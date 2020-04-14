2 Models For Starbucks' Reopenings

Starbucks is quietly testing at least two ways of doing business once cafés are reopened.

Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) most recent quarter showed rapid weakening, the next one looks much worse, but the value of the stock probably hinges on what happens to same-store sales once the world starts returning to normal.

And that, in turn, depends on what Covid-19 safety procedures the cafés put in place after reopening, scheduled for May 4.

The company voluntarily closed most of its U.S. company-owned stores other than drive-thrus on March 21, largely to protect its employees and customers. Some remain open, however, so we can see what procedures may be instituted.

Compare these two photos, both of which I took last week:

This store, in Mountain View, Calif., allows consumers to go inside to pick up orders, although they cannot sit down.

In Mountain View, a customer gets order from inside. (Author's photo)

By contrast, a store in Menlo Park does not allow customers inside. It has posted nine warning signs.

In Menlo Park, grab napkin, open door, get drink. (Author's photo)

Customers are told to take a napkin and use it to open the door, where a glove- and mask-wearing barista hands over the order.

A barista told me the outlet near Facebook headquarters was staying open "as an experiment."

The second format, known as entryway handoff, only works with the mobile order and pay app, since there are no cash registers at the entrance.

Which one is used makes a crucial difference.

In a recent statement, Starbucks said mobile orders "accounted for approximately 27% of China's sales mix during the last week of March, down from approximately 80% in the last week of February." In other words, almost three-quarters of recent sales were via in-person ordering.

A lot of customers can't or won't make the switch to mobile, so if entryway handoff is used, it likely will result in depressed sales.

Rival coffee chain Peet's offers a model somewhere in between the two, with a point-of-sale terminal set up at the entryway to allow in-person ordering. Starbucks might consider this, though it has the disadvantage of causing more people to hang around entryways waiting for their orders to be prepared.

Peet's in Palo Alto has entryway ordering. (Author's photo)

There's also the question of seating inside stores. Even before the shutdown, Starbucks had removed enough tables and chairs to provide six-foot social distancing. Given what health officials have said, a return to pre-crisis seating patterns may have to wait until a vaccine is widely available, something not expected for at least 18 months.

All this suggests same-store sales likely will remain lower than before the crisis through most of 2021. Is this priced into the stock? Probably not. At least one analyst forecast assumes same-store sales will return to normal by August.

Sales Damage

Starbucks' 8-K filing on Wednesday shows that the damage is severe, but not unmanageable.

Comparable same store sales in the U.S. began to decline on March 12 and steadily worsened as we temporarily closed more stores and traffic slowed in response to the rise in "shelter-in-place" mandates and "social distancing" requirements across the country. During the last week of the month, comparable store sales declines stabilized in the range of -60% to -70%, with 44% of U.S. company-operated locations operating, most under modified store hours, primarily through the drive-thru channel. At quarter end, 58% of U.S. company-operated stores were drive-thru locations, of which 76% were open; additionally, approximately 55% of U.S. licensed stores remained open at quarter-end, the vast majority of which were in grocery stores. Notwithstanding the very strong performance for the first ten weeks of the quarter, comparable store sales in the U.S. were down approximately 3% in Q2 versus the prior year, reflecting the very rapid onset of COVID-19 business impacts in the final three weeks of the quarter. It is important to note that because the impact of COVID-19 on our business is expected to be temporary in nature, stores that were in our comparable store sales base but were temporarily closed as a result of the outbreak remain in the base and are included in our comparable store sales metrics, including those discussed above in relation to the U.S. and China."

The second paragraph is bullish - since only 44% of stores were open, and the decline was 60-70%, the decline in same-store sales among stores that remained open could not have been large. This makes sense, since open drive-thru stores are reporting long lines of customers wanting their caffeine fix.

China is about two months ahead of the U.S. on the virus curve, and more than half the sales loss has been recovered.

For example, in the last week of March, comparable store sales declined by 42%, representing not only the seventh consecutive week of sequential improvement but also the approximate midpoint of recovery from a weekly low of -90% in mid-February."

Stock Price Recovers

Starbucks' stock price has recovered sharply since the recent selloff, while shares of its major Chinese competitor Luckin (NASDAQ:LK) have collapsed due to accounting fraud on the part of the former chief operating officer.

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP earnings estimates for 2020 have been coming down and are now at $2.03 a share, which still seems high. Even if the company gets back to 2019 earnings per share ($2.83) in 2021, it would still be selling at a lofty forward P/E multiple of 26.

Conclusion

Starbucks is acting responsibly to protect the health of its workers and customers, while quietly testing post-lockdown formats. Same-store sales will face challenges until a vaccine is developed. The stock appears somewhat overvalued. I've sold some of my shares on the rebound, while keeping a small position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.