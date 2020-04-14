Ford: An Ugly Chart In April

Ford Motor (F) announced today car sales to dealers for the 1st quarter will be down -21% from last year, and the company would report an operating loss of $600 million. Ford’s plants in North America and Europe are currently closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They may remain closed for some time even if given the all-clear to resume production by local governments. Another result of coronavirus issues at complex manufacturing outfits, supply chains may take considerable time to restock from global sources experiencing their own shutdowns and restarts.

Image Source: Company website

Management reported they have borrowed another $15 billion through a credit line, and can survive about five months into the end of September without resuming normal operations. The hope is the company will begin a phased restart of plants in the next month or two.

While we can discuss and argue the balance sheet and try to predict future sales and production rates, uncharted territory means any guess has equal odds of becoming reality. The truth of the matter is the coronavirus pandemic has injected enormous uncertainty into economic forecasting and investment management.

For me, events on the ground - namely the supply/demand trading picture on the technical charts - are perhaps more important than ever. Below, I am charting some indicators I use to find bottoms. The bad news: Ford’s chart pattern is completely void of any indication of a turnaround in fortunes during the middle of April. Can it rebound from here? Sure, but the odds seem low looking at the momentum signals.

First, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stayed quite depressed and oversold for an extended period during late February and most of March. The stock fell from $7.50 to $4.00 over this span. Circled in green, the stock has only outlined a modest recovery in the RSI. A weak price bounce and trend of lower highs the past few weeks doesn’t encourage much optimism, especially when contemplating the big stock market comeback generally since the middle of March. Using today’s closing quote, the S&P 500 has bounced at a greater percentage rate off the bottom than Ford. Weak and weaker - that would be my read of the situation.

Second, the Negative Volume Index (NVI) has cratered like few other companies in 2020. The red arrow points to the down and further down direction of the NVI. Basically, plenty of selling has appeared on low-volume days, traditionally the periods dominated by less emotional traders and investors. I prefer to buy stocks that have some sort of rising NVI line, more indicative of smart investors acquiring shares on weak-volume days.

Third, the daily On Balance Volume (OBV) line has recorded material selling on both high- and low-volume days. The bearish OBV line is highlighted with a blue arrow. The implication is sellers have been relentless in their desire to get out of Ford positions. Who can blame them? The coronavirus shutdown of the economies of the Western world is a truly negative development for big-ticket purchases as incomes and consumer confidence plummet. Ford’s all but complete stop order on the manufacturing side has never been attempted before now either. What exactly is the upside proposition today for investors, with so many unknowns?

Considering Ford generally nears bankruptcy and government bailout territory during a regular recession, what will this monster mess mean for ownership interests when the smoke clears? Isn’t a long position in Ford now only a gamble on “hope” that everything will work out, no matter how much capital is bleeding away every day and unpayable debts mount by the hour? They say hope is not a sound strategy on Wall Street. Ford may be that poster child currently.

Compare Ford’s chart with the equivalent indicators on peer and competitor General Motors (GM) below. The RSI never reached the same extreme oversold level and rebounded to a better number. The NVI is showing a tremendous amount of buying on the dip, not selling. The OBV line has not fallen much during the last 12 months, despite a 30% price decline. And the early April high was above the late-March high price. While I am not exactly bullish on General Motors, a long GM-short Ford pair trade might not be the worst trading idea.

Final Thoughts

Clearly, I have more questions than answers on how Ford will recover from the coronavirus economic mess. Using the December 10-K filing and extrapolating from the press release today, the company holds at least $240 billion in total debt and liabilities against about $32 billion in accounting book value in April. Sales are imploding, cash flow is horrible, and income is sharply negative. The stock quote is the lowest since the end of the last recession in 2009.

There are no guarantees common equity interests won’t be wiped out by the end of the year. A ride from today's $21 billion equity capitalization at $5 per share to near zero, or even bankruptcy, would not be fun. Management has stated they have no desire to ask for a government bailout until the end of the summer at the earliest. Conversely, the "potential" upside is a slow ramp in production and a recovery in auto sales into 2021-22. It is entirely possible Ford will be unprofitable as an operating business for several years, and that’s the hope-filled, optimistic take on the current predicament.

Whether you decide to sell Ford shares, short them, or even dare your luck and purchase longs, volatility and lagging returns look assured for the rest of 2020. I am trying to find the silver lining for Ford, but its fundamental story and technical picture are not very pretty in April. Thanks for reading.

