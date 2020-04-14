Ecolab: Poised To Weather The Pandemic

The stock is trading at a premium. In the face of an economic downturn such as this, shares are not attractive today.

The coronavirus will impact Ecolab due to certain end-market exposures. This will be partially negated by rising demand in other end-markets. Overall net impact will be negative.

While in the midst of this global pandemic, it is no longer a question of "if" but rather "how severe" the impact of coronavirus will be on a given business. One such company with moderate exposure to coronavirus implications is Ecolab Inc. (ECL). Ecolab's exposure to certain end-user markets that are currently suppressed in efforts to contain the virus will result in short-term headwinds for the company. Despite this exposure, we see the company as being able to successfully navigate these challenges. It has solid financials, and is spinning off a portion of its business this year. Below, we outline the company's exposure to coronavirus, the financial impact of the spin-off, and why we will remain on the sidelines despite a bullish long-term outlook for Ecolab.

Note: Our overview analysis on Ecolab Inc. can be found here.

Impact Of Coronavirus

The coronavirus has shut down large portions of the global economy at a scale that will impact most companies in some way or another. Given this reality, it's important to understand the amount of exposure a potential investment has to these circumstances. In the case of Ecolab, the company has some end-market exposure that will both help and harm the company's operating results. Management gave an update at the end of March on the coronavirus and the anticipated ways in which the virus will impact Ecolab.

The company broke out its sales by end-market, placing them into four tiers. This helps illustrate areas of the business that will see benefit/harm to demand due to coronavirus, and how large of a weighting these tiers carry.

(Source: Ecolab Inc.)

While the company is seeing a large downturn in demand from heavily impacted sectors such as restaurants and lodging, demand has also increased in food/beverage and food retail. Without being able to know the exact degree of uptick/downturn in demand in each tier, the way that management has weighted things would imply a net negative impact on the business.

Because the outbreak began in China, the country has been the first to rebound and begin resuming economic activities. February marked a bit of an inflection point, and China's recovery should accelerate from March onward. By the end of March, much of normal production had come back on-line.

(Source: Ecolab Inc.)

However, the Asia-Pacific region is an overall small contributor to Ecolab's business at just 12% of revenues. North America (58% of revenue) and Europe-Middle East-Africa (24%) are much more important markets for the company, and both regions have been severely impacted by coronavirus. These markets will see a similar type of curve to China, and the impact will take months to trickle through to the numbers. Investors will get a better idea of the damage done to the business in two weeks when Ecolab reports its Q1 earnings for 2020 (April 28th).

The Company Is Financially Strong

Despite the potential for a large drop in revenue, Ecolab maintains confidence in its financial stability. Management has predicted that it will produce positive free cash flow "in all modeled scenarios".

At its financial core, the company maintains a solid cash position of $1.1 billion. If the company is able to maintain positive cash flow, the cash on hand is enough to maintain the necessary capital to pay down debt coming due next year of roughly $1 billion. In a pinch, refinancing would be an option. The company also has $2 billion available on its revolver.

(Source: Ecolab Inc.)

Ecolab is a Dividend Champion, increasing its dividend payout for 28 consecutive years (and counting). The viability of the dividend is an important topic for many investors, even if the dividend lacks an eye-popping yield (1.05%). Fortunately, the dividend consumes a lower percentage of cash flow, with a payout ratio of just under 33%. In other words, the company would need to see a prolonged and significant drop in revenues to financially threaten the payout itself. With only about 31% of the company poised to see "depressed demand", enough cash flow should be available to maintain the payout.

(Source: YCharts)

The company's financial "ace in the hole" is the looming spin-off of its upstream energy assets into "Upstream Energy". The assets will form a new entity that generates $2.4 billion in sales and is independently traded. Spin-off charges (yet to be disclosed) will be paid to Ecolab by Upstream Energy upon the completion of the spin-off. This cash infusion will help buffer the losses in revenue suffered during the pandemic. Overall, Ecolab will feel some "pain" like most other companies, but the business itself is poised to see enough activity to avoid fundamental damage at the financial level.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

Shares are currently trading near the middle of their 52-week range after the market-wide whiplash we saw in March. The stock is now back up to $173 per share after touching as low as $124 just weeks ago.

(Source: YCharts)

It remains to be seen how earnings will be impacted by the virus, but the analyst community is currently projecting EPS of $5.58 for the year 2020. The resulting earnings multiple of 31.0X is a slight premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E of 29.97X.

It's tough to justify a premium to a stock when not only will it see an impact from the coronavirus, but the overall economic picture is darkening by the week. We have stated in our overview coverage that we are bullish on Ecolab over the long term, but investors need a margin of safety in this type of market. We maintain a 23X multiple as an attractive entry point for long-term investors. This would result in a potential target price of $128 per share (a level we did touch in March). In the face of an economic downturn, it's important not to chase any given investment. At its current valuation, investors would be chasing Ecolab.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.