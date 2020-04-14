Fair Isaac Corporation: Revisit This Premium Multiple Player At Lower Levels

We must substitute courage for caution.



- Martin Luther King Jr.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a predictive analytics company widely known for its consumer credit scoring system. Hitherto, FICO has proved to be a great long-term compounding growth story for investors, outperforming the S&P 500, for years at a stretch. This should come as no surprise, as the company has several admirable qualities, particularly, leadership in key verticals & product categories, end-markets with strong long-term drivers, a strong innovative culture, best-in-class senior management team, consistently good performances across key financial parameters and excellent return on capital ratios. That said, in the current environment, I remain somewhat wary of its ability to live up to heightened expectations and would like to tread with some caution and only revisit a long thesis at lower levels. I highlight some of the key issues that have occupied my mind.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Seeking Alpha

Decline in transactional volumes

FICO reports under three verticals - Applications (52% of annual revenue), Scores (36% of annual revenue) and Decision Management, or DM (12% of annual revenue) - and all three segments depend a lot on transactional momentum.

On account of the fallout from the coronavirus, you are going to see a drop in the volume of transactions, which is a key driver for FICO, as almost 75% of its revenue is linked to transactional or unit-based pricing. In fact, in the previous fiscal, transactional revenue was the key driver for much of its Applications segment; the Fraud resolution and customer communication business (key sub-segments of the Application vertical) had benefitted on account of increased transactional volume, which is unlikely to be replicated. Incidentally, the Application segment had already been witnessing some muted growth and margin decline even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. In the most recent December quarter, management had stated that they were facing some transition issues in hosting single-tenant clients where margins are lower; they also implied that this lower growth rate pressure would likely continue.

Heavily exposed to the financial sector

FICO is heavily exposed to the banks, insurance, and broad financial services sectors - sectors that likely to be hampered in the near term by low growth prospects, weak sentiment and elevated credit risk. Incidentally, last week, we saw Fitch Ratings downgrade the outlook for both the US auto finance and credit card (corporate level) from stable to negative.

Longer term too, FICO might have to adjust to a new norm in pricing in the bankcard industry. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the company had mentioned that the rate of account growth in the U.S. bankcard industry had been slowing mainly due to consolidation in the industry. This consolidation could potentially alter the base of recurring revenue derived from contracts in which the company is paid on a per-transaction basis. FICO currently serves 98 of the 100 largest financial institutions in the U.S. and two-thirds of the largest 100 banks in the world. On the insurance side, it serves more than 700 insurers and 9 of the top 10 American property and casualty insurers. To put things into context, c.88% of revenue comes from sales of products and services to the banking and insurance industries alone.

Cross-sell and discretionary-based services will be a tough sell; DM vertical segment

FICO has a somewhat lengthy and inconsistent sales cycle that varies from 60 days to 18 months, and much of this is due to a thrust on cross-selling many products, a lot of which tend to be discretionary in nature. In the current environment, I expect these sales cycles to become more elongated as customers facing financial stress delay their purchases or turn down high-margin discretionary products.

One vertical that the FICO management has pegged a lot of the company's future growth strategy on is the largely discretionary-based Decision Management software vertical, which continues to guzzle cash and is yet to post profits. I think this vertical has great prospects for the future, but in the current miserly environment, I expect operational pressures to persist.

Source: FICO

Antitrust investigation overhang and overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

In mid-March, reports emerged of FICO being investigated by the DOJ’s Antitrust Division for market dominance in the credit score market; the company’s classic FICO score has been the go-to standard in mortgage underwriting and some segments of consumer credit for over two decades now. This has been perpetuated by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and other lenders generally follow. Competitors such as VantageScore Solutions have been pushing their alternative products to the FICO model but haven’t had much success. It remains to be seen what implications could come out of this antitrust investigation, but it doesn’t bode well. Regardless, I am not sure FICO will able to continue to monopolize this space, as earlier this year, the US housing finance regulator had appointed an outside investment bank to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and I believe one of the changes could be faster adoption of alternative credit models to FICO’s.

Technical Analysis and Valuation

Since 2009, FICO stock has been on a blinding run, forming a steep multi-year bullish channel. However, in keeping with the broader markets, weakness had been seen since February, with March being particularly brutal as the stock broke out of this bull channel and briefly touched the bottom of the previous congestion zone at around $180. Bargain hunters then propped the stock back up, pushing it to close the month within the boundaries of this bull channel.

If you look at the texture of the channel, particularly since 2012, you can see it has been rather narrow, with FICO not spending too long consolidating or providing too many opportunities for a pullback. This implies that expectations have been high and the stock has continued to deliver or outperform those expectations. When you set such high growth standards and continue to live up to that, any potential headwinds or a drop-off in growth is likely to be punished more severely. Given the lack of significant upside triggers in the near term, coupled with the potential headwinds in store, I don’t envisage a retest of the upper channel boundary - at around $400-plus levels - anytime soon. Rather, I think the probability of a break and a close below this multi-year channel looks more likely over the next few months. I would then like it to consolidate at the previous congestion zone as highlighted. This would be an ideal zone to consider a long trade with more favorable risk-reward dynamics.

Source: TradingView

Another reason why I think a pullback would be welcome is that valuations continue to be enormously pricey despite a fall of more than 30% from the all-time highs in Feb. FICO currently trades at c.37x forward P/E, a 25% premium over the corresponding 5-year average multiple and an 84% premium over the corresponding sector average. Consider the near-term low growth prospects for most of the end-markets the company caters to, and also consider that it hasn’t paid any dividends for two years - why, then, pay a premium multiple of 37x? Yes, I know FICO does have an ongoing share repurchase program, but I don’t envisage any increase in the share repurchase, as the company has to conserve cash for an $85 million principal payment due on the senior notes in July 2020 and also continue to make investments into the business, especially the DM segment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

There’s a lot to admire about FICO, but given certain near-term headwinds and uncertainties, I question if it is worth paying the premium multiple that FICO stock demands. I don’t foresee any significant upside triggers and think the risk is more towards the downside. The stock is trading close to the lower boundary of the multi-year bullish channel, and given some of the risks floating around, I think one could see a break and a close below this boundary. I would be more comfortable reinitiating a long thesis below the $225 levels, where valuations and the price structure could be more favorable. I would also wait for clarity on the anti-trust investigations, as any lingering uncertainty here will keep prices range-bound. I am Neutral for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.