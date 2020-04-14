Universal Corporation: A Potential Yield Trap With Little Future Upside

Without evidence of meaningful progress, it's difficult to see how management can meet its goal of diversifying 10-20% of the company in just five years or less.

Universal Corporation sells tobacco to the world's cigarette manufacturers. This simple difference drastically changes the profile of the business model compared to other tobacco stocks.

Universal Corporation (UVV) is a bit of a unique company within the mainstream tobacco space. Rather than manufacture different brands of consumer tobacco and nicotine products, the company is entrenched in the supply chain aspect of the sector. Universal grows tobacco and sells it to the major tobacco brands throughout the world. This would include China Tobacco International, as well as publicly traded entities such as Altria Group (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), and British American Tobacco (BTI). The company's top six customers (all major tobacco product companies) contribute more than 2/3rd of its total revenues. Like other companies in the space, Universal pays a juicy dividend (yields 6.5%) and features a storied history of growth (49 years of increases). Despite the defensive reputation of tobacco stocks, there is a high degree of risk inherent in Universal Corporation. The company's business is commodity-centric, and the dividend now consumes a high portion of earnings. With little progress made in diversifying away from its legacy business, we are bearish on the medium- and long-term outlooks of the company. We outline our reasoning below.

Commodity-Based Business

The tobacco business is famous for a number of inherent traits that have bolstered the major players and powered rising profits for many years. Tobacco products are notoriously addictive (pricing power), and because of various economic and regulatory factors, the major players have been able to consistently grow profits over time.

However, Universal Corporation occupies a different space, being in the supply aspect of the sector. It essentially sells the tobacco commodity. Rather than a defensive model with pricing power, the company is vulnerable to a number of factors that can influence the bottom line, including supply/demand, commodity prices, or crop yields.

Universal's business model of selling a commodity actually strips it of many of the economic perks that the tobacco sector is known for because of cigarette companies. It is a known fact that tobacco consumption via combustible products (cigarettes) is in secular decline, which only adds to the pressure on the business to perform consistently. At least cigarette manufacturers wield immense pricing power to protect against volume declines, while Universal Corporation is actually highly leveraged to a small group of companies that account for the majority of revenues.

Expensive Dividend

Yet, despite these inherent flaws in the business, Universal Corporation has enjoyed a long history of sustained success. Being able to increase a dividend for 49 consecutive years is no accident, and the company deserves a lot of credit for that. And while that dividend may look appealing at a 6.5% yield, especially considering the low-interest rate environment that we currently live in, the dividend's best days are most certainly behind it.

The dividend's main problem was created in 2018 when management boosted the payout by a whopping 36%. The increase vaulted the payout ratio to an uncomfortable level, and the business hasn't grown sufficiently in recent years to help alleviate that pressure.

After such a large increase in 2018, the company turned around and gave a token 1% increase last year. Its dividend remains intact for the time being. For one, UVV sells mostly to international markets, where demand is falling more slowly than in the US. Secondly, the company has access to roughly $900-950 million in liquidity (between cash and credit lines), and will act to protect its dividend - it's well known that the dividend drives the investment thesis in UVV. However, future growth remains very limited given the high payout ratio and lack of growth prospects. If the company takes on too much debt to fund diversification efforts, it could further pressure the dividend if the business softens.

Diversification Efforts Not Gaining Much Traction

Any investor looking at the long-term outlook for Universal Corporation will need to pay extra attention to the company's efforts to diversify its business. The company has repeatedly stated a goal of growing new businesses in adjacent markets (that could benefit from an overlap of existing resources/infrastructure) to up to 20% of revenues within a five-year time period.

These new business initiatives have touched on supplementing "next generation" tobacco products such as e-cig liquids, but have mostly been concentrated in alternative farming businesses. The company just closed its acquisition of FruitSmart, a business that produces specialty fruit/vegetable ingredients.

While these are all sound ideas in theory, these side businesses have yet to gain enough traction to warrant any sort of reporting structure from Universal or occupy more than a summary slide or two in company presentations. These little "tells" are implying that such a large representation of revenues within five years is becoming increasingly unrealistic as time goes on without any major progress. Until we see indication otherwise, we will be evaluating the company based on the trajectory of its legacy tobacco business.

Wrapping Up

In that light, the commodity-like nature of Universal Corporation's business is a stark difference to that of the cigarette companies that Universal sells to. Despite an arguably wide moat being the industry's dominant tobacco supplier, the lack of pricing power and more easily disrupted operations are both signals of a weaker overall business model. When you factor in the high dividend payout ratio and lack of progress in growing future revenue streams, it becomes difficult to argue for further consideration of Universal Corporation at this time.

