotton producers and consumers:

“The 2019/20 U.S. cotton supply and demand forecasts show sharply lower exports, lower consumption, and higher ending stocks compared with last month. A developing global economic slowdown with little precedent is expected to significantly reduce global cotton demand and trade, resulting in one of the largest one-month reductions in projected U.S. cotton exports ever: down 1.5 million bales to 15.0 million. Consumption is 100,000 bales lower, and ending stocks are 1.6 million bales higher. Ending stocks are now expected to reach 6.7 million bales, equivalent to 37 percent of total disappearance, compared with March’s expected 26 percent. The projected marketing year average price received by upland producers of 59.0 cents per pound is down 1 cent from last month. Lower world consumption this month results in lower projected trade and higher projected 2019/20 ending stocks. Consumption is lower for every major country, with total world consumption down 7.6 million bales or 6.4 percent from March. At 110.6 million bales, world consumption in 2019/20 is now projected to be 8.1 percent lower than in 2018/19. This would be one of the largest annual declines on record. World trade in 2019/20 is down 3.0 million bales from the March estimate. With relatively small increases in beginning stocks and production this month, 2019/20 expected ending stocks are 7.9 million bales higher than estimated in March, and 11.0 million bales higher than the year before.”

Source: USDA

US and global stocks are rising according to the USDA on the back of falling world consumption. Meanwhile, cotton may have reached a level on the downside that proved unsustainable.

Source: CQG

After falling to the lowest price since 2009 at 48.35 cents per pound on April 1, cotton futures on ICE continues to recover at the end of last week to the 54.44 cents per pound level.

Reduced production in cattle and hogs, but heavier carcass weights account for price declines

The WASDE told animal protein ranchers and consumers that:

“Total red meat and poultry production for 2020 is reduced from last month as sectors at all levels adjust to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty. The beef production forecast is reduced as lower expected steer and heifer slaughter more than offsets higher cow slaughter. However, beef production declines are partially offset by heavier carcass weights. The pork production forecast is reduced from the previous month; however, the recent Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report points to relatively large supplies of hogs available for slaughter during most of the year and heavier hog carcass weights will also support increased production. Beef, pork, and poultry export forecasts are reduced from last month on slowing global demand. Price forecasts for 2020 are lowered for cattle, hogs, and broilers on generally weak demand and large supplies.”

Source: USDA

While beef and pork production fell, carcass weights are heavier because of lower feed prices, and global demand is declining.

Source: CQG

The chart of June live cattle futures shows that while prices moved higher from the recent low of 76.60 per pound, the lowest since 2006, at below 85 cents, they remain not far above the recent low.

Source: CQG

June lean hog futures at below 50 cents per pound were not far above the recent low of 43.825 sat the end of last week. Beef and pork prices are only two months away from the peak season for demand that starts at the end of May and runs through the beginning of September.

The WASDE report was bearish for all of the prices of the agricultural commodities, but it will be the weather and growing conditions over the coming weeks and months that determines the supplies during the fall harvest. Cotton and animal protein prices are not far above multiyear lows, which could limit the downside when it comes to prices. Agricultural commodities have been another victim of the deflationary spiral on the back of the global pandemic. Meanwhile, when it comes to the commodities that feed the world, risk-reward favors the upside as the growing population of the world continues to require food and clothing. Anything that falls short of bumper crops in 2020 could cause sudden price spikes to the upside over the coming months.

The top holdings and fund summary of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) include:

Source: CQG

DBA has net assets of $290.54 million, trades an average of 298,109 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, the DBA product closed at $13.78 per share on April 9, not far above the recent low of $13.30. Moreover, DBA put in a bearish reversal on April 9 as the price of the product rose to a higher level than the previous session and closed below the April 8 low.

The April WASDE was bearish for the prices of most agricultural commodities at a time of the year when uncertainty over the 2020 crop tends to peak. With prices under pressure, any problems on the supply side could cause sudden dramatic rallies over the coming weeks and months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.