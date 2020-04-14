Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/10/20

Includes: CATS, LQDT, MGM, NREF, PRK, SSSS, TEX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/10/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Terex (NYSE:TEX);
  • Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS);
  • NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF);
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM);
  • Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), and;
  • Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Park National (NYSEMKT:PRK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY);
  • VMware (VMW);
  • SBA Communications (SBAC);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Emergent BioSolutions (EBS);
  • Digital Realty Trust (DLR);
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);
  • Centene (CNC);
  • Alteryx (AYX), and;
  • ANSYS (ANSS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Birch Robert S

BO

Sutter Rock Capital

SSSS

B

$567,723

2

Dondero James D

PR, DIR

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NREF

B

$464,411

3

Ramser Mark R

DIR

Park National

PRK

B

$380,050

4

Angrick William P

CB, CEO, BO

Liquidity Services

LQDT

AB

$249,544

5

Rafiq Atif

PR

MGM Resorts International

MGM

B

$150,614

6

Rebak Robert

DIR

Catasys

CATS

B

$103,500

7

Spierkel Gregory M

DIR

MGM Resorts International

MGM

B

$73,500

8

George Amy

VP, HR

Terex

TEX

B

$44,193

9

Ho Billy

VP

BlackBerry

BB

B

$37,900

10

Reid Brian

DIR

PGIM Global High Yield Fund

GHY

B

$33,614

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Kurtz George

CEO, DIR, BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$32,819,934

2

Hunt Thomas P

VP, GC

SBA Communications

SBAC

AS

$15,115,800

3

Stein A William

CEO, DIR

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

AS

$7,375,000

4

Olli Amy Fliegelman

VP, GC, SEC

VMware

VMW

AS

$4,515,636

5

El Hibri Fuad

CB, DIR, BO

Emergent BioSolutions

EBS

AS

$3,750,475

6

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,964,575

7

Power Andrew

CFO

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

AS

$2,562,500

8

Rubin Kevin

CFO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$1,175,308

9

Mahoney Richard S

VP, SO

ANSYS

ANSS

AS

$1,114,965

10

Schwaneke Jeffrey A

VP, CFO

Centene

CNC

AS

$510,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.