Harrison: We Still Have The Potential To Get Out Of This

A great depression isn’t great until the banks themselves go insolvent, so there’s still time for the Fed to take proactive prevention measures like banning dividends.

It’s not a 100% closed case that we will have a depression, but policymakers tend to be reactive rather than proactive, Ed Harrison said during today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.

The financial panic was stopped out in the immediate term by the Fed taking the private sector onto its balance sheet, but the real economy will kick in on the back side. Harrison said he is looking at leverage ratios and companies that are paying out high ratios of their dividends for a sense of where things are going, and argued that the Fed banning dividend payouts would be a proactive step to avert more financial disaster – but said it’s a move they are unlikely to make.

In the meantime, the Fed’s action to stop the liquidation phase has helped the S&P bounce back 22.8% since the low on March 23. Harrison said this is because we’re in a hopeful phase, and warned that it resembles typical bear market activity where there are massive swings to the upside and people get sucked into the rally, only to have the bottom fall out when the news comes in.

Harrison also discussed liquidity in the high yield market and expressed concern that should massive companies like General Electric (GE) or AT&T (T) become fallen angels, the market simply won’t be able to absorb issuers that large. He said:

Not only is there no liquidity because none of the investment grade buyers are buying, there’s also the problem of junk not being able to absorb sheer mass of debt being dumped onto that market.

Harrison said that ETFs create an illusion of liquidity and simplicity that doesn’t exist, and that he is looking for liquidity spreads between BB and B, and between BB and CCC as a reflection of how much liquidity is in the market. He said:

Can these guys go to market and can they roll over their debt? That will be a sign of whether the Fed drawing the line in the sand at the ETF/fallen angel level is going to work in terms of liquidity in the high yield market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.