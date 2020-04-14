Salesforce.com Is A Goldmine At This Time Of Uncertainty

I am optimistic that Salesforce.com will weather the pandemic and recession without too much issue.

The company has a strong balance sheet and should not have a problem fueling growth via M&A activity. There should be plenty of opportunities for acquisition during this bear market.

93% of revenue is deferred and under long-term contracts. Short-term results should not be unduly affected by the market downturn.

Salesforce.com (CRM) is the granddaddy of SaaS and has been a guiding light in the digital transformation movement. But some critics believe that Salesforce doesn't have enough upside potential and carries too much risk. I say "not so fast."

Certainly, government actions to shut down non-essential businesses and implement social distancing have been damaging to the economy. In all likelihood, we are in or will be in a global recession. But I am cautiously optimistic that we will lick COVID-19 and see a gradual return to economic prosperity. There are early indications of promising treatments including the use of zinc in conjunction with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

I am also starting to hear cautious optimism over the restarting of the economy. It isn't just President Trump doing the tweeting. There are several states including California looking to reopen their economies.

Even with the economy boot started, things won't return to normal for some time. But keep in mind that the stock market is a leading economic indicator. In 2009, the stock market turned bullish one full year before the unemployment rate leveled off and started to go down.

Strong Record During Recession

Despite the likelihood of recession, Salesforce is in good shape to weather the storm. The company has a strong balance sheet and has a strong record through the last two recessions:

When we started Salesforce, Parker and I really built a business model that was designed to transcend these situations so that we would have durable growth over time regardless of the crises. I think that really played out in a surprising way with a level of strength in 2009, 2010 and 2011 the financial crisis. That if you look at our revenue curves, it looks like it never happened because whether our bookings are up or down one quarter or the next, the strength of our revenue model and the resulting cash flow and commitment we've had to incremental operating margin over 21 years has really paid out to have a level of durable capability for the company that I think is been unprecedented in the technology industry.

Salesforce will likely persevere throughout the economic downturn due to multi-year contracts and a high level of deferred revenue:

... 93% of our revenue is deferred. So that just gives us tremendous visibility into the future and this is a key architecture of our accounting and of our company corporation and how our relationships with our customers especially our deep contractual multi-year relationships with our customers ...

The deferred revenue is already under contract and should translate into better future results than some of its peers that offer short-term subscriptions.

M&A Activity

Salesforce is growing revenue by a combination of organic growth and M&A. Critics would like to believe that M&A activity will be curtailed. But I believe the opposite. Salesforce has close to $8 billion in cash and short-term investments and also has strong free cash flow. The depressed market will result in plenty of opportunities for acquisition.

Stock Valuation

Moving on to Salesforce's stock valuation, I use a custom technique to estimate the relative valuation of the stock price versus the remaining stocks that I track. The technique consists of creating a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth. The plot below illustrates Salesforce's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Salesforce is situated below the (red) best-fit line suggesting that the company is modestly undervalued on a relative basis.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In Salesforce's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 29% + 22% = 51%

Salesforce scores above the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. Exceeding the Rule of 40 signifies that Salesforce has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Investment Risks

Every investment comes with risk and usually the bigger the opportunity, the greater the risk. Salesforce is no different in this respect.

Perhaps the biggest risk is that the economic downturn lasts longer than expected. The longer the economy is depressed, the more erosion is likely in Salesforce's revenue growth. Revenue growth is key to sustaining Salesforce's relatively high 5.5x EV/forward sales multiple.

Salesforce has not withdrawn its guidance for 2021 yet and investors have to assume that silence is good news. But if Salesforce either withdraws or downgrades guidance, then this will likely translate into a lower stock price. Keep in mind that Salesforce has a very good record for meeting analysts' estimates as shown in the table below:

(Source: Portfolio123)

The sudden resignation of co-CEO Keith Block may be a signal that all is not right internally with Salesforce. His reason for departure has not been made public.

Summary And Conclusions

Salesforce has been in business for 21 years and two previous recessions. The company is perceived as a cash machine due to its SaaS business model, a model that Salesforce introduced to the world, or at least is credited with it. The business model has been replicated by most software companies with mostly very good results.

In recent years, Salesforce has bolstered its revenue growth by M&A activity. I expect that will continue as the company attempts to achieve its stated goal of doubling revenue by 2024. While some feel that the current market conditions with tightened lending conditions will stifle M&A, I believe the opposite. Salesforce has a strong balance sheet and good free cash flow margin of 21%. I expect a bearish market will result in M&A bargains that will be beneficial to Salesforce.

93% of Salesforce's revenue is deferred and under contract so I expect any deterioration in results during the pandemic will be minor. The company has a great record of forward guidance and such guidance hasn't been lowered. At least not yet.

I find that the stock price is modestly undervalued. Salesforce, with its strong revenue growth and free cash flow margin, handily fulfills the Rule of 40. For all of the above reasons, I am giving Salesforce a bullish rating.

