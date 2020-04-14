iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF: Limited Visibility Despite Its Low Valuation

ETF Overview

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) focuses on stocks in the emerging markets. The ETF tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Index which includes about 1,000 stocks. The fund has a high exposure to China and is also exposed to foreign exchange risk. EEM also has exposure to many emerging markets that are ill-equipped to contain COVID-19. Although the fund is not expensive right now, investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of mostly large-cap and giant-cap stocks

EEM implements market-cap-weighted approach to select which emerging market stocks to be included in its portfolio. This approach has resulted in a portfolio of mostly giant-cap and large-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, about 56.1% of its portfolio are giant-cap stocks and about 32.2% of its portfolio are large-cap stocks. These are stocks that generally have competitive advantages over their smaller peers.

Source: Morningstar

High exposure to China is a two-edged sword

However, EEM’s portfolio of stocks are mostly located in the Asia Pacific with a high exposure to China. In fact, Chinese stocks represent about 39.1% of its total portfolio. China currently has the largest population in the world with about 1.4 billion of people. The country also has a growing middle-class population which could reach 550 million by 2022. This number is more than one and a half times the entire U.S. population today. This middle-class population is the country’s economic engine, and we expect many Chinese stocks in VWO’s portfolio such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Ping An Insurance Group (OTCPK:PNGAY) to benefit from this trend. However, there are downsides to having a such high exposure to China. The outbreak of COVID-19 is such an example. A lockdown in January and February pretty much caused major disruption to the entire country's economy. The country's population is also ageing quickly and will soon follow Japan's step with a structural decline in its population. In addition, more global manufacturers are moving their production away from China in order to reduce the risk of having only one primary manufacturing base (due to trade tensions and supply interruption caused by COVID-19). Therefore, China's GDP growth rate will inevitably decelerate in the next few years, and unemployment rate will rise. Therefore, it will become increasingly challenging for China to maintain the fast GDP growth rate that it once enjoyed in the past few decades.

Source: iShares Website

The outbreak of COVID-19 increases the risk in many emerging markets

EEM also has exposure to many emerging markets where healthcare systems are not ready to fight against COVID-19. When Western nations that have better healthcare system are struggling to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, it may be even more challenging for many emerging markets to handle this healthcare crisis as many of these countries do not have adequate resources. Therefore, many countries may be forced to lock down their entire nations for a lengthy period of time. Many of these countries also do not have good credit ratings, and hence, it is difficult for many countries to raise money to support the economy. Stocks in many emerging markets may continue to struggle in this environment, especially if they do not have a strong balance sheet. For reader’s information, EEM does not take into consideration balance sheets of stocks when constructing its portfolio.

Trading at a low valuation

The price to earnings ratio of EEM’s portfolio is about 12.17x. This is significantly below the S&P 500 Index’s 17.67x. Similarly, its P/B and P/S ratios are also significantly below the S&P 500 Index’s ratios. Therefore, we do not think EEM is expensive. Investors should keep in mind that EEM has slightly inferior sales growth and cash flow growth profile than the S&P 500 Index.

VWO S&P 500 Index Price to Earnings Ratio 12.17 17.67 Price to Book Ratio 1.36 2.95 Price to Sales Ratio 1.10 2.08 Price to Cash Flow Ratio 5.21 11.39 Sales Growth (%) 6.89% 6.91% Cash Flow Growth (%) 3.08% 7.63%

Source: Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

Currency risk

Since EEM invests in emerging markets, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Certain currencies such as South African rand can be much more volatile than currencies in the developed countries. China’s renminbi can also be impacted by government regulation and trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Investor Takeaway

EEM is not expensive right now. However, the fund’s exposure to China makes us uncomfortable as concentration risk is high. EEM’s exposure to many emerging markets that may not have enough resources to fight the COVID-19 also makes us nervous to add a position at this moment. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.