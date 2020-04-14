Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/10/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/10/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Terex (NYSE:TEX);

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS);

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF);

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM);

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), and;

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Park National (NYSEMKT:PRK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY);

VMware (VMW);

SBA Communications (SBAC);

Morningstar (MORN);

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS);

Digital Realty Trust (DLR);

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);

Centene (CNC);

Alteryx (AYX), and;

ANSYS (ANSS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Birch Robert S BO Sutter Rock Capital SSSS B $567,723 2 Dondero James D PR, DIR NexPoint Real Estate Finance NREF B $464,411 3 Ramser Mark R DIR Park National PRK B $380,050 4 Angrick William P CB, CEO, BO Liquidity Services LQDT AB $249,544 5 Rafiq Atif PR MGM Resorts International MGM B $150,614 6 Rebak Robert DIR Catasys CATS B $103,500 7 Spierkel Gregory M DIR MGM Resorts International MGM B $73,500 8 George Amy VP, HR Terex TEX B $44,193 9 Ho Billy VP BlackBerry BB B $37,900 10 Reid Brian DIR PGIM Global High Yield Fund GHY B $33,614

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Kurtz George CEO, DIR, BO CrowdStrike CRWD AS $32,819,934 2 Hunt Thomas P VP, GC SBA Communications SBAC AS $15,115,800 3 Stein A William CEO, DIR Digital Realty Trust DLR AS $7,375,000 4 Olli Amy Fliegelman VP, GC, SEC VMware VMW AS $4,515,636 5 El Hibri Fuad CB, DIR, BO Emergent BioSolutions EBS AS $3,750,475 6 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,964,575 7 Power Andrew CFO Digital Realty Trust DLR AS $2,562,500 8 Rubin Kevin CFO Alteryx AYX AS $1,175,308 9 Mahoney Richard S VP, SO ANSYS ANSS AS $1,114,965 10 Schwaneke Jeffrey A VP, CFO Centene CNC AS $510,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.