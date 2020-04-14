Atara Biotherapeutics: Still Bullish On Long-Term Prospects

Introduction

Since I first wrote about Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) in October 2019, its share price has gone through a rollercoaster ride, reflecting the binary nature of investing in clinical-stage biotech companies. Share prices went as high up to over $17, before dropping by over 50% following the stock market crash due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since my first article, Atara’s new CEO, Pascal Touchon, has settled in well and refocused the company's strategic priorities. In this article, I revisit its prospects and reaffirm my bullish views on the company.

Clinical Programs Updates

In its Q3 2019 earnings call in November 2019, Atara Biotherapeutics updated that its strategic focus moving forward will be on its lead program, tab-cel, ATA 188 for multiple sclerosis (“MS”), ATA2271/3271 Mesothelin-targeted CAR-Ts for solid tumors, and ATA 3219 CD-19 targeted CAR-T for B-cell malignancies. Figure 1 lists the company’s latest clinical programs.

Figure 1: Atara Biotherapeutics’ Clinical Pipeline

(Source: Company Investor Presentation, February 27, 2020)

As a recap, the company’s lead program, tab-cel, is an allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (“EBV”)-specific T-cell immunotherapy and is being evaluated in a phase 3 trial for EBV+ Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease (“PTLD”) following bone marrow transplant (“HCT”) or solid organ transplant (“SOT”). PTLD is an aggressive and rare B-cell lymphoma that occurs in immunosuppressed patients after transplant and is often deadly and has no approved therapy.

Figure 2: Tab-cel clinical data for patients with EBV+ PTLD

(Source: Company Investor Presentation, February 27, 2020)

Tab-cel has shown compelling results in patients with EBV+ PTLD with excellent objective response rates (“ORR”) reported for the phase 2 trial and an ongoing expanded access protocol (“EAP”). Following an initial slower-than-expected enrolment for the ultra-rare disease, Atara had updated its guidance that the filing of a biologics license applications (“BLA”) will be initiated in the second half of 2020. With an expected primary endpoint threshold of 37%, the current available data for tab-cel have far exceeded the threshold, and tab-cel should be the first allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy to be approved in any indication. Recently, the company also announced business updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and confirmed that the timeline for BLA submission of tab-cel would likely not be affected.

Figure 3: Commercial Opportunity for Tab-cel

(Source: Company Investor Presentation, February 27, 2020)

Furthermore, the company also expects that the slower-than-expected enrolment of tab-cel in the pivotal trial does not reflect the commercial opportunity if approval is granted. As the product is off-the-shelf allogenic, the delivery to patients can be done quickly and to any transplant center compared to the current clinical trial sites, which only cover around 10% of US transplant centers. Assuming approval, physicians will also likely favor the use of an approved product rather than the current situation where there are competing clinical trials with tab-cel. The company is also running a phase 2 trial for Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (“NPC”) and plans to start a phase 2 trial in the second half of the year to evaluate tab-cel in other rare EBV+ cancer. The addition of indications will further broaden the target population that can be treated with tab-cel.

Moving on to ATA188 for the treatment of MS, the initial plan was to dose 4 levels and select the optimal dose level. Atara had decided to go ahead with dose level 3 for the phase 1b study based on a well-tolerated safety profile and demonstrated clinical improvement from this dose level. The company had earlier reported interim data for the first 2-dose level, and ATA 188 was well-tolerated in patients with progressive forms of MS with no evidence of cytokine release syndrome, graft versus host disease or dose-limiting toxicities. The phase 1b trial was initially expected to be initiated in Q2 or Q3 this year, but the company had announced that it was suspending enrolment of ATA188 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is unclear on the full impact on the timeline of the trial, the company still expects to report interim data updates from dose levels 3 and 4 of the phase 1 trial at an appropriate forum.

The company’s last two strategic priorities are both focusing on CAR-Ts. Atara’s collaborator, Memorial Sloan Kettering (“MSK”), is expected to submit an IND in the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2020 for ATA2271, which is an autologous mesothelin targeted CAR-T in patients with advanced mesothelioma. ATA 2271 incorporates next-generation technologies, including novel co-stimulatory domain 1XX that may offer greater persistence and more physiologic T-cell signaling as well as a PD-1 dominant negative receptor that is designed to provide intrinsic checkpoint inhibition and unlock the solid tumor microenvironment.

Furthermore, an academic recently presented a clinical proof-of-principle that an EBV T-cell platform has the potential to generate allogeneic CAR-Ts with high and durable responses, as well as a low risk of toxicity. In the EBV CD-19 CAR-T study, 5 out of 6 patients were observed to have durable complete responses, with a median follow-up of 26.9 months. Based on this, the company has started preclinical IND enabling studies for ATA3219, which is an allogeneic EBV CD-19 targeted CAR-T that incorporates 1XX.

Figure 4: Atara Biotherapeutics’ CAR-T Developments

(Source: Company Investor Presentation, February 27, 2020)

Finally, the company has also started preclinical IND enabling studies for ATA3271, which is the allogeneic version of ATA 2271 and incorporates findings from both ATA2271 and ATA 3219.

Prospects

As of December 31, 2019, cash and equivalents on hand were $259.1 million, which the company expects to fund operations into the second quarter of 2020. Given the relatively short cash runway, I would expect the company to raise more cash at the next instance of a positive catalyst, which would be likely the initiation of a BLA submission for tab-cel. While investors would be pleased to hear that there are no expected further delays to the BLA submission of tab-cel, the enrolment of ATA188 has been suspended. It is also unclear if there will be any delays to ATA2271, which will be conducted by MSK and not Atara. Several clinical trials have already been delayed globally, and it is unclear if this will any impact on the company’s cash burn.

As an allogeneic immunotherapy company that is increasingly focusing on CAR-T, Atara competes with several companies, notably those that are developing allogeneic CAR-Ts. Such companies include Cellectis (CLLS), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). The main difference among these companies is primarily the choice of gene-editing tools. Cellectis is both Allogene’s partner and competitor, and both use TALEN, while Precision is using ARCUS and CRISPR is using its namesake CRISPR/Cas9 for gene editing. All these companies are in a similar stage of clinical development in allogeneic CAR-T, with multiple programs planned in early-stage trials.

Figure 5: Advantages of Atara Biotherapeutics’ Platform

(Source: Company Investor Presentation, February 27, 2020)

Atara’s EBV-based platform has several advantages over the mentioned companies’ technologies. Firstly, EBV is present in the majority of the population and is implicated in a wide range of cancers and autoimmune diseases. There is no need for gene editing for EBV T cells, which gives it a long-term persistence advantage and it can expand in patients without any lymphodepleting chemotherapy pre-treatment.

Beyond healthy donors derived allogeneic therapies, companies such as Fate Therapeutics (FATE) are working on induced pluripotent stem cells (“IPSC”)-derived allogeneic therapeutics. By using IPSCs as a renewable cell source, there can be several advantages over healthy donor-derived allogeneic therapies. Such advantages include improved product consistency and potency, and a manufacturing process that is more akin to the well-established biologics field where they are produced from a single cell line. While the technology is promising, the company focus appears to be more on Natural Kill (“NK”) cells. In any case, Fate’s clinical trials are relatively early stage compared to Atara, whose tab-cel is the most advanced allogeneic T cell immunotherapy in clinical development for any indication.

Conclusion

Despite share price dropping by around 50% since my first article, I remain extremely bullish on Atara’s long-term prospects, as it has the most advanced T cell immunotherapy in clinical development for any indication and, in my opinion, is likely to receive approval. Its EBV-based platform also holds several advantages over other CAR-T players, as discussed above.

On the corporate front, the company seems to have stabilized since the slower expected enrolment of tab-cel and the exodus of management. However, my initial hopes of Atara being bought out appear to have gone away for the short term, with the company's recent appointment of a chief commercial officer signaling its intent to self-commercialize tab-cel in the near term. Given the current circumstances, the company should focus its efforts on successfully commercializing tab-cel to maximize shareholder value.

Overall, I remain bullish on Atara’s prospects and I still hold a medium-sized position that is in the red currently, I have no intention of selling them anytime soon. I do, however, change my recommendation from “Very Bullish” to “Bullish” due to the recent market turmoil and the lack of intention to enter new positions to average down, given the unlikelihood of a near-term buyout and the company's relatively short cash runway.

