Assessing Survival Potential: Outfront Media Inc.

Outfront's seasonal revenue shows EBITDA usually declines 30-50% with a 10-15% in revenue. Thus, a potential 30-50% drop in Q2 revenue is likely to drastically reduce its EBITDA.

The postponement of many advertisement-heavy products (i.e., new cars or phones), media (movies), and events (i.e., sports) is likely to keep billboard demand depressed for all of 2020.

Outfront Media is a billboard and transit advertising REIT that is likely to be hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19.

One company to be hit disproportionately hard is the unique out-of-home advertising REIT Outfront Media (OUT). The company owns over 47K billboards and nearly a half-million transit displays across the U.S. Obviously, far fewer people are leaving their homes today which drastically reduces billboard advertisement ROI. Additionally, most of Outfront's leases are month to month, meaning its revenue can quickly collapse.

On the positive side, the company is now trading at below half of its February ATH and carries a TTM dividend yield of over 10%. That said, the REIT was seemingly quite overvalued before the crash. It has high leverage, is trading above its book value, and is at risk of a long-term solvency struggle.

Importantly, Outfront drew the remaining balance of its $500M revolving credit facility, which is in addition to its $60M cash on hand last quarter. While the company's next significant debt maturity is not until 2024 ($500M), it has a maintenance net secured leverage ratio covenant of 4.5X. According to the company, after the revolver drawdown, its net secured leverage ratio is expected to rise from 1.2X to 2.0X. Further, it has a consolidated total leverage ratio covenant of 6.0X and expects its value to rise from 4.4X to 5.4X.

While the company expects to remain within covenants, its EBITDA may fall further than it suggests. Its recent COVID-19 related update stated that it expects first-quarter revenue growth to be in the low single-digits to flat. This may be true as only March data is likely to be impacted by the virus. Going forward, I believe it is likely EBITDA will decline substantially. With an EBITDA margin of 28%, it will not take a significant loss in revenues to bring EBITDA to negative territory.

Further, while COVID-19 may be making a peak, there is considerable evidence from other countries that it takes far more effort to stop the virus than to slow it. Thus, a second-wave or continued growth has considerable possibility. State governments may soon lift stay-at-home orders, but similarly to China currently, it is likely many will remain too fearful to enter crowded spaces where a significant portion of Outfront's earnings lie.

Let's dig deeper into the company's financials to see why it may be a short-term short opportunity due in part to these risks.

A Look At Outfront's Income Data

Outfront's EBITDA is highly cyclical with higher EBITDA in the fourth quarter and lowest in the first quarter due to shopping patterns. Thus, we can assume EBITDA changes going forward will be akin to a typical down season, but likely with greater magnitude.

As you can see below, the REIT's EBITDA tends to fall 30-50% during a typical down season:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, a typical down season brings the company's operational cash flow to near-zero territory. Fortunately, the virus is impacting the advertising market in a usually low-income quarter. Still, a typical down season only sees its revenue decline 10-15%, which has the effect of cutting CFO to near-zero and EBITDA in half.

So, what happens if its revenue declines 25-50% due to the majority of its leases being month to month? Indeed, many famous advertising displays such as those Times Square are blank or are running low-value, text-only ads.

Of course, studio filming has largely been postponed, meaning ad quality is likely to decline (limiting ROI further). Further, with CapEx budgets being slashed, new product development is likely to be lower for all of 2020, meaning billboard demand is likely to decline. This includes TV Shows, movies, likely the new iPhone, new cars, sports seasons, live performances, and other products that usually garner billboard advertisements. As such, Outfront's revenue is likely to remain depressed throughout 2020, despite a potential lifting of COVID-19 quarantine measures.

Further, with many companies looking to maintain positive cash flow, advertisement budgets are likely the first to go. In fact, a recent survey by IAB found that, among the major media buyers, a quarter are suspending all advertisement spending and 46% are reducing their budgets. Of the remaining group, half are still looking at "what actions to take."

Given this and the short-term nature of Outfront's leases, many billboards and transit posters are likely to be blank where they will still require maintenance CapEx but without revenue. Even more, contract rates on new leases are likely to be much lower due not only to lower foot-traffic but also lower demand for ads as a whole.

A Look at OUT's Leverage

Outfront Media has aggressively pursued growth over recent years, largely fueled by increases to leverage. After its recent liquidity decision, it is likely the company's total liabilities will be upwards of $4.5B if not higher. Like many companies today, Outfront has relied on debt financing as opposed to equity financing. While it is generally beneficial to do so and use cash flow to pay dividends, this has left the company with deeply negative working capital at a very inopportune time.

See solvency and liquidity metrics below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, its balance sheet is highly levered and the company carries a higher leverage ratio. It will have more cash on hand as it pulled its remaining revolver loan which will help it meet its significant working capital deficiency. That said, I believe it is a very high risk of breaking its leverage ratio covenants.

Remember, its senior credit facilities require that its total leverage ratio is not greater than 6.0X and, given its revolver drawdown, this ratio is expected to rise to 5.4X. If we assume a 50%+ EBITDA drawdown for Q2 that will likely take the whole year to recover, there is a considerable chance it cannot meet this requirement without selling assets (likely at a discount).

The Verdict

Despite these risks, Outfront's TTM price-to-FFO per share remains at 5.4X and 68% above its book value per share. See below:

Data by YCharts

Under normal circumstances, these would be low valuations (particularly "P/FFO"). However, with very high leverage and low working capital, the company does not have the means to weather a prolonged storm.

Last year, about a third of its revenue came from transit ads and two-thirds from billboards. While people may soon return to transit stations, I believe foot-traffic will be low for quite a while due to the fact it is the most significant vector of viral spread. Across the board, mobility is currently down 50% in most cities with transit seeing the most significant declines.

If you assume a rapid v-shape recovery, OUT could be a value-buy. However, I believe the economic recovery will take a year or more and that out-of-home advertising will take one of the largest and longest-lasting hits due to the confluence of negative factors.

Given OUT's high leverage and potential covenant issues, I believe it is at a high risk of equity dilution or significant asset sales. As such, the company appears to be generally overvalued and ought to be trading closer to its March low of $7 which is around its latest book value per share. I believe OUT is a "sell."

