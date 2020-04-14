Facebook Will Sail Through The Coronavirus-Related Advertising Famine

Facebook will be hit by both effects, of course, the balance being that the company will gain in the medium term.

The coronavirus is also seeing online traffic peaking, with some publishers seeing 50% rises and more.

The coronavirus recession

We are, as we should all know by now, in the grips of the worst economic times since the Great Depression. Indeed, some tell us that the current fall in production is worse than it was back then in the 1930s.

This is having effects all over, and part of our task as investors is to work out where. One market being especially badly hit is advertising. Partly simply because that is a discretionary expenditure by most buyers of it and it's those discretionary spends that get cut first. Partly because, as is quite obvious, the things that are advertised generally tend to be discretionary expenditures, and that's what all we consumers are cutting right now too.

Those ad spends are falling through the floor, and so also are ad rates, obviously enough.

The question when considering Facebook (FB) is, which of the two effects will predominate? My argument is that it is the rise in traffic which is the more important in the medium term, and that the company will benefit from this.

(Facebook stock price from Seeking Alpha)

The larger economy

There's no doubt at all that we're in a deep, deep, recession at the very least at present. Estimates are ranging up to a 40% fall in output by the time we hit the very bottom, and a 25% fall seems to be reasonably documented as possible.

The grand question for the economy as a whole is how long this is going to last. I've been arguing that it's going to be steep, but short. We are already seeing signs of revival in the Chinese economy, for example. We also have less contentious data from Apple (AAPL) that much the same is happening, production has restarted, retail outlets are open again and so on.

We're never actually certain of anything at all about the future, but we're reasonably that this too shall pass.

So, we're interested in who is going to thrive in the post-coronavirus economy, and that's what should be driving our estimations of value today - you know, given that stock prices are the net present value of all future income.

The advertising market

The screams of pain from publishers are deafening. One newspaper run by an acquaintance closed its doors last week, straight into liquidation after some 170 years of publication. Sure, many papers have been struggling in recent years anyway, but that's a sectoral decline. This is a fall off a cliff at present:

Predictions about the financial impact of the pandemic on the British news industry are dire, prompting news outlets to ask readers for direct financial support. Enders Analysis is predicting up to a third of frontline journalism jobs could be lost in the forthcoming recession, prompting calls for the government to step in and provide funding to the industry if it wants to protect public interest news.

A reduction in the economy, a reduction in the number of people wanting to advertise... yep, sure enough, there's a fall in the price of advertising:

Digital Advertising Rates Are Down by 30%, IAC Says

OK, that's one datum, not a take-home statistic, but still, indicative.

We've got less advertising and at lower rates. This will damage the income of those who, like Facebook, live on advertising revenues.

On the other hand, we're also seeing, in these days of social distancing, significant rises in online traffic:

Here are the numbers: Twitter’s daily usage has jumped by 23 percent this year as people flock to the service, over and over, to keep track of what’s happening.

It's affecting Facebook as well:

Facebook Inc. said usage of its products was skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic but warned that increased activity wouldn’t shield the company from the online-advertising pullback roiling Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue alike.



In a post on Tuesday afternoon, Facebook said total messaging across the platform’s services has increased 50% in countries hit hard by the virus, with video messaging more than doubling.

Facebook's Financials

We're seeing here that the income from any one ad is falling, while traffic itself is rising. It's impossible for us to know the net effect of this at this stage - we'd need to see Facebook's accounts for that, and we'll not be told anything until the end of this month, when Q1 numbers are released on the 29th.

However, we can make some assumptions.

(Facebook P&L accounts from Facebook)

Depending upon which reporting period we use, the net margin is between 34% and 46%. Therefore, Facebook can withstand more than a little pressure on advertising rates.

It's also worth noting something about this cost base here. It's impossible to say with complete accuracy, but that cost base isn't the price of serving extant customers. It's - very much more at least - the price of developing the system so as to be able to offer more in the future. Building out the server farms, paying engineers to rewrite code for the future, design new features and so on.

As I say, it's impossible to be accurate about this, but from my own experience of computing, the actual operating costs of the system are a fraction of those above expenses. The implication here is that the cost of servicing the marginal customer is near - if it's not exactly - zero. The increase in usage comes at very near zero marginal cost. Another way to say much the same thing is that Facebook has fixed costs, development costs and something close to zero marginal costs. As I say, this isn't exactly right, but it's a useful mental image to have.

The next extra customer is hugely revenue positive because there's near no extra cost of servicing them at all.

This also means that if the advertising revenue really does fall substantially, then it's entirely possible to pull back on development costs without having to restrict access to the current system.

We can see all of this here:

(Facebook income from Facebook)

We might just about say that cost of revenue is a marginal cost but the others don't increase with new customers or traffic. The marginal cost of growth on the current system is near nothing, that is.

The other thing is, well, does Facebook have the resources to survive an advertising slowdown?

(Extract of Facebook balance sheet from Facebook)

OK, it can operate for 18 months without gaining a single dime of revenue. Well, close enough at least. So, we've no worries about the company being able to survive whatever the economy throws at it.

OK, so the net effect is?

We could say that increased traffic brings greater expense, while lower advertising means less revenue. Thus, everyone's going to go bust. And this is going to be true of news organisations already close to the edge like the one that used to be run by my mate.

The idea that Facebook is going to be brought low by a few months of lower revenues is, of course, preposterous. The company has far too much cash on the balance sheet for that to possibly be true. Not to mention gross profit margins that are wide enough to handle anything short of actual Armaggeddon.

It's also true that none of us are looking to Facebook stock for an income. Because, you know, it doesn't pay a dividend and all that. So, some diminution of short-term income isn't all that much of a worry as long as it's made up over time.

And what is that second effect? That large numbers of people who did not use Facebook before are doing so now. And some of them will stick with it after this is all over. That is, Facebook may well lose revenues now, but it's going to expand its own market over the medium term. As neither the company nor we as investors are particularly reliant upon net income in the short term, this should be counted as a positive for the stock overall.

My view

Yes, Facebook is hit in two different ways by the coronavirus. They're working in opposite directions. The fall in advertising will hit revenues. The expansion of usage will increase market share over the medium term. Given Facebook's strong current financial position, I take this to be a net positive for the stock.

The investor view

I am mildly bullish on Facebook as a result of this. However, I think that the market is going to be less so. I expect falls in reported ad revenue to depress the stock, and that will be the time to buy. For in time, that will be outweighed by the expansion of the market and usage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.