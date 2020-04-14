Ecolab: Poised To Weather The Pandemic
The coronavirus will impact Ecolab due to certain end-market exposures. This will be partially negated by rising demand in other end-markets. Overall net impact will be negative.
The company is financially stable with cash on hand, open credit lines, and a pending cash infusion from the spin-off of its upstream business.
The stock is trading at a premium. In the face of an economic downturn such as this, shares are not attractive today.
While in the midst of this global pandemic, it is no longer a question of "if" but rather "how severe" the impact of coronavirus will be on a given business. One such company with moderate