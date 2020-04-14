Oasis Petroleum: High Probability Of Restructuring By Late 2021

Borrowing base is likely to be slashed considerably, although liquidity should be fine still.

The small amount of 2021 hedges results in its estimated breakeven point being around $60 WTI oil then.

It should be able to generate a good amount of positive cash flow in 2020 due to its hedges.

Oasis has a large March 2022 note maturity, and its credit facility maturity will spring forward to December 2021 if the notes aren't dealt with by then.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) has a grim longer-term outlook. It may be able to avoid restructuring for now, but it faces a tough challenge in dealing with its large March 2022 debt maturity. This may lead to Oasis restructuring by late 2021, as its credit facility maturity will spring forward to December 2021 if its March 2022 debt maturity isn't dealt with by then.

Oasis should be able to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2020 due to its hedges and probable capex cuts. This will leave it in the position of needing around $60 WTI oil to maintain production without cash burn in 2021, as it has few hedges then. Oasis's high debt levels make its stock has no intrinsic value currently.

Estimated 2020 Capex

Oasis originally had an E&P and Other capex budget of approximately $585 million in 2020, and expected approximately 84,500 BOEPD in average production.

Oasis has not updated its capex plans yet, but I am now modeling a roughly 60% decrease in capex for 2020 that brings its budget down to $235 million. This would result in an estimated 75,000 BOEPD in average production during 2020, with its oil percentage dropping slightly to 68% due to fewer new wells coming on-line.

2020 Outlook

This would result in Oasis generating approximately $962 million in revenues after hedges at $35 WTI oil in 2020. Oasis's hedges add around $261 million in 2020 revenue at $35 WTI oil.

With its reduced capex budget, Oasis is projected to have hedges covering approximately 85% of its 2020 oil production. Some of these hedges are three-way collars, which don't provide protection below approximately $40. Oasis also has minimal hedges for 2021 currently.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 18,615,000 $32.00 $596 Natural Gas 52,560,000 $2.00 $105 Hedge Value $261 Total $962

Oasis is projected to have $911 million in cash expenditures in 2020. I've allocated $90 million in estimated midstream-related expenses to its E&P division. This represents estimated payments that Oasis Petroleum makes to Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP), but that isn't shown in the consolidated reports.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $220 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $113 Production Taxes $57 Midstream Expenses $90 Cash G&A $62 Cash Interest $134 CapEx $475 Total $911

Thus in this scenario, Oasis would have $51 million in positive cash flow before distributions from Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis Well Services. These distributions were estimated at around $129 million for 2020 (net of the retained interest in the Midstream capex).

Assuming the net distributions remain similar (which may be affected by the industry downturn), Oasis Petroleum's net debt would be expected to go down by $180 million in 2020.

Debt Situation

This would help reduce Oasis's credit facility debt to $157 million at the end of 2020. Oasis currently has $1.1 billion of elected commitments and a $1.3 billion borrowing base on its credit facility. Elected commitments are kept below 85% of the borrowing base in order to keep a leverage ratio test from being triggered.

Source

While Oasis has the ability to put the $72 million in November 2021 notes on its credit facility, the $891 million March 2022 debt maturity is a much bigger problem. Oasis's credit facility maturity springs forward to December 2021 if its March 2022 maturity isn't refinanced or otherwise dealt with by then.

Source

This means that Oasis probably won't repay the November 2021 notes if its ability to deal with its March 2022 debt maturity appears quite doubtful in November 2021. There isn't much point in repaying the November 2021 notes only to restructure soon after.

Valuation

Oasis's E&P debt to unhedged EBITDAX is estimated at around 4.9x using 2020 production levels and $50 WTI oil. Given that strip prices are well below that level, it appears that Oasis's common stock is well out of the money currently.

Oasis may be able to continue repurchasing some of its debt at a discount, but will need to balance that with maintaining liquidity, given that its borrowing base is likely to be slashed further as part of the April 2020 borrowing base redetermination. I also estimate that Oasis's 2021 breakeven point (with a maintenance capex budget) is around $60 WTI oil, so it is looking at either increasing debt or further production reductions given the current outlook for oil.

Thus even with a fair amount of discounted debt repurchases, Oasis's common stock is likely to remain out of the money.

Conclusion

Oasis may have more time than Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) due to its later debt maturities. Oasis's next debt maturity is in November 2021, so it could avoid restructuring until then. The chance of it avoiding restructuring beyond late 2021 looks pretty limited though. Oasis's E&P leverage is way too high even at $50 WTI oil, and it may need $60 WTI oil to maintain production levels without cash burn in 2021. Due to its large interest costs, there is a chance that Oasis restructures prior to late 2021, particularly if the oil price outlook still looks poor as its hedges run off.

Oasis's stock appears to have no intrinsic value at the moment, and it would require a massive change in the oil markets for it to be able to avoid restructuring by late 2021.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.