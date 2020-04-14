Coronavirus Anchor Series: Agios With Strong Cash And 52-Week Low Price Has Good Potential

Since this article was published for TPT subscribers last month, the stock is up considerably - despite that, there is still upside potential.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) has focused, for more than a decade, on producing small molecule medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. The company has two approved medicines and four more molecules in clinical development, one of them in phase 3, which will declare phase 3 data in late 2020. Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) and IDHIFA (enasidenib); Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has worldwide development and commercialization rights for IDHIFA.

The stock is trading near 52-week lows, and the company has a market cap of $2.5bn, and considerable cash balance. There's also a diverse pipeline targeting a variety of indications, which is always a good thing in uncertain times because it gives investors fallback options. As regular readers will know, we have moved towards a new strategy of focusing on stocks with longer term catalysts because, under the pandemic scenario, we are worried that even strong catalysts may have less of an impact on stock prices now. Overall, in these times of coronavirus, when the future is uncertain for the entire economy, a stock like this could be a nice anchor for a long-term portfolio. Indeed, with this new coronavirus series, we are sharing some of the stocks that we think have better and safer investment potential in these tough times.

Pipeline

The Agios pipeline looks like this:

The next late stage candidate is Mitapivat indicated for Pyruvate kinase deficiency in two sub-indications - regularly or not regularly transfused - for which phase 3 data is due by the year end 2020. Mitapivat is also indicated for the treatment of Thalassemia, for which phase 2 updated data is due at EHA June 11-14, 2020.

Mitapivat

Mitapivat (AG-348) is an investigational novel, first-in-class, orally available, potent, selective small molecule activator of pyruvate kinase-R (PKR). PK is an enzyme which plays a part in converting glucose to energy, i.e., glycolysis that is critical for the survival of RBC or red blood cells. Any mutation in PKR causes PKR deficiency, or deficiency in red blood cell glycolysis, which kills off these RBCs. Mitapivat not only ameliorates PKR deficiency, but its ability to activate PKR has also been shown in preclinical studies to potentially help against other hemolytic anemias such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Mitapivat is an orphan drug designated fast track asset wholly owned by Agios.

Data from phase 3 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of AG-348 in not regularly transfused adult participants with PKD (ACTIVATE), and in regularly transfused adult participants with PKD (ACTIVATE-T), will be released by the year end 2020.

Phase 2 result from PubMed, dated 9/5/2019:

We study the phase 2 trial data in order to make knowledgeable predictions of the upcoming phase 3. The phase 2 was an uncontrolled study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of mitapivat in 52 adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency who were not receiving red-cell transfusions. The patients were randomly assigned to receive either 50 mg or 300 mg of mitapivat twice daily for a 24-week core period; eligible patients could continue treatment in an ongoing extension phase.

RESULTS: Common adverse events, including headache and insomnia, occurred at the time of drug initiation and were transient; 92% of the episodes of headache and 47% of the episodes of insomnia resolved within 7 days. The most common serious adverse events, hemolytic anemia and pharyngitis, each occurred in 2 patients (4%). A total of 26 patients (50%) had an increase of more than 1.0 g per deciliter in the hemoglobin level. Among these patients, the mean maximum increase was 3.4 g per deciliter (range, 1.1 to 5.8), and the median time until the first increase of more than 1.0 g per deciliter was 10 days (range, 7 to 187); 20 patients (77%) had an increase of more than 1.0 g per deciliter in the hemoglobin level at more than 50% of visits during the core study period, with improvement in markers of hemolysis. The response was sustained in all 19 patients remaining in the extension phase, with a median follow-up of 29 months (range, 22 to 35). Hemoglobin responses were observed only in patients who had at least one missense PKLR mutation and were associated with the red-cell pyruvate kinase protein level at baseline. CONCLUSIONS: The administration of mitapivat was associated with a rapid increase in the hemoglobin level in 50% of adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, with a sustained response during a median follow-up of 29 months during the extension phase. Adverse effects were mainly low-grade and transient. (Funded by Agios Pharmaceuticals; ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT02476916.).

Clinical activity of the drug candidate is obvious here. The effect was sustained and pervasive; however, since there is a comparator, it is difficult to understand how well the drug performs with respect to competing treatment modalities.

Financials

Market cap: $2.4B ($2.7bn currently)

52-week high: $68.89

52-week low: $27.77

Last close: $35.07 as on 3/27/2020.

1-y target - market estimated: $64.27

Shares outstanding: 73.75M

Cash/share: $7.66

Cash: $565M (The company expects its cash balance plus revenues and royalties to effectively fund its current operational plans for at least through the end of 2021).

Cash burn: about $103M per quarter ($411M YTD net of gross profit v/s expenses).

1Q-2020 earnings date: 4/29/2020…5/3/2020.

Competition and market

PK deficiency is an inherited disease that causes a life-long condition called hemolytic anemia, a certain type of anemia where your body destroys red blood cells, as well as other serious complications. While many people with PK deficiency get diagnosed in their early years of life as infants or children, others – particularly adults and patients on the milder end of the spectrum of disease severity – sometimes remain undiagnosed for years. Disease manifestations may significantly affect daily activity and quality of life.

As of 5/13/2016, it was estimated that 1 in 20,000 people world-wide have pyruvate kinase deficiency. A particularly high frequency exists among the Pennsylvania Amish, in whom the disorder can be traced to a single immigrant couple.

PK deficiency is managed in various ways; however, there seems to be no FDA-approved drugs. The principal treatment modalities are blood transfusions, which are associated with treatment and prevention of iron overload. Splenectomy or the removal of the spleen is also performed, as is removal of the gallbladder or cholecystectomy. Bone marrow transplant is another modality, while alternative therapies like phototherapy is an option.

Some of these treatment options can cause the same problems associated with PK deficiency, like comorbidities related to splenectomy and/or chronic transfusions. Iron overload usually causes these comorbidities. Treatment of iron overload with iron chelators is common in this disease.

RP-L301 from Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) is presently in phase 1 for PKD.

Thesis

This stock of a relatively stable, midsize company with a stable revenue stream is a buy at current low prices, with a one-year timeframe and 20-30% upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.