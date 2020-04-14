Emera: The Forgotten Florida Utility

Emera Inc. (EMA.TO) (OTCPK:EMRAF) is a Canadian-based regulated electric and gas utility with businesses on both sides of the border. When investors think of regulated utilities in Florida, most think of NextEra (NYSE:NEE) (Florida Power & Light and Gulf Power), Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) (Florida Public Utilities), or Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) (Duke Energy Florida). However, Emera's Florida footprint includes both the state's largest natural gas distributor and Tampa Electric, making it the third largest publicly owned utility in the state, behind NEE and DUK, servicing over 750,000 electric and 350,000 gas customers.

Peoples Gas Florida came under Tampa Electric ownership in 1997 and then Emera in 2016

Interestingly, Emera was formed in 1998 by the privatization of the provincial Crown corporation Nova Scotia Power, owned by the Government of Nova Scotia. Since then, Emera has grown through acquisitions of regulated utilities in the US and infrastructure projects in the Canadian Maritimes. The company operates in several segments:

Emera Florida & New Mexico (63% of 2019 earnings - 50% TECO, 8% Peoples Gas Florida, 5% New Mexico Gas). Tampa Electric Company TECO and its subsidiary Peoples Gas Florida were acquired in 2016. TECO electrical services are evenly split 50% residential with 50% commercial and industrial. TECO operates 5300 MW of generating capacity, 64% natural gas and 35% coal. Management's stated goal over the next 5 years is to aggressively transition to 74% natural gas, 13% solar, and 3% coal. New Mexico Gas was founded in 1917, acquired by TECO in 2014, and included in EMRAF's 2016 purchase of TECO. New Mexico Gas is the largest regulated provider of natural gas in the state, serving over 535,000 customers. Its customer profile is also evenly split between residential and C&I.

Atlantic Canada Utilities (27% of 2019 earnings). These include regulated electricity provider Nova Scotia Power serving 550,000 customers and 2,500 MW of power generating capacity with a growing portfolio of renewable power plants. The company owns a large hydroelectric and high-voltage transmission network, known as Emera Newfoundland & Labrador, in addition to a natural gas pipeline, known as Emera New Brunswick.

Emera Caribbean (9% of 2019 earnings) includes Grand Bahama Power, Dominica Electricity Services, and Barbados Power and Light.

Overall, Emera services 2.5 million customers, 1.5 million electric, and 1.0 million gas. 90% of its earnings are generated from regulated utilities. Below is a table comparing Emera customer count with other regulated utilities. The numbers below are customer counts only and do not represent other assets and businesses, such as power plants, transmission lines, and pipelines.

One of the most basic fundamental factors for utilities is an appreciation of the regulatory environment. As each company's maximum profit is controlled by individual state's public utility commissions, and as each state sets their own utility requirements, understanding the level of financial support offered should be an important criterion in utility investors' due diligence. Since state utility regulations support the financial backbone of regulated companies, S&P Credit offers their opinion on regulatory environments. Their credit and market research arm, RRA, rates states on three basic levels - Above Average support, Average support, Below Average support. Each basic level is then separated into three sub-levels, 1,2, and 3. In addition, S&P offers their Global Ratings of states support. Emera management acknowledges these ratings as a factor in its expansion focus. Below is a service map with regulatory comments on each business, from their March 2020 presentation:

TECO and the Atlantic Canada Utilities operate in states which are supportive of their utilities. New Mexico Gas seems to be the only business with less than the most supportive regulatory environment, and this business represents only 5% of regulated earnings. Caribbean countries are not rated by either RRA or S&P Global.

Emera is working on $6.9 billion of capital expansions through 2022 that will produce 6% medium-term earnings growth, but only 4% dividend growth due to a higher current payout ratio of 81%. 2019 earnings declined at TECO Florida on unfavorable weather, at Grand Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian costs, and at Emera Energy Generation due to the absence of earnings from sold assets. These negatives were partly offset by higher earnings at New Mexico Gas due to lower taxes and at Atlantic Canadian Utilities due to lower taxes and pension costs. While the recent sale of Emera Maine will generate $300 million in cash to fund the capital expense budget, earnings will experience some negative impact. Value Line estimates Emera Maine contributed about C$0.16 in annual net earnings.

2020 earnings are estimated at C$2.81 (USD$2.02), C$3.05 (USD$2.19) for 2021, and C$3.36 (USD$2.41) in 2022. Current dividend of C$2.38 (USD$1.71) in 2019 is expected to grow to C$2.68 (USD$1.92) in 2023.

Emera's home stock exchange is the Toronto Exchange. As a Canadian company, it shares are also available as non-sponsored ADRs trading on the pink sheets. Even though 63% of 2019 earnings were in the US, EMRAF reports and pays its dividends in Canadian dollars. For US investors, this means there is some foreign currency exchange rate exposure, both with reported earnings and with dividend income, but I believe it is could be beneficial moving forward. While a declining US dollar against the Canadian dollar would reduce earnings contributed by businesses south of the border, the dividend income received by shareholders would increase for US investors, after converting from C$ to USD$. In addition, a declining USD would increase the share price when converted to USD$. A rising USD acts in the opposite manner. I believe the USD is too strong, and a declining USD is in our future over the medium term, improving potential returns for US investors of foreign stocks, such as EMRAF.

For US taxpayers, foreign dividends are taxed as "qualified", which offers a preferential rate that is usually lower than "non-qualified" dividends, such as some preferred stock dividends. Canada imposes a 15% dividend withholding tax for distributions paid into US taxable accounts, and the withholding tax is usually waived for US IRA accounts. There is a 1,040-line item credit for foreign withholding taxes paid, up to a maximum of $600 threshold before added IRS filings are needed. This is a threshold I monitor annually.

Interestingly, Emera has a variable rate, perpetual, cumulative, preferred stock issue with a 5-yr reset of dividends. This issue is their C-series (EMA.PR.C.TO) (OTC:ERRAF) with an issue size of 10 million shares and an IPO date of Aug. 2012. The initial annual dividend rate of C$1.03 offered a 4.1% yield on a C$25 par value. The Series C terms are for the dividend to be reset every 5 years, until called, at a yield of Canadian Government 5-yr Bond interest rate + 2.65%. The issue can be called every 5 years at par on its distribution reset date. The first reset was Aug. 15, 2018. The Canadian 5-yr rate had increased from 1.45% in 2012 to 2.10% in 2018, and the dividend was reset at C$1.18 annually, for a 4.75% yield based on par. The next interest rate reset is in Aug. 2023.

However, with the world sliding quickly to negative interest rates, the current price of the Series C preferred has collapsed to C$15.26. Over the past year, Series C has traded from C$20.75 last May to C$12.50 last month. At C$15.26, the current yield is 7.8%. With a reset more than 3 years away, it seems sellers are planning on Canadian 5-yr Bond rates to be negative in Aug. 2023.

Using the assumption Canadian negative yields match Germany's, one of the leading negative rate countries, it would stand at -0.50%, or negative one-half of one percent. For the Series C, the calculation would be a reset in 2023 of (2.65 - 0.5) x C$25 = C$0.54 annual distribution. At the current price of C$15.26, the reset with negative rates in 2023 could create a yield of 3.5% - if Canadian rates were indeed negative. I am a bit more optimistic than to believe negative rates will persist in Canada in 2023. Even if they did, it seems the current price seems to be baking in a reduction in cash income from 7.8% to 3.5%. If the negative rate believers are wrong, this issue could offer nice income plus capital gain potential if called at par. Daily volumes are light with many days less than 10,000 shares in Canada and 1,000 shares on the US pink sheets. For US investors of the pink sheet ERRAF, the numbers are lower by the exchange rate (1 C$= $0.72) differential, but the percentage yields remain as above. I recently built a position in ERRAF, and it resides in my basket of equities bought primarily for income.

I "found" Emera in 2010 when it purchased a small high voltage transmission company I owned at the time, Maine and Maritimes. Over the years, I have been pleased with its performance. For investors looking to expand their utility selections, Emera offers geographic diversity with a focus on higher economic growth regions, exposure to constructive regulatory environments, and a combination of electric and natural gas assets.

Author's Note: Please refer to my profile page for article disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMRAF, ERRAF, NEE, DUK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.