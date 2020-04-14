Don't Fear A Bear Rally

Energy, Staples, Healthcare have outperformed vs. prior rallies, with Tech lagging. Financials and Autos are a warning. Expect market to move sideways, digesting recent rally, rather than retesting lows.

Key is crash duration, with 2000-2 only time investors lost money buying a bear rally. We see no repeat, with this crash self-induced, with huge policy support and peaking cases.

S&P 500 rallied over 20% from March low. Bear market rally concerns are overdone. Such rallies are rare and have a positive risk/reward to buying.

Bear rallies are not guaranteed

Investors are concerned that the c20% US equity market rally since March lows is unsustainable and just a prelude to renewed lows in the future. We disagree and argue, after examining the history of US 'bear market rallies,' that the risk/reward is positive to staying invested at these current levels.

We looked for US bear market rallies the last 40 years. We found seven (table below) proxied by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), and defined as 20% rallies within a market crash. Unlike much of the rhetoric, bear rallies do not happen every time. Our analysis of the last five US market crashes shows bear rallies only happened in three: 1982, 2000-2, and 2008. In 1987 and 1990, the rally was the real-deal recovery rally.

The average bear rally was +15%, and the trough-to-peak duration seven weeks. The S&P 500 is now +25% in three weeks, making this rally bigger and faster than history - much as the recent crash was.

Risk/reward to buying a bear rally positive

History indicates the risk/reward to buying a bear rally is unsurprisingly poorer as the rally proceeds. The average 1-year forward returns is 17% at the start of a rally, 14% from the mid-point, and -1% from the end. Additionally, the average sell-off from the peak of a bear rally has been -17% and took eleven weeks. However:

A -1% average 1-year return to buying the top of a bear rally is arguably not bad, especially considering the historical two in five risk, any crash rally is the real-deal recovery rally and not a bear rally.

Crash duration matters a lot. Our sample is heavily influenced by the 2000-2 tech bubble, which saw five bear rallies (chart below) as part of a multi-year market fall.

Just looking at 1982, the end of the 2000-2 crash, and 2008, the risk/reward to buying the bear rally is significantly better, with a 1-year return averaging +18%.

Four reasons we believe this crash will be relatively short

So of the five crashes, you made money buying the initial low in four. Either because the ‘bear rally’ turned out to be the actual real-deal recovery (1987 and 1990) or because the subsequent bear-rally sell-off was relatively shallow versus the subsequent 12-month return, making owning the market even at the top of the bear rally positive (1982 and 2008).

This puts the focus on the 2000-2 example, as the only time investors lost money on a 1-year basis, given the multiple false dawn recoveries. By contrast, we think the current crash will be short, given its unique characteristics:

Self-induced: Governments actively decided to put economies into lockdown. No macro imbalance: The proximate crash cause was not the traditional one of asset bubbles bursting with global monetary tightening, or an exogenous shock, such as higher oil prices. Unprecedented support: We have seen unprecedented fiscal (10%/GDP US CARES Act) and monetary (unlimited Fed QE) stimulus deployed relatively quickly. Peaking infections: We see signs of a peaking case growth globally, and some unwinding of restrictions, such as China and now potentially continental Europe (see chart).

Other indicators mixed versus prior bear rallies

We compare current market conditions versus the start and end of historical bear market rallies. The chart below shows the average condition percentiles for the 12m forward EPS growth, 12m forward P/E, the level of VIX volatility, and the Chicago Fed Financial Conditions Index which measures over 50 financial and real economy variables.

We believe risks are balanced. The US market currently has less earnings support than previous bear rallies and similarly high levels of financial conditions stress. It does, however, have cheaper P/E valuations and similarly high levels of VIX volatility.

Rally outperformers

We looked at price performance of equity sectors during previous rallies compared to the current rebound (see table below), for the significant outliers and what this can tell us:

Healthcare has outperformed versus an average rally (20% vs. 9%), given the nature of this pandemic crisis, and we believe this outperformance is sustainable, as the sector revalues after 5 years of underperformance. See our recent note: Investing in the healthcare turnaround.

Energy has also outperformed versus prior rebounds (35% vs. 14%), given the sharp Brent crude price fall, on the c30% predicted oil demand collapse, and Saudi Arabia-Russia EPEC+ decision to produce extra crude. We are cautious the recent decision to restrain production is enough to rebalance the market, and are underweight the US Energy (XLE) sector.

Consumer staples (15% vs. 4%), and Utilities (18% vs. 6%) have also done well, supported by consumer buying ahead of current lockdowns and the impact of historically lower US bond yields. We are overweight US Staples (XLP) and Utilities (XLU).

Despite (or perhaps because of) being relatively resilient to the current crash, IT has lagged the average rally (17% vs 25%). We are overweight the US IT (XLK) sector, given the attractive combination of quality and growth.

The relative recovery laggards have included Financials and Consumer Discretionary. This is a potential red flag to the sustainability of the current rebound (See ‘Risks’ section below). We are underweight US Financials (XLF), on outlook for continued low bond yields, and Neutral Discretionary (XLY).

Please see the background on our sector allocation methodology and sector views.

No man's land, not bear market rally

We have argued that regardless of whether this is a bear rally or a real-deal recovery rally, the risk/reward to staying invested on a 1-year view is positive. We are structurally positive US equities, focused on defensive and quality growth sectors, with selective cyclical bets such as Real Estate.

Four of our five equity buy signals are currently in place:

Investor sentiment had capitulated. The magnitude and speed of the February-March crash significantly exceeded the 20% average correction over 11 weeks seen since 1980. Economic and EPS estimates are now quickly adjusting. Fiscal and monetary policy support was quick and significant. The missing ingredient is a definitive peak of COVID-19 cases, even if case growth is slowing.

We believe market downside risks are reduced with the unprecedented policy stimulus and the easing COVID-19 case growth, whilst our analysis shows a historical 18% 1-year return to even buying at the top of a bear rally - as long as not part of a multi-year downturn. We expect the current downturn to be shorter than average given its self-inflicted nature and the historic stimulus deployed.

However, some shorter term caution is warranted, with the market in no man's land: up over 20% from recent low, but still down c20% from its February high. We expect a more muted performance from here until the market gains comfort in the COVID-19 case peak, and economic growth and EPS growth bottom. US equities are now above 5-year average valuations at c17x forward P/E, versus global financial crisis and 2011 euro crisis lows of c11x P/E. Additionally, these valuation levels are off not fully adjusted consensus EPS forecasts, with Q1 results starting next week.

Risks: Key cyclicals lagging rally, and cases still growing

We see two main risks, that markets are indicating continued nervousness they have not seen the economic bottom, and that markets are discounting a COVID-19 case peak even as cases are still growing:

The highest correlated sectors with better economic data, proxied by the global composite PMI (chart below), have lagged this recent rally. Banks (-32% YTD) and Autos (-22% YTD) have the greatest sector correlation with the Global PMI, significantly underperformed in the February-March crash, and have lagged on the rebound. This is a potential warning sign that investors do not believe that the underlying economic weakness has been properly priced in.

An additional potential warning is that COVID-19 cases keep growing globally for a long period of time, or we see signs of reinfection in countries where markets had believed the pandemic was under control. Our analysis of prior pandemics shows the most impacted equity markets waiting for infection cases numbers to be on the decline before outperforming. Only in the case of the recent China COVID-19 case was a local market equity rally co-incident with the case peak, and currently global equity markets are rallying on slowing case growth numbers. The caveat is this pandemic is significantly greater and with a larger policy response, and we have only four samples: China in 2020 with COVID-19, MERS and South Korea in 2009, Swine Flu and Portugal in 2009, and Hong Kong and SARS in 2002.

Conclusion: Don't fear a bear rally

The S&P 500 has rallied over 20% off its March low, and we believe bear market rally concerns are overdone. Of the five market crashes in recent history only three have seen bear market rallies, and the risk/reward to buying even at the top of a bear market rally is generally positive. The key is the crash duration, with 2000-2 the only time investors lost money buying a bear rally. We do not expect a 2000-2 repeat as the current market crash was self-induced, and with huge policy support and peaking infection cases. We are fundamentally positive US equities, expecting the market to move sideways and digesting the recent rally, rather than retesting March lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.